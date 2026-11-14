Gangster Act Invoked Against 13 In Muzaffarnagar Cow Slaughter Case

Muzaffarnagar police have taken stringent action, arresting 13 individuals, including two women, and invoking the Gangsters Act in connection with an alleged cow slaughter case on Saturday.

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Key Points Muzaffarnagar police on Saturday arrested 13 persons, including two women, for alleged cow slaughter.

The Gangsters Act has been invoked against 18 individuals in connection with the case.

Efforts are underway to apprehend five remaining suspects and attach their properties under the Gangsters Act.

Police here on Saturday arrested 13 persons, including two women, over alleged involvement in cow slaughter and invoked Gangster Act charges against the accused, officials said.

Gangster Act Invoked In Cow Slaughter Case

Superintendent of Police (City) Amrit Jain said a case has been registered at Nai Mandi police station against 18 persons under the Gangsters Act, and 13 of them have been arrested.

The arrestees have been identified as Salman, Palkati, Irshad, Wasim, Danish, Shahid, Alam, Kaleem, Nadeem, Munna, Gilbahar, Seema and Baby.

Efforts are underway to nab the remaining five suspects, the official said, adding that police are taking steps to attach the properties of the accused under the provisions of the Gangsters Act.