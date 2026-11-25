The quick thinking and professional competence of the Shabd Bhedi Express crew prevented a catastrophic train disaster on November 19 in West Bengal after overhead equipment collapsed and entangled with the high-speed train.

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Key Points The Shabd Bhedi Express crew averted a major disaster on November 19 between Howrah and Barddhaman, West Bengal.

Overhead equipment collapsed and its wires became entangled with the train, which was travelling at 128 kmph.

Despite heavy rainfall and poor visibility, the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot applied emergency brakes, halting the train from 128 kmph.

Officials confirmed the situation was critical, with catenary wires entangled and OHE wires damaged over 2 km, posing a catastrophic accident risk.

The incident highlights the crucial importance of train crew alertness, professional competence, and prompt decision-making for railway safety.

The running crew of the Shabd Bhedi Express averted a major disaster on November 19 between Howrah and Barddhaman in West Bengal, after the overhead equipment, which supplies electricity to the locomotive, collapsed and its wires became entangled with the train running at 128 kmph, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the incident occurred around 11 pm amid extremely heavy rainfall, when the loco pilot and his assistant loco pilot noticed an abnormal situation despite poor visibility. They acted swiftly by applying emergency brakes, bringing the train to a halt from 128 kmph before the situation could escalate into a major disaster.

Initial Incident Details

The Shabd Bhedi Express is a weekly train that operates between Kolkata Chitpur in West Bengal and Ghazipur City in Uttar Pradesh.

"While Train No 22323 was running at approximately 128 kmph, it suddenly encountered a serious OHE entanglement situation. At around 23:00 hrs, amid extremely heavy rainfall, the loco pilot observed the contact wire violently waving ahead within the available visibility distance," an official said.

The overhead equipment (OHE) system comprises several components, including the contact wire, which supplies electricity to the locomotive through its pantograph, the catenary wire, which supports the contact wire, and the cantilever structure, among others.

Emergency Response And Near Disaster

"Recognising the imminent danger, the loco pilot immediately applied the emergency brake, bringing the train to a complete halt within approximately 1 km, from a speed of 128 kmph to zero," he added.

Officials familiar with the incident said the situation was extremely critical and potentially disastrous.

"The catenary wire had become detached and entangled with the wheels and body of the train. Furthermore, the structural and support arrangements, including the two-track cantilever structure, were found hanging, with OHE wires damaged over an approximate stretch of 2 km," the official said.

"The incident had the potential to cause a catastrophic accident, involving extensive damage to the locomotive, coaches and railway infrastructure, with possible loss of precious human lives," he added.

Crew's Heroic Actions Prevent Catastrophe

Fortunately, owing to the exceptional alertness, presence of mind and immediate emergency response of the train crew, a much bigger disaster was averted, officials said.

They added that the locomotive was also saved from direct entanglement with the OHE equipment, while only the glass panes of a few coaches reportedly sustained damage.

Importance Of Loco Pilot Alertness

According to loco pilot unions, the incident once again highlights the importance of the train crew's alertness, professional competence, sound judgement and prompt decision-making in ensuring railway safety, particularly during extreme weather conditions and abnormal operating situations.

"The timely action of the loco pilot deserves due recognition and appreciation. It is a remarkable example of how professional alertness and an appropriate emergency response can prevent a potentially catastrophic railway accident," a senior loco pilot said.