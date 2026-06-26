11 chargesheeted in Bangladesh Jamaat terror conspiracy, radicalising youth

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 11 individuals for their involvement in a terror conspiracy by a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh offshoot, aiming to radicalise youth and expand its network in West Bengal and the northeastern states.

IMAGE: NIA chargesheets 11 individuals for a terror conspiracy linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The conspiracy, led by JMB offshoot Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), aimed to spread extremist ideology and radicalise youth.

The plot targeted West Bengal and India's northeastern states for network expansion.

Accused used clandestine meetings, indoctrination, extremist literature, and digital platforms for anti-India propaganda.

Key accused include Nasimuddin (Assam) and Jagir Mia (Tripura), spearheading IMK activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 people in connection with a terror conspiracy hatched by an offshoot of the proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist outfit to spread its ideology in West Bengal and northeastern states, officials said on June 26, Friday.

The agency probe found the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy orchestrated by the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), an offshoot of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. The accused have been named in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati, it said.

Uncovering The JMB's Radicalisation Strategy

The conspiracy involved promotion of Bangladesh-based terrorist organisation's extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit's network in India, the officials said.

Investigations by the anti-terror organisation showed that the JBM senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established the IMK to promote the banned outfit's nefarious agenda on Indian soil, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency said.

The NIA investigations had further revealed that the 11 chargesheeted accused had conspired to grow the presence of the IMK/JMB in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature, and use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda, it said. They were promoting allegiance to the leadership of IMK/JMB, the statement said.

Two of the key chargesheeted accused have been identified as Nasimuddin, who was spearheading the IMK's activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who was leading the outfit in Tripura, the anti-terror agency said.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA uncovered a trail of incriminating documents, electronic devices and digital records, which were used to build the case against the accused.