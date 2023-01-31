14 charred to death in massive fire at Jharkhand multi-storey building

At least 14 people, including women and children, were charred to death and several others injured, after a major fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

IMAGE:A massive fire breaks out at the Ashirwad Tower of Joraphatak area leaving 14 people dead and several trapped, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, January 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The blaze erupted at 6 pm on the second floor of Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi, they said.

Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the officials said.

"The death toll is 14 at present and 11 people are under treatment. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," chief secretary Sukhdev Singh told PTI.

The fatalities include 10 women and three children, a senior police officer said.

Dhanbad deputy commissioner Sandeep Singh is monitoring the rescue operation on the spot along with senior police officers.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the district administration is working on an emergency basis and the injured are being treated.

"The death of people due to the fire in Dhanbad is extremely heart-wrenching. The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to the injured. I am personally monitoring it," Soren said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Babulal Marandi, in a tweet, claimed that at least 50 people are still trapped in the apartment.