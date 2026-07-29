10 Lessons About Gen Z From The Protests

The protests changed how we see a generation. It shook us up, broke stereotypes and woke us up to smell the coffee.

IMAGE: Youth protestors celebrate at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister, July 25, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points Gen Z can't be silenced or ignored.

It is articulate and has sharp opinions.

It fights back with wit and humour.

1. The 'cockroach is no longer just a pest: It is impossible to silence or ignore.

2. It fights back with wit and humour: It uses sarcasm, memes, even foul language as weapons of resistance against political and police authority.

3. Forever ready to break into song and dance: They brought music, creativity, catchy slogans and performances into their message of defiance.

4. Not intimidated by authority: Loves posing with uniformed personnel. Endless memes of 'I am a good girl officer', handing out flowers and making heart symbols alongside 'Pookie' policewomen and men.

IMAGE: Protesters at Jantar Mantar, July 22, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

5. Can conjure the funniest of improvisations for self defence: Mummy ki kadahi on the head as helmet; full cricket gear to face police ka danda.

6. Everyday fashion of protest: T-shirt, kurti, tank tops were the dress code of protest.

7. Can talk, articulate sharp opinions: Can outwit WhatsApp uncles and auntyjis breezily -- and how!

IMAGE: Protestors at Jantar Mantar, July 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

8. Girl Power: Girls walk shoulder to shoulder with boys, often racing ahead to become the face of the protest.

9. Fierce sense of community: Stood up for fellow mates. The visuals of students being lathi-charged drew larger crowds in support.

IMAGE: Protestors celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, July 26, 2026. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

10. Transformed outrage into persuasion: Mastered the art of converting mass outrage into an effective persuasion to move a stubborn government.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff