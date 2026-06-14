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Rajkot Juvenile Home Breakout: 8 Children Still At Large

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 18:56 IST

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Authorities in Rajkot, Gujarat, are actively searching for eight missing juveniles who escaped from an observation home in a pre-planned breakout, highlighting concerns about security and juvenile rehabilitation.

Key Points

  • Eleven juveniles escaped from the Zonal Observation Home in Rajkot, Gujarat, by damaging CCTV cameras and grilles.
  • One juvenile, a Pakistani national, voluntarily returned to the facility.
  • Two other escapees, including the alleged mastermind, were apprehended near Ahmedabad.
  • Eight juveniles are still missing, and authorities have launched a search operation using technology and human intelligence.
  • The escape is believed to be a pre-planned action, involving distracting a guard.

Eleven juveniles escaped from an observation home in Gujarat's Rajkot on Sunday, but of them, one boy hailing from Pakistan returned to the facility later, while two others were nabbed, a senior official said. Eight others are still missing and a search was underway for them, he said.

Search Underway For Missing Juveniles

"Eleven juvenile inmates of the Zonal Observation Home in Rajkot escaped after breaking the CCTV cameras and grilles on Sunday morning," Rajkot Collector Om Prakash said. "However, one of the escaped juveniles, a Pakistani national, later returned," he said, adding that the police apprehended two others, including the alleged mastermind behind the escape, from an area near Ahmedabad.

 

The police authorities and the administration have launched an operation to nab the other eight absconding children with the help of technology and human intelligence, Prakash noted. "It seems to be a pre-planned action. They were able to distract the guard and managed to escape from the observation home," the official said.

This particular observation home has 55 children, the collector said. It houses children below the age of 18 from across the Saurashtra region, who are accused of committing offences punishable with imprisonment of more than seven years. Six guards in civil uniform are deployed at the centre in three different shifts who aim to bring the children back into the mainstream society in a friendly manner, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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