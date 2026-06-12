Why Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Resigned as TMC MP

'Something could happen to me... I understood that day itself that what they had sent me was a final warning.'

IMAGE: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who resigned as a Trinamool Congress member of the Rajya Sabha this week. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray says the Trinamool Congress lacked a culture of internal discussion, relying largely on instructions rather than debate on political strategy and organisational direction.

According to Ray, warning signs of public discontent were visible long before the 2026 assembly election defeat, but the party leadership failed to recognise the scale of voter anger.

He describes the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case as a turning point that brought accumulated public frustration to the surface and fundamentally altered Bengal's political mood.

Ray alleges that after he publicly demanded accountability in the R G Kar case, he received pressure from the Kolkata police cyber cell to delete social media posts and was subsequently compelled to seek legal protection through the high court.

The former Rajya Sabha MP argues that a small circle around the party leadership insulated it from criticism, creating a disconnect between decision-makers, party workers and ordinary citizens.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, 77, served as a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal for 15 years and was for many years the Trinamool Congress's chief whip in the Upper House. He resigned from Parliament and from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress on June 8, 2026, becoming the first senior leader to walk away from the party amid an escalating internal crisis.

A lawyer by training and the son of a freedom fighter, Ray spent much of his adult life in public service. His resignation triggered a wave of parliamentary exits that, within days, saw fellow Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik also quit, reducing the TMC's strength in the Upper House to 10 members.

Yet Ray's departure was unlike a routine political defection. His disillusionment had been building since the 2024 RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, which sparked statewide protests and, in his view, exposed a growing disconnect between the leadership and public sentiment.

After publicly demanding accountability, he found himself at odds with sections of the establishment and eventually sought legal recourse.

In this candid two-part conversation with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Ray reflects on 15 years inside the Trinamool Congress, the culture of decision-making around Mamata Banerjee, the fallout of the R G Kar case, and why he believes Bengal has entered a new political era.

'You might ask why I did not speak out much earlier. It takes time for every person to arrive at that point'

Two more MPs have resigned from the TMC after your resignation. What is happening inside the party?

You have said your political work will continue -- can you tell us what you mean by that?

I never quite said it in those terms. What I have said is that two questions are going round and round in my mind. The first is whether I should continue in politics at all, or step away from it entirely. The second is that if I do remain in public life, we shall need to think carefully about how that takes shape. Both questions are still open.

These remain unresolved questions for me. Until my inner conscience gives me a clear direction, nothing is decided.

So people are leaving Mamata Banerjee. Can you tell us plainly -- why did you resign? What was the reason? What grieved you?

You haven't followed the sequence of events properly. In the ten days immediately after Mamata's government fell, there was not a single serious discussion with anyone -- not about what had happened during the elections, not about where our workers were being attacked, not about what had gone wrong.

People were simply told to go and see for themselves, and if they had something to say about the elections or about anything else, they were told to write it down.

There was no appetite for genuine discussion. And I will tell you something further -- in 15 years in Parliament not once did I receive any real guidance on political strategy, on what the party ought to do, on how we should position ourselves on major questions.

There were only instructions like 'Today is Martyrs' Day, organise a rally.' 'Raise this issue in Parliament.' 'Hold a public meeting on that subject.' That was the sum of it.

So after what I would call the post-mortem period (of TMC's debacle in the 2026 assembly elections), I said plainly, within a month, that things were heading toward collapse.

You had warned them, then, that the party would be finished?

Yes. And for the same reasons I have been articulating in newspapers for the past ten days -- that the party had fallen far behind, that people no longer followed, that the ground was shifting beneath their feet.

'I have never seen anything quite like it, not in 60 years of watching Indian politics'

You were associated with this party for 15 years. You must be deeply pained watching it in this condition. Who do you hold responsible?

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee greets the gathering on Eid al-Fitr at Red Road in Kolkata, March 21, 2026 alongside his aunt then West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Those who were given responsibility -- those who ran the government, those who ran the party, each in their different capacities and positions. This is not the doing of one or two individuals.

