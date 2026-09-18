'We Get 4 Threats From Terrorists Every Month'

'...in which our names are written with our phone numbers displayed.'

IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandits immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the Jhelum river in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'We are getting these threats on Facebook and even in WhatsApp groups.'

'No Kashmiri Pandit will roam freely at Dal Lake.'

'On paper everything exists for Kashmiri Pandits but on the ground nothing moves.'

Kashmiri Pandit employees who returned to the Kashmir Valley under the government's rehabilitation programme say their social acceptance and sense of security remain far from what they had hoped for.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sunny Raina, president, All PM Package Employees Forum, warned of growing uncertainty, recent threats and intimidation by terrorists and fears of a repeat of the 1990 exodus from the valley.

Around 6,000 Kashmiri Pandits were given government jobs in 2010 under the return-and-rehabilitation policy.

Raina says while the Kashmiri Pandits have made sustained efforts to rebuild their lives and become part of Kashmir's social fabric, targeted killings and recent threat letters have revived painful memories of the 1990s.

In this interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, Sunny Raina speaks about these fears, the security concerns of returning Kashmiri Pandits, and why many feel that their rehabilitation in the valley remains incomplete.

What led you to write the letter to the home minister?

In 2021, one of our fellow Kashmiri Pandits, Rahul Bhat, was martyred.

Terrorists shot him dead in the tehsil office where he was employed.

After which there was another terror attack on a Kashmiri Pandit teacher, Rajini Bala.

They then killed Deepak Chand and Sukhwinder Kaur. This way they killed eight employees from 2021 and 2024.

What is the situation now?

Now we are getting threat letters from terrorist organisations in which our names are written and our phone numbers are displayed.

The history of the 1990s is being repeated in Kashmir now.

In 2022 too we were getting threat letters but nowhere were our names mentioned, but now our mobile numbers, names, photos and vehicle numbers too are being mentioned.

We are being called as white collar terrorists working on behalf of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

This way they are creating a fear psychosis in the minds of Kashmiri Hindus.

IMAGE: A Kashmiri Pandit gets his head tonsured during a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee. Photograph: ANI Photo

The same pattern was observed by Kashmir Pandit families settled in Kashmir in the 1990s. They were driven out with the same strategy.

Therefore, we alerted Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to these threat letters but nothing is being done to ensure our safety.

So we were forced to send a letter to the home ministry in New Delhi.

'They have threatened me to leave Kashmir or face death'

How were these threat letters sent to you by the terrorists?

They are putting all these things on social media. We are getting these threats on Facebook and even in WhatsApp groups.

Which terrorist groups are sending these messages?

We have no idea. We just get forwarded messages.

It is the duty of the security agencies to find out from where these threat messages are coming to Kashmiri Pandits settled in Kashmir.

If they feel all these things are lies, then they must come out and openly tell us that these threats to Kashmiri Pandits are bogus and some fraud people are forwarding it to disturb the peace.

They are not clarifying this issue. And now by staying in Kashmir we are stuck and trapped.

When did the intensity of threat letters increase?

This year in particular. Every one month we are getting four threat letters.

There has to be some social media handle which posts such messages. Can't you give that as a proof to government agencies so that they can take action against those social media handles?

They have terror group names like United Liberation Council and The Resistance Force .

Have these terrorists asked any Kashmiri Pandit to move out of Kashmir?

My name has been highlighted by these terrorist groups. They have threatened me to leave Kashmir or face death.

When was the last time terrorists killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Kashmir?

2024.

Is that not a good sign that no such incident has taken place for two years?

No, because we are unable to go out of our camp in Srinagar.

Do you all not go out to, say, the Dal Lake for an evening walk or on weekends from your camp?

No, we don't go until security is cleared for us.

No Kashmiri Pandit from our camp will roam freely at Dal Lake as after 5 pm a lock is put on our camp.

'Once we, the Kashmiri Pandits, who are government employees, start an exodus from Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandit will go back to Kashmir'

I have seen your video on social media where you state you bought farm land in Anantnag post the abrogation of Article 370.

This was my ancestral land at Kukurnag, Anantnag district.

I made that video for sure but till date I have not got possession of my ancestral land.

The deputy commissioner of Anantnag is a very good human being and he has passed the order that I get back my land, but on the ground, the patwari or local tehsildars are not helping me.

Two years ago, I got possession of my land on paper from the DC of Anantnag, but in reality, till date I don't have possession of my land.

This is the ground reality for Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

Now, I am going to court to get it back.

