10th International Yoga Day celebrated worldwide

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts from across the world rolled out their yoga mats as they joined day-long sessions of the ancient Indian practice to commemorate the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday.

IMAGE: A yoga practitioner takes part in a mass yoga session on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Batu Caves, Malaysia, on June 21, 2024. Photograph: Annice Lyn/Reuters

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The draft UN General Assembly resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The Consulate General of India in New York along with the Times Square Alliance hosted special yoga sessions at Times Square.

Amid heat advisories in place for the New York area, which experienced temperatures as high as 93 F (33.8 C) during the day, people from all walks of life and nationalities arrived early morning on Thursday and rolled out their yoga mats in the heart of the popular New York City destination.

Yoga instructor and breath meditation teacher Richa Dhekne, who has over two decades of experience as a volunteer and faculty member with the Art of Living Foundation, led the yoga and meditation session hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York.

Several other yoga teachers and experts led various meditation, exercises and breathing sessions throughout the day at Times Square, as thousands participated in the day-long activities.

In Washington, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts came together to observe the day at an event that was addressed by India's Deputy Ambassador to the US Sripriya Ranganathan.

IMAGE: People perform yoga during the International Yoga Day at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

At the picturesque Wharf, overlooking the Potomac River, the International Yoga Day event on Wednesday began with prayers and Indian classical dance performances. The yoga session highlighted the spirit of oneness and harmony inspired by the ancient Indian practice.

Over three hundred people from across Israel rolled out yoga mats and performed asanas as they participated in International Yoga Day celebrations at the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv.

First Lady Michal Herzog was the chief guest at the main International Yoga Day event on Thursday. A series of events were held across the country.

The event was organised by the Embassy of India in Israel in association with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Israel.

At the event, Herzog spoke about the deep friendship between India and Israel.

Singapore's Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam joined more than 200 yoga enthusiasts and the Indian High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule in celebrating the 10th International Yoga Day here on a rain-washed cool morning.

The minister emphasised in her keynote speech the importance of yoga in fostering a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

"India has certainly played a leading role in promoting the benefits of yoga to the world. The flexible and adaptable nature of yoga also makes it inclusive for people of different ages, genders, and physical abilities. I am glad to see participants from all walks of life in today's event," she said.

The event is celebrated by the High Commission of India in Singapore in partnership with Gardens by the Bay at Waterfront Plaza, a sprawling green complex popular among tourists and local joggers.

IMAGE: Participants perform yoga at Purana Qila, in New Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

The Embassy of India in Nepal on Thursday organised yoga demonstrations at three iconic landmarks of Pokhara, the tourism capital of the country.

"What better way to spread the message of #YogaForSelfAndSociety than to assimilate Yoga, Nature and Spirituality! @IndiaInNepal organised yoga demonstrations at 3 iconic landmarks of #Pokhara, the tourism capital of Nepal," the mission tweeted.

The mission also organised a Yoga demonstration at Lumbini.

'Hon'ble CM of Lumbini, various provincial leaders and more than 900 people participated in the yoga demonstration,' it said.

'Hon'ble CM of Lumbini, Jokh Bahadur Mahara, thanked for organising the event at the sacred birthplace of Lord Buddha and for strengthening bilateral ties,' it said.

Ambassador Naveen Srivastava underlined that the birthplace of Lord Buddha is an ideal place for the timeless practice of Yoga for health and longevity.

India's embassy in Sri Lanka also organised several yoga sessions, including in Jaffna and Kandy ahead of the day.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing on Thursday organised a yoga class at Beijing Morning Star School led by the Embassy's Cultural Teacher (Yoga) Lokesh Sharma.

More than 45 students participated in the class and practised various yoga poses to improve body flexibility and enhance concentration.

In Rome, Ambassador Vani Rao spoke about 'Yoga for Self and Society' at the event organised by Italian Hindu Union.