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100 murder cases shifted from UP judge who sentenced 22 to death in 4 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 20, 2026 10:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Lawyers and litigants expressed apprehension over the court's frequent awarding of capital punishment.

Judiciary

Key Points

  • Around 100 murder cases have been transferred from Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravikumar Diwakar's court.
  • The transfer occurred after Judge Diwakar delivered 22 death sentences in 10 cases within four months.
  • Lawyers and litigants expressed apprehension over the court's frequent awarding of capital punishment.
  • The cases, involving offences punishable by death or life imprisonment, were moved to the District and Sessions Judge's court.
  • The administrative order was issued to recall the cases to the district judge's own court.

Around 100 murder cases pending before Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravikumar Diwakar, who had delivered 22 death sentences in 10 cases in the last four months, have been transferred to the Court of the District and Sessions Judge through an administrative order, officials said on Wednesday.

Apprehension Over Capital Punishment

Government counsel Kuldeep Kumar told PTI that the cases, involving offences punishable with death or life imprisonment, were transferred from the fast-track court headed by Diwakar to the court of District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh.

There were apprehensions among the lawyers and litigants over the possibility of the court awarding capital punishment, District Bar Association president Pramod Tyagi said.

Through an administrative order issued on Tuesday, the district judge decided to recall the cases to his own court, Tyagi said. In the past four months, Diwakar's court has delivered judgments in 10 cases, resulting in 22 people being sentenced to death. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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