101 get life sentence at one go for anti-Dalit violence

101 get life sentence at one go for anti-Dalit violence

Source: PTI
October 25, 2024 11:34 IST
As many as 101 people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Koppal district, Karnataka, for setting on fire the hutments of the Dalit community.

The accused were found guilty recently and the quantum of punishment was pronounced by the court on Thursday.

 

The case is related to caste-based violence in Marakumbi village in Gangavathi Taluk on August 28, 2014.

The accused had set on fire the dwellings belonging to the downtrodden community.

A clash had broken out over Dalits being denied entry into the barber shop and eateries. The incident led to widespread protests in several parts of the state.

According to the prosecution, out of the 117 accused, 16 passed away during the course of the trial. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
