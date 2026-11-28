Bihar Police have made significant arrests, including a resort manager, in Patna for allegedly violating the state's strict liquor prohibition by illegally selling alcohol at an establishment.

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Key Points Bihar Police arrested 11 people, including a resort manager, for illegal liquor sales in Patna on Saturday.

The arrests followed a tip-off received on November 27, leading to a special investigation team (SIT) operation.

Three litres of foreign liquor were seized during a raid at a resort in Patna's Rajapur area.

The sale and consumption of alcohol has been banned in Bihar since April 2016.

An FIR has been registered, and all arrested persons will be produced before a court.

Bihar Police have arrested 11 people, including the manager of a resort, for allegedly selling liquor illegally at the establishment in Patna, officials said on Saturday.

Police Action Against Illegal Liquor Sales

Acting on a tip-off received on November 27, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to verify the information and take action.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

During a raid at a resort in Patna's Rajapur area, police arrested 11 people, including the resort manager. Three litres of foreign liquor were seized during the operation, a police statement said.

An FIR has been registered, and all the arrested persons will be produced before a court, it added.