11 injured in mass stabbing at Walmart in US

At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing incident at a Walmart near Michigan's Traverse City on Saturday.

Michigan State Police reported that one suspect had been taken into custody shortly after 6 pm (local time).

"Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time," Michigan State Police's sixth district said in a post on X.

Megan Brown, Chief Communications Officer for Munson Healthcare, said all 11 victims were being treated at Munson Medical Centre in Traverse City.

She noted that the hospital was still evaluating the extent of their injuries but did not provide specific details.

Walmart in a statement said that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation.

“Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders,” the statement said.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that bureau officials were responding to “provide any necessary support.”

Grand Traverse 911 assured the public that emergency services were present at the scene and there was no ongoing threat, the New York Times reported.

They also urged residents to stay clear of the Walmart and nearby businesses as the situation continued to unfold.