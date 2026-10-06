13 of 18 suspects in Vizag's Pak spy ring are navy personnel

The Andhra Pradesh police have made significant arrests, including a naval staffer, in connection with an alleged espionage conspiracy involving Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, raising serious national security concerns.

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Key Points Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a naval staffer and a civilian driver for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

The investigation involves 18 suspects, with 13 being naval personnel, accused of an espionage conspiracy.

Suspects allegedly maintained direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and shared sensitive defence information.

The Counter Intelligence Cell coordinated with police forces across 10 states under "Operation Firewall-2026" to uncover the spy network.

Sensitive information on defence establishments and strategic locations, including Vizag, was shared via encrypted communication channels.

The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested two persons, including a naval staffer for allegedly spying for Pakistan, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Of the 18 suspects, 13 are naval personnel who were allegedly indulging in an espionage conspiracy prejudicial to national security, it said.

Key Arrests In Naval Espionage Probe

The police arrested Pradeep Mukharjee, a navy employee from the Visakhapatnam naval base and Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers in Visakhapatnam, according to an official release from the Andhra Pradesh police department.

"The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell received credible information regarding certain persons in India allegedly maintaining direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and their suspected involvement in an espionage conspiracy prejudicial to the national security of India," the release.

"Two suspects were arrested after prima facie role established in this case and further investigation is going on for the remaining suspects," it said.

Mukharjee was arrested recently from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He was produced before a court in Vijayawada and sent to judicial custody till October 14. He is currently lodged in the district jail, Vijayawada.

Varaprasad was sent for judicial remand till October 14 and he is also lodged in the same jail.

Operation Firewall-2026 Uncovers Spy Network

The Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell coordinated with the police forces of 10 states to zero in on the suspects for allegedly maintaining direct contact with PIOs.

According to the police, Varaprasad and Mukharjee shared sensitive info to the Pakistani operatives.

The CI cell coordinated with 10 states under "Operation Firewall-2026" to probe the suspects for sharing sensitive and classified information on defence establishments and strategic locations.

The suspects shared info on Vizag and other parts of the country through encrypted communication channels, the release said.

The police intelligence cell seized electronic gadgets as probe continues on remaining suspects.