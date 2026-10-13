'You Can't Ignore America'

'Indian IT firms must hire and train more Americans while reducing dependence on sending employees from India to the US.'

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points 'Higher H-1B visa fees will immediately affect Indian IT firms' costs, profitability and decisions on deploying employees to America.'

'Indian engineers are not inherently better than American talent; the key challenge is the availability of skilled professionals.'

'India's IT industry should aim to generate half its revenues from products, intellectual property, AI solutions and platforms within a decade.'

I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labor Certification Program some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world -- Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini.

This was the bombshell statement from US Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling on the 8th of October 2026.

The Permanent Labour Certification Programme or PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) is the mandatory first step used by American employers to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency in the country. It is overseen by the US department of Labour.

All Indian IT companies use this program to bring in employees from India.

How will the US government decision affect India's IT majors?

"Unfortunately, the industry is still very dependent on IT services and the services industry is growing faster than the product industry is accelerating," Dr Ganesh Natarajan, former chairman of NASSCOM and the NASSCOM Foundation, tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the concluding segment of a two-part interview.

The criticism in the US is that the Indian IT companies are exploiting H-1B and PERM to bring in professionals from foreign countries. By foreign countries, they mean India...

That is the allegation.

As I mentioned earlier, it may be happening in some isolated cases here and there, but as a general industry norm, industry is very professional.

I don't see that as an issue at all.

But we have to be very careful and conscious as Indian companies of both reality and perception. We have to make sure that the American administration sees the value of what work is being done in India as well as the work done by Indian companies in America, and for the American economy.

As it is an election year in America, there will be a lot of rhetoric coming from the US. So, we have to handle all this carefully.

But this is not just rhetoric, it is a suspension. US Vice President J D Vance specifically criticised Microsoft, saying that the company fired 6,000 American workers to employ 6,300 'indentured servants'.

I know. He also said Microsoft is a great company, but they should employ great Americans. That's the move.

Whether it's Microsoft or Accenture or TCS or Infosys, everybody is being told to focus on hiring good Americans. That's the party line.

First, an exorbitant rate for H-1B visa and now suspension of PERM. Which decision will affect Indian companies more?

The companies are not going to get affected very much by this suspension in the short term.

But the rate increases in H1B will have immediate impact on, both in the attractiveness of sending people from India, and of course, the profitability of the company, where there will be a cost either passed on to the customer or by the company.

Overall, if you look at the trend, there is a strong move against immigration, and American jobs for Americans.

We have to be conscious of that. We cannot protest because after all, it's their country, and they have to manage it.

So, we have to work within these regulations, and change our models over a period of time, to make sure our dependence on sending people to the US is less.

That will be better for India, better for Indian companies and better for America also.

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is intended solely for representational purposes. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.

How do you compare the quality of local American talent and foreign talent, mainly Indian talent?

Quality is similar. I don't think there's any difference.

A good American engineer coming from say, Carnegie Mellon or Rutgers is going to be of very good quality. There is no problem there.

It is the availability of enough talent is the problem.

And a lot of people don't want to work in programming, for instance.

Somebody might prefer to work in a technology or an AI company. I mean, they might prefer to work for an Anthropic or an Open AI. That is a more exciting technology now.

But the older technology also has to be built. And we have to find people to do so.

So, the question is not of quality, it's a question of availability.

That is where countries like India where there are large pools of talent, play a role.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

It is said that one-third of workforce in Silicon Valley is Indian, and 70% of the H-1B visa approvals are for Indians....

That is true.

Last year, it was 70% and the previous year was 71%.

When China's share is 12%, it is 70% for India. Yes, India does have a majority share in the H-1B visa approvals.

IMAGE: Dr Ganesh Natarajan IMAGE: Dr Ganesh Natarajan

What kind of scenario do you see after all this for Indian IT major companies? Do you think they will shift their operations to other countries or back to India?

No, no. Nothing like that will happen. If you're an Indian offshore company, your customers are still America. So, you can't ignore America and say, now I will only do work in Japan and Europe. That is not going to happen.

What will happen is, you must have local centres in the US where you must train and employ more Americans.

At the same time, you must see what the opportunity is to do the full package of work offshore.

Other than sending people and doing part of the work on-site and part of the work offshore, I think the full package will come offshore.

Also, there will be more of these global competency centres in India.

And finally, we have to move towards more of IP creation.

Unfortunately, the industry is still very dependent on IT services and the services industry is growing faster than the product industry is accelerating.

I am looking forward to the day, maybe 10 years from now, when 50% of our revenues will be coming from products and intellectual property created in India, and the rest of the 50% from services.

For instance, if you become a $500 billion industry, $250 billion should be coming out of products and IP and AI, AI solutions and platforms. Then, it will be great for the industry as a whole.

Over a period of time, you do more work on product development and intellectual property creation, and that is probably the future we should take forward as an industry, and as a country.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff