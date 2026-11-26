Jharkhand police swiftly apprehended a 10-member inter-state gang responsible for stealing valuable ductile iron pipes from a water treatment plant in Pakur, recovering all stolen goods and vehicles.

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Key Points A 10-member gang was arrested within four hours for stealing 42 ductile iron pipes worth Rs 3-4 lakh from a water treatment plant in Pakur, Jharkhand on Thursday.

The accused held a supervisor captive at the Gramin Jalapurti Scheme campus before fleeing with the pipes loaded on a truck, escorted by a Bolero.

A special investigation team apprehended all 10 accused near the Jharkhand-West Bengal border, recovering the stolen pipes, vehicles, and mobile phones.

Nine of the arrested individuals are from West Bengal, and the truck driver is from Bihar, indicating an inter-state operation.

Three of the arrested have prior criminal records, and a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A 10-member gang was arrested within four hours of allegedly stealing 42 ductile iron (DI) pipes worth Rs 3-4 lakh from a water treatment plant campus in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Thursday, police said.

Swift Police Action And Inter-State Gang Details

The accused entered the Gramin Jalapurti Scheme campus at Salgapada around 3.30-4 am, held the supervisor captive and fled with the pipes loaded on a truck escorted by a Bolero, SP Anudeep Singh said.

A special investigation team led by Maheshpur SDPO Vijay Kumar arrested all 10 accused near the Jharkhand-West Bengal border and recovered the stolen pipes, truck, Bolero and eight mobile phones, he said.

Nine of the accused belong to West Bengal's Murshidabad district, while the truck driver, Sanjit Mahato (46), hails from Bihar's Muzaffarpur and currently resides in North 24 Parganas.

The gang was allegedly active in Pakur and parts of West Bengal. Three of the arrested accused have criminal antecedents, the SP said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and all the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.