10 Lessons About Gen Z From The Protests

The protests changed how we see a generation. It shook us up, broke stereotypes and woke us up to smell the coffee.
Key Points
- Gen Z can't be silenced or ignored.
- It is articulate and has sharp opinions.
- It fights back with wit and humour.
1. The 'cockroach is no longer just a pest: It is impossible to silence or ignore.
2. It fights back with wit and humour: It uses sarcasm, memes, even foul language as weapons of resistance against political and police authority.
3. Forever ready to break into song and dance: They brought music, creativity, catchy slogans and performances into their message of defiance.
4. Not intimidated by authority: Loves posing with uniformed personnel. Endless memes of 'I am a good girl officer', handing out flowers and making heart symbols alongside 'Pookie' policewomen and men.
5. Can conjure the funniest of improvisations for self defence: Mummy ki kadahi on the head as helmet; full cricket gear to face police ka danda.
6. Everyday fashion of protest: T-shirt, kurti, tank tops were the dress code of protest.
7. Can talk, articulate sharp opinions: Can outwit WhatsApp uncles and auntyjis breezily -- and how!
8. Girl Power: Girls walk shoulder to shoulder with boys, often racing ahead to become the face of the protest.
9. Fierce sense of community: Stood up for fellow mates. The visuals of students being lathi-charged drew larger crowds in support.
10. Transformed outrage into persuasion: Mastered the art of converting mass outrage into an effective persuasion to move a stubborn government.
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff