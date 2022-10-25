News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 10 Pandit families flee Kashmir fearing targeted killing by terrorists

10 Pandit families flee Kashmir fearing targeted killing by terrorists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 25, 2022 23:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As terrorists carried out a number of targeted killings recently, 10 Kashmiri Pandit families have left their village in Shopian district in south Kashmir out of fear and reached Jammu.

The residents of Choudharygund said the recent terrorist attacks have triggered a fear psychosis among the Pandits who lived in Kashmir through the most difficult period of terrorism in 1990s and did not leave their homes.

 

Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists outside his ancestral house in Choudharygund village of Shopian district on October 15. On October 18, Monish Kumar and

Ram Sagar were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists while they were asleep in their rented accommodation in Shopian.

"Ten families comprising 35 to 40 Kashmiri Pandits have migrated out of our village due to the fear psychosis," a resident of Choudharygund village who faced a death threat recently told PTI.

He said the village was now empty.

"The situation is not conducive for us to live in Kashmir Valley. We live in fear due to killings. There is no security for us," another villager said.

The villagers alleged a police post was set up away from their village even though they repeatedly sought protection.

They said they have left everything in their houses, even the recent harvest of apple.

Those who have reached Jammu are living with their relatives.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Another Kashmiri Pandit killed, exodus call issued
Another Kashmiri Pandit killed, exodus call issued
'Won't return to Kashmir to get killed by terrorists'
'Won't return to Kashmir to get killed by terrorists'
2 labourers from UP killed in Kashmir grenade attack
2 labourers from UP killed in Kashmir grenade attack
Meet Akshata, UK's first Indian First Lady
Meet Akshata, UK's first Indian First Lady
Versatile Arshdeep has tools to emulate Zaheer
Versatile Arshdeep has tools to emulate Zaheer
Sunak goes with continuity, retains chancellor Hunt
Sunak goes with continuity, retains chancellor Hunt
WC: Scratchy Finch relieved after Aus log first points
WC: Scratchy Finch relieved after Aus log first points
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Terrorists gun down Hindu teacher in J-K's Kulgam

Terrorists gun down Hindu teacher in J-K's Kulgam

Terrorists shoot dead Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

Terrorists shoot dead Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances