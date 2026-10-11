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Man Booked For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 11-Month-Old Girl In Ludhiana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 11, 2026 17:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ludhiana police are actively searching for Sanjay Kumar, a 35-year-old man booked for the alleged sexual assault of an 11-month-old girl, with a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Ludhiana have booked Sanjay Kumar, 35, for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-month-old girl.
  • The incident was reported from a village under Dehlon police station on Saturday.
  • The girl's mother found her injured after hearing her cry, while the accused fled the spot.
  • A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
  • The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Police have booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-month-old girl here, with officials saying on Sunday that the accused is currently absconding.

Investigation Underway

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a native of Bihar's Purnia district.

 

The incident was reported from a village under Dehlon police station on Saturday, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, she had gone out and on returning to her hutment, she heard her daughter crying inside. She found the child in an injured condition, while the accused fled from the spot.

Police said medical examination of the infant has been conducted and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Investigating officer Gurmeet Singh said the accused is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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ludhiana crimeinfant assaultsanjay kumarpocso actabsconding accused

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