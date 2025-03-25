HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
12 Congress MLAs suspended from Odisha assembly for one week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Listen to Article
March 25, 2025 20:53 IST

Odisha assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Tuesday suspended 12 Congress MLAs for seven days over indiscipline in the House.

IMAGE: Congress MLAs stage a protest demanding action over the alleged rising crimes against women outside the Odisha Legislative Assembly session, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, March 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The action against the Congress legislators came after the House adopted a motion moved by government Chief Whip Saroj Pradhan.

 

The suspended MLAs include Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam, Sagar Charan Das, Mangu Khilla, Satyajeet Gomango, Ashok Kumar Das, Dasarathi Gamango and Sofia Firdous.

Two other Congress MLAs -- Taraprasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Jena -- were, however, not suspended as they were not present in the House when the announcement was being made. Bahinipati was earlier suspended for seven working days on similar grounds on March 11.

As soon as Padhy announced the decision, Congress members created a ruckus in the assembly, playing gongs as a mark of protest.

The suspended MLAs also demonstrated in the Well of the House and recited hymns, even as Padhy urged them to vacate the assembly and stop the sit-in.

Odisha's main opposition party, the BJD, condemned the Speaker's move, called it a motivated one to suppress the voice of opposition in the assembly.

"Congress MLAs have been suspended to scare us. We will not be afraid of the action. We will fight and not compromise in any way, Bahinipati said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also criticised the decision and demanded immediate withdrawal of the suspension order.

"We had demanded formation of a House committee to inquire into crimes against women. And, they attempted to suppress the voice of the Congress. We will not tolerate this, Das asserted.

Amid the pandemonium, the House was adjourned multiple times.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