Do you mean the lower level bureaucracy in Kashmir is creating hurdles for you and they are so powerful that they dare to disobey the DC of Anantnag?

These low level bureaucracy men are very powerful in Kashmir.

On paper everything exists for Kashmiri Pandits but on the ground nothing moves.

Nobody comes to check the reality on the ground.

Union Minister of State for Home Nithyanand Rai said in Parliament that 6,000 homes have been allotted for Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. I challenge him to show me proof of one home that has been given to Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

What did LG Manoj Sinha or Chief Minister Abdullah tell you when you met them?

They just forward our memorandums to their lower staff and the matter gets over there.

The lower bureaucracy of Kashmiris does not want Kashmiri Pandits to settle in Kashmir.

And once we, the Kashmiri Pandits, who are government employees, start an exodus from Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandit will go back to Kashmir.

'Kashmiri Pandits are at the same place where they were in the 1990s'

Right now, how many Kashmiri Pandit government employees stay in Kashmir?

There are around 4,500 of us.

Are they in Srinagar only?

In Srinagar we have 1,500 Kashmiri Pandit government employees. In Anantnag we have another 2,000 employees.

The other 1,000 employees are distributed in different districts.

We see Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated in Srinagar. And here you say Kashmiri Pandits are not safe in Kashmir.

This is what the media showcases, which is far from the real picture.

Tiranga rallies in Kashmir are being shown by the media, but the fact is that Kashmiri Pandits are at the same place where they were in the 1990s.

There has been no change in their living condition on the ground.

Have things not improved post the abrogation of Article 370 for Kashmiri Pandits?

Things have changed for good for local Kashmiri Muslims post Article 370, not for Kashmiri Pandits.

Kashmiri Muslim children are going to schools like they did in normal times.

The central government schemes are benefitting them a lot, but the Kashmiri Pandit families who have returned to the valley are in the same position as they were in the 1990s.

IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandits holding a portrait of slain Rahul Bhat protest in Srinagar demanding justice. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nothing has changed for them.

They are getting the same threat letters like they got in the 1990s and are not able to roam around freely on the streets of Srinagar.

The 4,500 Kashmiri Pandit government employees settled in Kashmir must surely be in touch with local Kashmiri Muslims.

I saw like milkmen visiting Kashmiri Pandit colonies and Kashmiri Pandits going to grocery shops and interacting with Kashmiri Muslims. Is this not a sign of normalcy?

That is a business relationship.

A customer and shopkeeper relationship is because of money transactions and nothing more than that.

But when I as a Kashmiri Pandit want to start my apple farm in Kashmir, I will not be allowed to do so by the local Kashmiri Muslim bureaucracy.

Are you accusing the Kashmiri Muslim bureaucracy of being so communal that they will ensure that Kashmiri Pandits never settle down in Kashmir?

No, they will never help Kashmiri Pandits.

If a Kashmiri Pandit comes to reclaim his ancestral land in Kashmir the local tehsildar will not do his work on his one visit.

He will just postpone the dates to ensure that the Kashmiri Pandit who is not staying in Kashmir gets frustrated and gives up his claim.

They will just form one committee or other to delay things.

This has resulted in many Kashmiri Pandits just abandoning their land never to come back.

How many such cases are there where Kashmiri Pandits say their land has been seized forcefully by someone else?

There are around 400 such cases.

A relief camp committee is hearing these cases in Jammu right now. This is just the ones who have approached to reclaim the land. Most of the Kashmiri Pandits have abandoned their land and gone forever, never to come back.

But you see so many tourists from different states in Kashmir in large numbers. At the same time you see many Kashmiri Muslims traveling to different parts of India to do business.

Is this just a showoff and not the real picture on the ground?

This is all showoff.

As a tourist I too will be very pleased with the hospitality of Kashmiris.

This is because I am spending money in Kashmir and I am getting first class service.

The day I say I want to buy land in Kashmir the equation will change dramatically and locals will not like this gesture of mine. They will change their colour.

After Article 370, have people from other parts of India not settled in Kashmir?

No one has come to settle in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Those who came from outside went to Jammu and bought land, but not in Kashmir.

You dig out the data and you will know the truth.

Kashmiri Pandits are not coming back, so how can you expect people from other states to come and buy land in Kashmir?

What is the reason?

People are not sure of their own safety if they buy land and stay in Kashmir.

In terms of business too people are cautious as they know that the situation can become volatile at any point of time in Kashmir.

Another reason is the bad weather.

Due to the weather nothing moves in Kashmir for six months, that is another reason why people get discouraged to invest in businesses in Kashmir.