Why Doctors Oppose This Sunny Deol Film

'You have made a film which is rage bait so that more people will watch it and get incited.'

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak.

Key Points 'Our concern is that when violence against doctors is repeatedly portrayed in a manner that makes it appear justified, it can further encourage hostility towards healthcare professionals.'

'We are not godmen who promise instant cure.'

'Doctors do not consider this film's portrayal acceptable. They are opposed to it.'

The controversy surrounding Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak scheduled for release on November 20, has brought the portrayal of the medical profession in movies under the spotlight, with doctors raising concerns over scenes depicting violence against healthcare workers and dialogues that allegedly portray doctors as a corrupt and commission-driven community.

Taking strong objection to the film's trailer, members of the medical fraternity have argued that such generalisations could further erode public trust in doctors and normalise violence against healthcare professionals at a time when attacks on medical staff remain a serious concern.

In an interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, Dr Dhruv Chauhan, national spokesperson, Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network (IMA JDN) and founder and chairperson of Legal Self for All India Doctors, explains why he filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the film.

Why did you file the PIL filed against Sunny Deol's film? What exactly are your objections?

The PIL was filed because there are highly objectionable statements in the film.

One of the most problematic statements suggests that doctors write prescriptions not for patients' benefit but to earn commissions.

In other words, it implies that doctors write prescriptions to make money.

This is a sweeping generalisation about the entire medical fraternity.

The second major concern is the depiction of physical violence against doctors and healthcare staff.

The trailer shows a character beating doctors and hospital staff, almost as though such violence is normal or justified.

At a time when incidents of violence against doctors are already being reported frequently, making a film that appears to promote or normalise such behaviour is extremely concerning.

We are not saying that filmmakers cannot portray a particular incident involving a doctor.

They can certainly show a specific case of medical negligence or corruption.

But the problem arises when the film generalises and portrays doctors as a community in this manner.

Films have a significant impact on people's minds.

In India, audiences are often emotionally influenced by cinema, and certain films continue to shape public perceptions even decades after their release.

Take, for example, the movie Gabbar is Back (starring Akshay Kumar) where the medical profession was shown in bad light.

Cinema can influence public psychology and, in certain circumstances, potentially encourage violence against doctors.

'Movies influence the general public just as educational textbooks do'

Do you have examples where films have influenced people to commit crimes or engage in violence?

There have been several reported instances where criminals have claimed to have been inspired by particular films while committing offences.

Cinema does influence people's thinking and behaviour.

Our concern is that when violence against doctors is repeatedly portrayed in a manner that makes it appear justified, it can further encourage hostility towards healthcare professionals.

Should filmmakers be held accountable if their portrayal of violence against doctors creates an atmosphere in which people feel justified in attacking healthcare professionals?

Absolutely. Filmmakers should portray specific incidents rather than generalising an entire profession.

For instance, there was a controversy involving the portrayal of the judiciary in an NCERT textbook.

The objectionable chapter was subsequently removed, and an apology was issued.

If similar generalisations are made about doctors, why should there not be similar accountability? Movies influence the general public just as educational textbooks do.

Both have the potential to shape people's perceptions.

'We cannot generalise about an entire profession'

There is a perception that doctors are primarily interested in making money. Do you think this perception exists, and does the medical fraternity need to address it?

If we look at it objectively, no profession is completely free from greed or corruption.

It happens in medicine, politics, engineering, journalism.

There have been instances of IAS officers being caught accepting bribes.

Does that mean we should declare all IAS officers as corrupt? Certainly not.

We cannot generalise about an entire profession based on the actions of a few individuals. The same principle should apply to doctors.

Politicians have often been portrayed as corrupt in films. Does such portrayal not also create a negative public image of politicians?

The difference is that politicians have security arrangements. They are protected. Doctors generally are not.

Violence against doctors takes place inside their workplace. Doctors have been stabbed and killed within hospital premises while performing their professional duties.

Politicians are not exposed to the same kind of vulnerability in their workplaces.

If a politician is slapped, it becomes national news.

But when a doctor is killed inside a hospital, it may appear as a small headline in a newspaper, and the incident is soon forgotten.

There are countless incidents of violence against doctors.

Our profession is emotionally connected with people because we deal with human lives.

A patient's life is often in our hands.

No doctor wants a patient to suffer or lose their life.

Every doctor wants to save lives.

Yet the profession (in Sunny Deol's film) is being portrayed in a manner that creates distrust and hostility.

How do you distinguish between legitimate criticism of the medical profession and character assassination? Where should filmmakers draw the line?

Legitimate criticism involves showcasing specific incidents.

If a particular doctor has committed negligence or corruption, a filmmaker can certainly make a film about that case.

But what this film appears to suggest is that doctors, in general, are like that.

