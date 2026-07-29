Home  » News » 10 Lessons About Gen Z From The Protests

10 Lessons About Gen Z From The Protests

By ARCHANA MASIH July 29, 2026 09:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The protests changed how we see a generation. It shook us up, broke stereotypes and woke us up to smell the coffee.

Jantar Mantar Celebrations

IMAGE: Youth protestors celebrate at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister, July 25, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gen Z can't be silenced or ignored.
  • It is articulate and has sharp opinions.
  • It fights back with wit and humour.
 

1. The 'cockroach is no longer just a pest: It is impossible to silence or ignore.

2. It fights back with wit and humour: It uses sarcasm, memes, even foul language as weapons of resistance against political and police authority.

3. Forever ready to break into song and dance: They brought music, creativity, catchy slogans and performances into their message of defiance.

4. Not intimidated by authority: Loves posing with uniformed personnel. Endless memes of 'I am a good girl officer', handing out flowers and making heart symbols alongside 'Pookie' policewomen and men.

Jantar Mantar Protests

IMAGE: Protesters at Jantar Mantar, July 22, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

5. Can conjure the funniest of improvisations for self defence: Mummy ki kadahi on the head as helmet; full cricket gear to face police ka danda.

6. Everyday fashion of protest: T-shirt, kurti, tank tops were the dress code of protest.

7. Can talk, articulate sharp opinions: Can outwit WhatsApp uncles and auntyjis breezily -- and how!

Jantar Mantar Protests

IMAGE: Protestors at Jantar Mantar, July 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

8. Girl Power: Girls walk shoulder to shoulder with boys, often racing ahead to become the face of the protest.

9. Fierce sense of community: Stood up for fellow mates. The visuals of students being lathi-charged drew larger crowds in support.

Shivaji Park Celebrations

IMAGE: Protestors celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, July 26, 2026. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

10. Transformed outrage into persuasion: Mastered the art of converting mass outrage into an effective persuasion to move a stubborn government.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

More News Coverage

Jantar MantarDharmendra PradhanNew DelhiPookieMummy ki

More From Rediff

7.1 quake hits Japan; bridge collapses, buildings damaged

7.1 quake hits Japan; bridge collapses, buildings damaged

Maha CET under cloud after audio clip with exam centre offer

Maha CET under cloud after audio clip with exam centre offer
Why Bangladesh Matters For India's Future

Why Bangladesh Matters For India's Future

Related Stories

27 YO Who Stopped A Police Van: Must Read Interview!

27 YO Who Stopped A Police Van: Must Read Interview!

Quick Links

WhatsAppShivaji ParkMumbaiAslam HunaniRediff

Web Stories

What's Special About Realme Narzo 100x 5G?

What's Special About Realme Narzo 100x 5G?
5 Early Signs Of Hepatitis: Don't Ignore

5 Early Signs Of Hepatitis: Don't Ignore
Samsung Galaxy Z FOLD 8 Launched

Samsung Galaxy Z FOLD 8 Launched