Those who kept surrounding our top leader like a wall -- wherever the power centre happened to be, there were people arranged around it, shielding it, doing what they were doing. But these things need to be kept in check.

The party's own people -- whether they are MPs, organisational members, or those holding formal party positions -- discussions should happen with them regularly.

On every issue -- state matters, central government questions, social concerns, new programmes -- consultation is not merely courteous, it is essential. This never happened in our party.

You might ask why I did not speak out much earlier. It takes time for every person to arrive at that point.

In the 2024 general elections, the people of Bengal gave us 29 of 42 Lok Sabha seats. That was a mandate of trust. But something had been building inside people's hearts -- and the R G Kar case brought it to the surface.

Two years later, the same people delivered a completely different verdict. That does not happen without deep, accumulated anger.

I have never seen anything quite like it, not in 60 years of watching Indian politics.

That does not mean terrible things were not happening in those years (before the R G Kar case blew the lid off people's anger against the TMC) -- they were. But this time, there was something that had built up inside the hearts of ordinary people. Enough was enough.

Do you think Mamata Banerjee's time is up?

Before you press me on that -- I should tell you something. At the time of the R G Kar incident, I was among the first members of Parliament to put something on record publicly -- I tweeted that whatever had happened, there must be a full investigation, everything must be examined without fear or favour.

And when a candlelight programme was announced -- which was meant to take place five days later, on the ninth (August 9, 2024 when the rape case occurred) -- and then certain people announced on social media that they would hold their own programme on the night of the 14th (of August), I declared publicly that I would attend that demonstration even if others did not come.

I made this announcement even while I was still formally a part of the party structure.

Forty-eight hours passed. Not a single person from our party reached out to me. No telephone call, no message saying please come, let us sit and talk, we want to understand your position. Nothing.

That evening I sat down with colleagues and friends at the memorial to Netaji -- on the ground, in the open, despite being in quite poor health at the time. We held a sit-in from five in the evening until eight. I went to sleep that night without eating. They gave me my medicines and I lay watching the television.

What was unfolding in Bengal -- the protests outside R G Kar -- was something remarkable. Ordinary citizens who had never in their lives attended a public rally, who had no connection to organised politics -- mothers, sisters, people from every walk of life -- had come out onto the streets alongside the doctors.

And then, suddenly, all the television cameras panned to the hospital's emergency ward, where a mob was attacking it. The evidence was there, in plain sight. And then everything began to be suppressed.

I tweeted the next day that the police must arrest those responsible and place them behind bars.

And then?

Then I received a WhatsApp message from the cyber cell of (Kolkata) police headquarters. Delete this post, it said, or we will take action against you. They summoned me to Lalbazar (police station) at noon.

I replied that I was unwell and could not come immediately -- I was receiving treatment in Delhi at the time -- and that I would present myself once I had recovered somewhat, in a week or so.

I am a law-abiding person. They came back and said -- come at five o'clock instead. I understood then that they were preparing to move against me directly. They had access to my telephone records, to everything.

If I did not comply, they might take action against my family as well. So I felt I had to respond, and I decided to approach the high court. I went to the high court, placing before it the entire matter -- that even while being a party member, they wished to harass me, to suppress the truth -- all of it went on record.

Then something curious happened. The post had accumulated 300,000 views by that point, and messages were pouring in saying our work was done, we have made our point. So I deleted it.

My chapter on that particular matter was closed. But what remained in my mind -- even after all that I have told you -- was this: If a government pursues someone as they pursued me, if people have lost their bearings so completely that they want to bury their own transgressions by any means available, they can take extreme measures.

Something could happen to me. Three months earlier, I had become a grandfather -- we have a small granddaughter. I understood that day itself that what they had sent me was a final warning.

And if those who hold power cannot read that warning, if they choose not to read it, then their downfall is already certain.