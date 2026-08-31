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10-year-old made to stand in sun for not bringing book to school, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 31, 2026 15:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident at a Delhi government school has sparked outrage and an investigation after a 10-year-old student died, with her family alleging she was punished by being made to stand in the sun.

Scorching Heat

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Key Points

  • A 10-year-old girl student died in an East Delhi government school following alleged punishment.
  • Family claims the girl was made to stand in the sun for not bringing a book, leading to health deterioration.
  • The incident occurred at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vinod Nagar, on August 27.
  • Protests erupted, demanding action against those responsible for the student's death.
  • Police are currently investigating the allegations surrounding the tragic school incident.

A 10-year-old girl student at a government school in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar died during treatment last week, with her family alleging that she was made to stand in the sun as punishment for not bringing a book to school, police sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the incident occurred at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya on August 27. According to the family, the school called the girl's mother, Anjali, after her health deteriorated. Anjali alleged that on reaching the school, she found her daughter standing out in the sun and in poor health.

 

Investigation Into Student's Tragic Death

The family alleged that the teacher had punished the girl for not bringing a book. She was subsequently taken to a hospital, where she died during treatment on August 27, the source said.

Following the incident, family members and local residents held a protest outside the school, demanding strict action against those responsible. BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also reached the spot and said an inquiry would be conducted and strict action will be taken against any school staff member found guilty. The allegations are being investigated, the police source said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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