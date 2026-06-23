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11 India-bound vessels transit Hormuz after US-Iran pact to end conflict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R June 23, 2026 19:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the recent US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding is facilitating the safe passage of India-bound vessels through the critical Strait of Hormuz, easing maritime trade in the West Asia region.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA/Reuters

Key Points

  • The MoU, signed on June 17, aims to end the West Asia conflict, impacting shipping routes.
  • Vessels include Indian-flagged crude oil tankers and foreign-flagged carriers with oil and fertilizer.
  • Ten Indian-flagged vessels remain in the Persian Gulf, with two recently arriving.
  • India anticipates more of its flagged vessels will soon cross the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Eleven India-bound ships have transited through the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Iran finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the West Asia conflict. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said this on Tuesday.

 

"As of today, we have 10 Indian-flagged vessels which are still in the Persian Gulf region. In addition, two have recently arrived there," he said at a media briefing. "Since the signing of the MoU on June 17, 11 India bound vessels have transited through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

The vessels include three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, each carrying over 285,000 MT crude oil, one foreign-flagged LPG carrier, one foreign-flagged crude oil tanker and six foreign-flagged bulk carriers , carrying fertilizer cargo, he said.

"We hope that the remaining India flagged vessels would also be able to cross the Hormuz soon," Jaiswal added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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