13 dead in 4 days in 'record-breaking' rains in Maharashtra

Discover how record-breaking heavy rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding districts has led to the adjournment of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and caused multiple fatalities, with a 'red' alert issued for continued severe weather.

IMAGE: A worker clears a fallen tree after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Maharashtra Legislative Council adjourned due to severe rainfall in Mumbai.

Record-breaking rainfall in Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad districts.

Thirteen fatalities reported in rain-related incidents over recent days.

MeT office issues 'red' alert, forecasting continued heavy rains.

Incidents include chawl collapse and tree falls causing deaths.

The Maharashtra legislative council was adjourned for the day on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Before the Upper House was adjourned, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar and Raigad districts have witnessed a record-breaking rainfall, and 13 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the last three to four days.

The MeT office has issued a 'red' alert, forecasting heavy rains over the next two days, Mahajan said.

Impact Of Mumbai's Torrential Downpour

On Sunday, six persons were killed after a chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area following heavy rains.

Two persons died in tree collapse incidents in Mumbai over the last two days, while an 11-year-old boy was killed after a tree uprooted and fell onto a moving school bus on June 30.