10 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Ten Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a senior police official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed security forces and said the era of peace and progress has returned to the Bastar region, which includes Sukma.

The gunfight broke out in the morning in a forest within the jurisdiction of the Bhejji police station when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to Konta and Kistaram area committees of Naxalites on forested hills of Korajguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram and Bhandarpadar villages, he said.

Bodies of 10 Naxalites have been recovered from the spot so far, he said.

Besides, a cache of weapons, including an INSAS rifle, an AK-47 rifle and a Self Loading Rifle (SLR), were also seized, he said.

The search operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is still underway in the area, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces and asserted that his government's priority is to establish peace, facilitate development and ensure the safety of citizens in the Bastar region.

Security forces gunned down 10 Naxalites in a major operation in Sukma district this morning. The state government has been working on the policy of zero tolerance towards Naxalism. Ensuring development, peace and safety of citizens in Bastar is the top priority of the state government. The era of peace, development and progress has returned to Bastar, Sai said in a statement.

Congratulating the security forces for their indomitable courage and dedication, he said the elimination of Naxalites from Chhattisgarh is certain.

We are moving forward in a planned manner towards fulfilling the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Naxalites from Chhattisgarh by March 2026, he added.

With this incident, bodies of 207 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Sukma, the police said.