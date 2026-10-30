Why This Doctor Is Fighting For Affordable Medicines

'I have seen in Agra parents selling their buffalo, which is their sole source of livelihood, to buy expensive medicines to treat their child.'

'I was very moved by such cases and therefore approached the court to regulate the price of medicines in our country.'

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Hospital chemists exploit patients the most.'

'The government has left it to retailer chemists to exploit anything from 1/10th to 100 percent margin.'

'When your loved one is in hospital you will pay whatever the hospital tells you to pay.'

For 40 years Dr Sanjay Kulshrestha has treated children.

Now, he is fighting a battle that could affect every patient in the country.

A paediatric surgeon from Agra, Dr Kulshrestha took the fight against inflated medical prices to the Supreme Court after discovering that the same drug was being sold at vastly different prices by different chemists.

The government has been on the backfoot in the court, and when it agreed to heed the judicial order on capping the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent, it was asked why it could not do so for all medicines.

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the court again slammed the government over the inflated prices of medicines, observing that the entire system was working to help pharma companies.

But for Dr Kulshrestha, what troubled him most was not just the price difference, but the helplessness of families who would go to any length to save a child's life -- even sell their only buffalo to pay for medicines.

Armed with bills, price comparisons and a simple question -- how can the same medicine cost so differently at different pharmacies? -- he challenged a system he believes leaves patients exposed to excessive pricing.

His court battle has put the spotlight on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of medicines, steep retail discounts and the pricing practices of hospital pharmacies.

In this interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, the doctor-turned-crusader explains why he decided to take on the system, what he wants changed, and why the fight for affordable medicines is far from over.

Genesis Of The Legal Battle

Why did you file this case?

I am a pediatric surgeon by profession for the last 40 years in Agra. And what I observed in recent years was that the medicines for children have become overpriced.

The second observation was the margins of discount by chemists to my patients. It was not uniform.

Somewhere the discounts on medicine were 90 percent and for that same medicine other chemists gave a discount of 50 percent.

So I started wondering, is the MRP (Maximum Price Retail) being printed wrongly on the cover of medicines that were being sold by chemists in Agra?

Third observation I made was the online prices of the same medicines were being given at different discounted prices.

I then got the hunch that something is going wrong and patients are being cheated over medicine prices, and buying them at inflated prices.

In simple words, are you saying, for example, that a cough syrup in Agra was being sold at three different prices by different chemists?

Yes, exactly the same thing was happening.

I gave a list of medicines that were being used by my patients and sold at different prices to the court.

I gave the pricing proof in table form.

I am not against the business of chemists as I know profit is important to run any business, but in my study I felt the retailer chemists were taking undue advantage of no checks and balances and making a huge amount of profit.

Did the different retail chemists give you receipts from which you made the comparison of different prices of medicines?

Yes, I have got all the receipts as proof.

In India there are two types of chemists; one is retail chemists and the second one are the ones who are attached to hospital pharmacies.

I found that these hospital chemists exploit patients the most.

The rest of the retailers do not exploit patients very much, but yes, they do give discounts for medicines which differ from one retailer to another.

The exploitation is happening more at the retail front and not at the manufacturing front, as they are only busy in the production of medicines.

The Drug Price Control Order of the government to regulate the prices of essential medicines and ensure affordability was not being implemented on the ground and I presented all these facts to the court.

Challenging Government And Hospital Practices

Did you not approach the government before going to courts on the Drug Price Control Order?

The Allahabad high court gave the order to the government that their representatives must meet me on this issue.

So, I met the government officials after the high court order.

I met all the IAS officers and they had their own logic. According to these officials, the pharmaceutical companies were selling at a high price and that is good for business and there is export sector involvement too which leads to more revenue for the government.

I then countered them with only one example, by taking out my mobile phone from my pocket. I told them that my mobile phone costs Rs 50,000 and the same mobile phone of the same company, same model and on the same date cannot be sold at a different price in the same city in another shop. And that too at a price of Rs 5000 which is 1/10th of the price of my mobile phone. This is not done.

But when MRP is written as say Rs 5,000, how can retailers sell the same medicine for Rs 500 with this steep discount?

This is what I argued, that the government has left it to the retailer chemists to exploit anything from 1/10th to 100 percent margin.

You can check the online price too. There are huge discounts on MRP.

Here at least there is competition but when you go to hospital chemists they have a monopoly on pricing that cannot be challenged.

On Tuesday, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court questioned the Centre over the massive difference between the maximum retail price of medicines and the price charged to retailers, asking why the entire system was working to help pharmaceutical manufacturers.

They also said that the government policy is that the entire ecosystem is not to be controlled.

This happened when a chemist's relative was admitted to a hospital and he knew the price of that medicine was not more than Rs 5,000 but yet the hospital charged him Rs 1 lakh for the same medicine.

I am yet to figure out what is the understanding between these pharmaceutical companies and chemists and what business practices they are conducting.

How long has this practice of overcharging a patient for medicines in hospitals been going on?

You got to understand, when your loved one is in hospital you will pay whatever the hospital tells you to pay.

You will go and bargain for grocery and other commodities but when it comes to hospital bills you don't do that.

Even distilled water is sold for Rs 1,000 and nobody questions that in hospitals.

Nobody will sell you wheat for Rs 1,000 a kg because every consumer knows that is a highly inflated price.

But when it comes to medicines you have very less knowledge about pricing of medicines and hospital bills.

This is just exploitation. I felt very bad as I have been seen my poor patients suffering.

A poor patient can go to a cheaper hospital if he is unable to afford the fees of a bigger hospital.

He will compromise on doctor's fee or for hospital room by taking a double bed but when it comes to medicines you will never compromise as you want the best medicine for your loved ones who are in hospital.

I have seen in Agra parents selling their buffalo, which is their sole source of livelihood, to buy expensive medicines to treat their child.

I was very moved by such cases and therefore approached the court to regulate the price of medicines in our country.

Rise Of Corporate Hospitals And Future Steps

Is this happening because of corporatisation of hospitals?

In the past there used to be smaller hospitals run by a doctor couple or small maternity hospitals which had human touch in their treatment to patients.

This concept is now disappearing from our country.

Big hospitals are now moving in and this is the trend. If you see a city like Mumbai, we had only five big hospitals but now there are many big hospitals, whose number is 105.

Everyone wants to be in the business of running hospitals.

Be it a shoe business owner or even a company like Reliance has entered the health sector as everyone feels this is a lucrative business.

Today, if you suffer from severe loose motions you will not find a small hospital in your town and you will have to go to a big hospital.

You will have to pay huge money for just treating severe loose motion as that has become the norm now.

What should the government do?

The court has reserved the order in my case. All top lawyers of the government did not argue much because I had given evidence in the form of bills.

The government said in the court that they will help to resolve this issue and not fight the case (against me) like any other case. The government has been very cooperative in courts.