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Minor Boy Held For Alleged Sexual Assault In UP's Ballia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 09, 2026 09:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district have detained an 11-year-old boy in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a three-and-a-half-year-old child, with a case registered under the stringent POCSO Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An 11-year-old boy was detained on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old child in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The incident occurred on Sunday evening in a village under the Nagra police station area.
  • Police registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • The accused has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are currently underway.

An 11-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old child in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Monday.

Incident Details And Police Action

The incident took place on Sunday evening in a village under the Nagra police station area, when the accused allegedly lured the child to an orchard nearby and sexually assaulted him, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

 

The child's family members were busy preparing for Diwali when the incident took place, police said.

Raja said a case was registered against the 11-year-old boy under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the child's mother.

The accused has been taken into custody and necessary legal proceedings are underway, the SP said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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child assaultpocso actballia crimeuttar pradesh policejuvenile detention

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