The dialogue that doctors do not write prescriptions but write commissions is a generalised statement.

Nowhere is it clearly restricted to a particular doctor or a specific incident. That is where criticism becomes an attack on the entire profession.

'Doctors feel unsafe on a regular basis'

After watching the trailer and raising objections, did you or the IMA approach Sunny Deol or the filmmakers directly? Was there any communication?

No, we did not have any direct communication with Sunny Deol or the filmmakers.

They have represented themselves in court. Our PIL was dismissed because another petition on a similar issue is pending before the court, which is expected to come up for hearing.

It is important to clarify that these were separate petitions filed by different lawyers, with different grounds and arguments. We filed our petition independently, and I came to know about the other petition later.

The IMA represents approximately 4.5 lakh doctors. Do you believe the medical fraternity has reached a point where doctors feel unsafe even while performing their professional duties?

Yes, absolutely.

Doctors feel unsafe on a regular basis.

We work in emergency departments, operation theatres and other critical areas.

Even if a patient is in a coma his relatives come and accuse the doctors stating that they are intentionally keeping the patient in hospital just to raise the bill.

We are doctors, not god, and people need to understand that. Sometimes patients or their relatives assume that if someone is kept in a hospital for several days, the hospital must be making money out of them. That is not necessarily true.

Sometimes the patient's medical condition demands prolonged treatment. Medicines take time to work. There are no magical treatments in modern medicine.

We are not godmen who promise instant cure.

We follow established medical protocols and guidelines laid down by international medical bodies, including the World Health Organization.

The medicines and treatments we use are based on scientific evidence and accepted medical standards.

If people are given unrealistic expectations through misleading portrayals and false promises, genuine medical treatment can begin to look inadequate or wrong. We follow science and don't do magic to treat patients lives.

What message would you like to give Sunny Deol regarding the film?

I would say that you have made a film which is rage bait so that more people will watch it and get incited.

Medicine is something that connects with every individual. Every person has either visited a hospital or has a family member who has needed medical care.

Films are made to connect with audiences, and the more people relate to a film, the greater its commercial potential.

But when you are dealing with a subject that is emotionally connected to almost everyone, your responsibility as a filmmaker also increases.

You have to portray characters and situations responsibly because a mistake in your portrayal can cause harm to others.

Unfortunately, that is already happening to doctors.

There is another serious consequence.

Doctors are increasingly becoming hesitant to undertake high-risk surgeries because of the fear of violence or legal action if something goes wrong.

Even when a medical outcome is unfortunate despite the best possible treatment, doctors can face aggression, threats and attacks.

There is a significant difference between filing a medical negligence case and actually proving negligence.

Today, people are quick to initiate legal proceedings. Even in government hospitals, there are people roaming around to target doctors.

There have been instances where doctors have faced allegations of negligence following a patient's death.

Of course, genuine negligence must be investigated.

But if doctors constantly fear violence and harassment, their willingness to take risks and perform complicated procedures can suffer.

Ultimately, it is the patients who will bear the consequences.

But why does this perception exist? When patients visit hospitals, they often feel that they are being overcharged or exploited. They may blame doctors, even though hospitals are responsible for setting many of the charges.

Let me explain. Most corporate hospitals today are run by corporate managements who are MBAs and doctors who work there work on fixed salary.

And it is the corporate who decide the prices of tests, surgeries and other medical procedures.

Corporate managements and business-oriented decision-makers determine these pricing structures (in hospitals).

If the CBFC clears the film without incorporating the IMA's suggestions, is the association prepared to take the matter to court or call for a nationwide protest?

The IMA has continuously protested against the film and has expressed its strong objections.

We have written to the ministry of information and broadcasting as well as the concerned authorities.

The CBFC has informed the IMA that the complete film has not yet been submitted to it for certification. They have communicated their position and given their reasons.

At this stage, it is too early to say what the next course of action will be. We will have to wait and see how the matter progresses.

What would constitute a victory for the IMA in this controversy? Would it be the deletion of objectionable scenes, a disclaimer, dialogue with the filmmakers, or a broader national conversation about violence against healthcare workers?

Some things are not in our hands.

We are a body representing doctors, and our responsibility is to put forward their concerns and views.

Doctors do not consider this film's portrayal acceptable. They are opposed to it.

If a film were to portray judges in a similarly objectionable manner, the judiciary would certainly raise objections.

The difference is that other institutions may have greater influence or mechanisms to ensure that their concerns are addressed.

We do not have the authority to stop a film ourselves.

We depend on the appropriate authorities and the judiciary.

If the court does not accept our arguments, we can still take our concerns to the public and demand action from the government.

That is why we have also written to the government.

If neither the judiciary nor the government intervenes, then protest becomes our only option.

In India, unfortunately, nothing happens without a protest.