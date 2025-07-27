HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 11 injured in mass stabbing at Walmart in US

11 injured in mass stabbing at Walmart in US

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 27, 2025 09:47 IST

x

At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing incident at a Walmart near Michigan's Traverse City on Saturday.

 

IMAGE: Walmart in a statement said that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Michigan State Police reported that one suspect had been taken into custody shortly after 6 pm (local time).  

"Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time," Michigan State Police's sixth district said in a post on X.

Megan Brown, Chief Communications Officer for Munson Healthcare, said all 11 victims were being treated at Munson Medical Centre in Traverse City.

 

She noted that the hospital was still evaluating the extent of their injuries but did not provide specific details.

Walmart in a statement said that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation.

“Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders,” the statement said.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that bureau officials were responding to “provide any necessary support.”

Grand Traverse 911 assured the public that emergency services were present at the scene and there was no ongoing threat, the New York Times reported.

They also urged residents to stay clear of the Walmart and nearby businesses as the situation continued to unfold.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Do guns kill people? What the numbers say
Do guns kill people? What the numbers say
Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held
Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held
16 killed in Canada's deadliest shooting
16 killed in Canada's deadliest shooting
2 dead, 21 hurt in knife attack at hospital in China
2 dead, 21 hurt in knife attack at hospital in China
2 killed, 17 hurt in mass stabbing in Japan
2 killed, 17 hurt in mass stabbing in Japan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

PM Modi, President Muizzu plant sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative 0:44

PM Modi, President Muizzu plant sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa...

PM inaugurates, inspects New Terminal Building of TN's Tuticorin Airport1:59

PM inaugurates, inspects New Terminal Building of TN's...

Mumbai rains: High-tide alert in Marine Drive, Gateway of India1:26

Mumbai rains: High-tide alert in Marine Drive, Gateway of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD