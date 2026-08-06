13-year court battle led to Tarun Tejpal's conviction for rape

The Bombay high court has delivered a significant verdict, convicting former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal of rape and other offences in the 2013 sexual assault case, overturning his previous acquittal and marking a pivotal moment in the long-running legal battle.

IMAGE: Tarun Tejpal at the Goa bench of the Bombay high court, Panaji, August 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Digital

Key Points The Bombay high court has overturned the 2021 acquittal of former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, convicting him of rape and other offences related to a 2013 sexual assault.

The case stems from allegations by a junior woman colleague who claimed Tejpal sexually assaulted her in an elevator at a Goa hotel during a Tehelka event in November 2013.

Tejpal was initially arrested in November 2013 and granted bail by the Supreme Court in July 2014 after seven months in custody.

A trial court in Mapusa, Goa, had acquitted Tejpal in May 2021, citing inconsistencies in the prosecution's case, a verdict that drew widespread criticism.

Tejpal has stated his intention to challenge the Bombay high court's conviction before the Supreme Court.

The Bombay high court's conviction of former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal on Thursday marked another chapter in a nearly 13-year legal battle, from allegations of sexual assault by a junior colleague in Goa in November 2013 to the reversal of his 2021 acquittal by a trial court.

The Allegations and Initial Steps

In November 2013, a junior woman colleague alleged that Tejpal sexually assaulted her inside an elevator at a luxury hotel in Bambolim, Goa, where Tehelka was hosting its annual ThinkFest event.

The victim sent a complaint about the incident through an email to then Tehelka's managing editor, Shoma Chaudhury. This email later became central to the investigation.

On November 20, 2013, Tejpal stepped down as editor-in-chief of Tehelka for six months, describing his conduct in an email as an "untoward incident" and "a bad lapse of judgement".

Two days later, acting suo motu, Goa Police registered an FIR against Tejpal after taking cognisance of media reports and contents of the complaint.

Tejpal was booked for offences including rape and sexual assault under provisions of the Indian Penal Code amended after the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

Arrest, Chargesheet, and Bail

On November 30, 2013, Tejpal surrendered before the Goa Crime Branch after the Supreme Court declined to grant him anticipatory bail.

He was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

In February 2014, the Goa Police filed an over 2,800-page chargesheet before a court, relying on witness statements, CCTV footage, electronic records, and forensic material.

On July 1, 2014, the Supreme Court granted Tejpal regular bail after seven months in custody, directing him to surrender his passport and imposing conditions on his release.

Trial and Acquittal

The trial commenced before the additional sessions court at Mapusa in Goa in September 2017 after the framing of charges, to which Tejpal pleaded not guilty.

Between 2019 and 2021, the prosecution examined 71 witnesses, including the complainant, police officers, hotel staff, and forensic experts. The defence examined four witnesses and relied extensively on CCTV footage, text messages, and electronic evidence.

On May 21, 2021, the Mapusa additional sessions court acquitted Tejpal of all charges, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The 527-page judgment cited inconsistencies in the prosecution's case and shortcomings in the investigation.

The verdict attracted widespread criticism from women's rights groups and legal experts over its observations regarding the complainant's conduct.

High Court Appeal and Conviction

In May 2021, the Goa government challenged Tejpal's acquittal before the Bombay high court, contending that the trial court "misappreciated" evidence, relied on stereotypes about the behaviour of sexual assault survivors, and ignored settled legal principles.

The high court admitted the appeal and issued notice to Tejpal.

Between 2021 and 2026, the high court heard detailed arguments from the Goa government and Tejpal's legal team over several hearings.

The state argued that the acquittal was based on "perverse findings", while the defence maintained the trial court correctly appreciated the evidence.

On July 30, 2026, a division bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar reserved its verdict after concluding the hearing of the state's appeal.

On August 6, 2026, the high court set aside the 2021 acquittal and convicted Tejpal of rape and other offences arising out of the 2013 incidents.

Tejpal has stated he will challenge the conviction before the Supreme Court.