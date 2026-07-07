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13 blackbucks, stray dog found dead in MP well; probe launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R July 07, 2026 18:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Forest authorities in Madhya Pradesh have initiated a probe after a tragic incident in Shajapur district led to the discovery of thirteen blackbucks and a stray dog dead in a farm well.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Thirteen blackbucks and a stray dog found dead in a farm well in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.
  • Forest authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.
  • The animals are suspected to have fallen into the well while fleeing stray dogs.
  • The well's parapet wall was found broken, indicating a possible cause.
  • Shajapur district is known for its significant population of deer and antelope.

Thirteen blackbucks and a stray dog have been found dead in a farm well in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, prompting forest authorities to launch a probe into the matter, an official said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway Into Tragic Blackbuck Deaths

Farm owner Rajesh Patidar's family noticed a foul smell on Sunday, following which they found the decomposing carcasses in the well at the field, located in Khardaun Kalan village of Kalapipal tehsil, 80 km from the district headquarters, divisional forest officer (DFO) Hemlata Shah said.

 

Upon receiving information, teams from the forest department, police, and administration reached the spot. Carcasses of 13 blackbucks -- four male and nine female -- and a stray dog were retrieved, officials said.

After a panchnama and autopsy, the carcasses were disposed of on Monday, Shah said.

It is suspected that the animals might have fallen into the well while trying to escape a pack of stray dogs.

The well's parapet wall was also found broken. The incident is being investigated, and action will be taken as per the law, the official said.

Notably, Shajapur district's Kalapipal and Shujalpur tehsils are known for their large population of deer and antelope, which are often seen in fields and open areas.

Nearly 800 blackbucks were relocated to other forest areas in the state using helicopters under the Boma method last year, an official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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