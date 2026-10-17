Rajnandgaon Police Bust Cow Slaughter Ring, Ten Arrested

Rajnandgaon police have arrested ten individuals and detained a minor girl in connection with the alleged slaughter of two cows and the sale of their meat, following the discovery of severed cow heads and a subsequent investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Ten individuals were arrested and a minor girl detained in Rajnandgaon on Saturday for alleged cow slaughter and meat sales.

The investigation commenced after severed cow heads were discovered near an under-construction bridge and in Shitala pond on October 12 and two days later.

Police utilised CCTV footage to identify suspects, including Abdul Alim, his wife, and daughter, who were subsequently taken into custody.

Abdul Alim allegedly confessed to slaughtering the cows with the assistance of his wife, 17-year-old daughter, and others.

The accused face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Arms Act.

Ten people were arrested and a minor girl was detained in the district on Saturday for allegedly slaughtering two cows and selling the meat, police said.

Investigation Uncovers Cow Slaughter Ring

The case came to light after a severed cow's head was found near an under-construction bridge in Gaurinagar on October 12, while another head was found in Shitala pond in the same area two days later, an official said.

In view of the seriousness of the matter and the ongoing Navratri festival, senior officials were informed and an investigation was launched following a complaint, he said.

Teams from Chikhli police station and the cyber cell were formed to investigate the case. The police examined the CCTV footage showing some people taking stray cattle to their house.

They were identified as Gaurinagar resident Abdul Alim alias Kanwa (39), his wife and daughter, and were taken into custody.

Alim allegedly confessed that he had slaughtered the cows with the help of his wife, 17-year-old daughter and others, and sold the meat.

Alim, his wife Anjum Begum (35), Salman Khan (19), Mohammad Sakir Khan (20), Moin Gauri (35), Arif Qureshi (39), Salim Akhtar (42), Syed Nadeem (38), Mohammad Siraj (46) and Mohammad Tohid (28) were arrested while the minor girl was detained, the official said.

The accused were booked under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal), 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Arms Act, police said, adding that further probe is underway.