Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed on Monday that 13 police officers, including inspectors and ASIs, have been booked for sexual harassment between 2023 and 2025, with legal proceedings initiated across the state.

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Key Points 13 police officers of ASI rank and above in Odisha were booked on sexual harassment charges between 2023 and 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disclosed this information to the state Assembly on Monday.

Criminal cases have been registered against these officers, and necessary legal action is being pursued.

Chargesheets have been submitted in nine of these cases, while other cases are at different stages of investigation.

The booked officers include four inspectors, three sub-inspectors, and six assistant sub-inspectors, with one ASI facing charges under the POCSO Act.

A total of 13 police officers of ASI rank and above were booked on charges of sexual harassment in Odisha between 2023 and 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the state Assembly on Monday.

Odisha Police Face Sexual Harassment Charges

In a written statement responding to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, the chief minister said allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against the 13 police officers working under the state Home Department during the three years.

Acting on the allegations, criminal cases were registered against the police officers in different police stations in the state and necessary legal action has been initiated in accordance with prevailing laws, he said.

Majhi said four police inspectors, three sub-inspectors (SIs) and six assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were booked during the period. One of the ASI-rank officers was booked under the POCSO Act.

Chargesheets have been submitted before the courts concerned in nine cases, while other cases are at different stages of investigation, as per the statement.