11 women booked for singing loudly on Bengaluru Metro

The group allegedly started singing loudly inside the coach, leading to objections from other commuters.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The incident occurred on March 15th on a train travelling from Bengaluru International Exhibition Centres to KGWA metro line.

The group's behaviour led to complaints from other passengers and caused delays at Peenya Industrial Area station.

BMRCL security intervened and handed the women over to law enforcement after they deboarded the train.

A non-cognisable report was filed, and the women were released after apologising for their actions.

A group of eleven female passengers was booked for allegedly creating a nuisance and disturbing other commuters inside the metro train by singing aloud, the police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on the night of March 15 when they were travelling from Bengaluru International Exhibition Centres to KGWA (Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station) metro line, they said.

The group allegedly started singing loudly inside the coach, leading to objections from other commuters.

Later, at Peenya Industrial Area station, some passengers alighted and continued arguing on the platform, briefly preventing the train doors from closing, a senior police officer said.

Following the incident, security personnel intervened and brought the situation under control, he said.

The same group allegedly created nuisance at several stations. Metro security staff and home guards identified and detained those involved at different points, with support from Hoysala patrol teams, police said.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement that on the night of March 15, a group of young people after attending a concert at BIEC boarded a metro train at Madavara station around 22.57 hrs and created commotion, causing inconvenience to fellow passengers and delayed the train movement for some time.

"BMRCL Security staff swung into action and arranged immediate deboarding of the concerned persons before handing over to the law enforcement agency. The action is in line with BMRCL's commitment for safe and hassle-free travel experience for its esteemed commuters," it added.

Based on a complaint by BMRCL Security Officer, a non-cognisable report was filed against these 11 female passengers, the officer said.

A non-cognisable report is filed when the offence is considered minor in nature.

However, they were let off after they apologised for their actions, police said.