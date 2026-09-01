11 killed as torrential rains trigger floods, landslides across states

Torrential monsoon rains have unleashed widespread devastation across India, causing multiple fatalities, severe flooding, landslides, and significant disruptions to daily life in several states, while some regions face an unexpected rainfall deficit.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Torrential rains have claimed at least 11 lives in Assam and Uttarakhand, with multiple incidents of house collapses and vehicles swept away.

Rivers in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, including the Kharkhai, Subarnarekha, and Mandakini, have surged above danger levels, prompting evacuations.

Widespread disruption includes landslides blocking highways, waterlogging in major cities like Guwahati and Kolkata, and suspension of train services.

IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several states, advising residents to avoid disaster-prone areas and unnecessary travel.

While most states battle excess rain, Meghalaya's famed wet regions, Sohra and Mawsynram, are experiencing an unusual rainfall deficit.

Torrential rain unleashed havoc across several parts of the country on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people in Assam and Uttarakhand, pushing rivers above danger levels in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, submerging roads and homes, disrupting train services and forcing schools to shut.

Uttarakhand bore the brunt of the rain fury, with at least seven people killed in separate incidents involving house collapses and a vehicle being swept away by a strong current.

Three people were killed after the walls of a house collapsed around 3 am in Odyuda village in Almora's Havalbagh block. An SDRF team reached the site from the Sariyapani post but had to proceed on foot after finding the road blocked by debris about three kilometres before the site.

In another incident in Almora town, two Nepalese labourers were killed after a wall of an old house collapsed in the Dharkituni area. The latest incidents took the rain-related death toll in Almora district to at least five.

In Dehradun, a rain-swollen current swept away a car near Kandoli Bridge on Poundha Road in the Lower Kandoli area late Monday night. Bodies of a man and a woman were recovered by an SDRF team. While another occupant, a woman, was found injured around two kilometres from the incident site.

The Dehradun-Mussoorie highway was among the worst affected, with repeated landslides, road subsidence and falling boulders blocking and narrowing stretches near Mussoorie.

Debris and boulders blocked the road at Pani Wala Bend, while damage to safety nets installed by the Public Works Department further narrowed the roadway and hampered traffic.

The heavy rain also caused rivers and streams to swell. In Rishikesh, the Bin river surged over an already overflowing causeway, while the Gaula river in Haldwani witnessed a rise in water levels. Haldwani recorded 192 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Tuesday.

Sewer water flooded Nainital's Mall Road, while in Ramnagar, the Belgarh nala on the Ramnagar-Haldwani state highway rose sharply, disrupting traffic and leaving vehicles stranded. A three-wheeler was also swept towards an overflowing stream and pulled to safety by members of the public.

The IMD issued a red alert for Nainital and Almora and an orange alert for most other parts of the state. Authorities in Nainital, Almora and Bageshwar ordered schools for Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed.

Bageshwar District Magistrate Apoorva Pandey said reports of landslides and shooting stones had been received from several areas and urged residents to stay away from rivers, streams and other disaster-prone areas and avoid unnecessary travel.

Assam also witnessed a deadly spell of rain, with four people, including three members of a family, killed in two landslides in Guwahati, while several parts of the city were inundated following incessant rainfall.

In the Mathgharia area, a couple and their 11-year-old daughter were killed when a landslide flattened their house while they were sleeping. Their 19-year-old son was rescued from beneath the debris and taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In another landslide, a 65-year-old woman was killed after a rock partially damaged her house. Several members of her family suffered minor injuries.

The rain brought Guwahati to a standstill, with waterlogging reported in Panjabari, RG Baruah Road, Chandmari, Beltola, Borbari and Six Mile. Students and office-goers were forced to wade through knee-deep water on several roads.

Jharkhand was placed on high alert as the IMD issued a flash-flood warning for 10 districts amid heavy rain and swelling rivers.

Dumaria in East Singhbhum recorded 217 mm of rainfall since Monday, followed by Dumri in Giridih at 162.2 mm and Mahuadawar in Latehar at 146.2 mm.

The warning covers Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Simdega. The IMD forecast heavy rain across the state till September 5 and issued a red alert for very heavy rain in Garhwa, Palamu, Simdega and West Singhbhum.

Rivers crossed danger levels in Jamshedpur. The Kharkhai at Adityapur bridge rose to 133.10 metres, 4.10 metres above the danger level, while the Subarnarekha touched 122.60 metres against the red mark of 121.50 metres at Mango bridge. Authorities urged residents of low-lying areas to move to safer locations.

Uttar Pradesh too witnessed a grim rain-and-flood situation, with Lakhimpur Kheri, Varanasi and Chitrakoot among the worst affected.

In Chitrakoot, the Mandakini river surged around four metres above the danger mark following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, prompting evacuation of residents. Floodwaters submerged Ramghat and the Nirmohi Akhara, while a bridge connecting Ramghat and Nayagaon was damaged. SDRF and NDRF teams were deployed and Army helicopters used to evacuate people trapped in floodwaters.

In Varanasi, the rising Ganga spilled into several areas, forcing boats onto inundated lanes and disrupting cremations at the Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats.

The river was flowing at 70.28 metres at 10 am, above the warning level of 70.26 metres and rising at 0.5 cm per hour. Several families living along the Varuna river had been moved to relief camps.

Authorities in Lakhimpur Kheri shut all schools up to Class 8 as the Sharda river rose. Train services on the Mailani-Nanpara section were suspended after water seepage was reported between Bhira and Palia stations, affecting around half a dozen trains.

Rain also damaged the Ganga Expressway in Unnao, where a portion of the Prayagraj-bound carriageway caved in, leaving a pit around seven feet deep near the Basiratganj toll plaza. Traffic was diverted and repairs started. It was the second such road-damage incident on the expressway in the district this monsoon.

In Himachal Pradesh, a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur has been issued till September 3.

Kangra received the highest rainfall at 99.4 mm, followed by Jogindernagar at 54 mm and Murari Devi at 50 mm. The rain disrupted essential services, with 60 roads closed, 39 water supply schemes affected and 11 power transformers disrupted.

Delhi witnessed light to moderate monsoon showers in several parts of the city in the evening. The IMD said light to moderate rain was expected in many parts till September 4, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places.

West Bengal too struggled with heavy rain as a low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal brought intense showers to Kolkata and parts of south Bengal.

Kalaikunda recorded 51 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am, while Kolkata received 23 mm and Salt Lake 40 mm. Waterlogging in low-lying areas disrupted office-hour traffic. The IMD forecast heavy rain in parts of Gangetic West Bengal till Wednesday morning and in several sub-Himalayan districts till September 4.

In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rain and swollen rivers and nallahs prompted authorities to shut all schools in Poonch district.

While several states battled excess rain, Meghalaya's famed rain-soaked towns of Sohra and Mawsynram experienced an unusually dry August.

The state recorded a 38 per cent rainfall deficit during the month, receiving 359.7 mm against the normal 581.6 mm. East Khasi Hills, home to Sohra and Mawsynram, recorded a 42 per cent deficit.

The August shortfall followed a nine per cent deficit in July, while rainfall in June was near normal.