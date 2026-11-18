A Kerala court has sentenced 11 CPI(M) workers to life imprisonment for the 2008 murder of RSS leader Ranjith in Mananthala, highlighting political violence in the region.

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Key Points A Keralam court on Wednesday sentenced 11 CPI(M) workers to life imprisonment.

The conviction is for the 2008 murder of local RSS leader Ranjith in Mananthala.

Two of the 11 convicts received double life sentences, which will run concurrently.

Each of the 11 convicts was also fined Rs 95,000.

Tensions and clashes occurred outside the Vanchiyoor court complex on Tuesday following the conviction.

A Keralam court on Wednesday sentenced 11 CPI(M) workers to life imprisonment for the murder of a local RSS leader at Mananthala here in 2008.

Court Delivers Verdict In 2008 Murder Case

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court also awarded double life sentences to two of the 11 convicts, but the punishment will run concurrently, sources said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 95,000 on each of them, the sources said.

It convicted the 11 accused in the case on Tuesday.

A 12th accused in the case is still absconding and did not face trial.

Tensions Rise After Conviction

RSS worker Ranjith was hacked to death at his fruit and vegetable shop in Mannanthala on October 17, 2008.

Following the conviction of the 11 CPI(M) workers on Tuesday, a tense situation prevailed outside the Vanchiyoor court complex in the heart of the Keralam capital for some time as activists of the BJP and the Left party raised slogans against each other and briefly clashed, prompting police to intervene and separate the two groups.

The incident also disrupted vehicular movement in the area for some time.