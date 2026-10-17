'We Don't Want To Prevent Anyone From Celebrating Any Religious Festival, But...'

'Many devout religious people have told me categorically that they like celebrating festivals, but they are vehemently against the noise pollution and traffic obstruction that are being imposed under the pretext of celebrations.'

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational reasons. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vidyanand Bapat advocates stricter laws to curb noise pollution and traffic obstruction during festivals, extending the ban beyond current night-time restrictions to 24x7.

He asserts that many religious individuals also oppose the nuisance caused by loud festival celebrations but hesitate to speak up due to fear of being perceived as anti-festival.

Bapat believes that authorities should forcefully amend legal provisions to ensure peace and tranquillity for citizens, especially given the blurring lines between residential and commercial areas due to work-from-home culture.

Bapat suggests that those who wish to celebrate with loud music should use secluded, soundproof facilities to avoid disturbing others.

Pune-based activist Vidyanand Bapat has been vocally opposing the use of high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers during festivals.

For his efforts he was assaulted in Pune ahead of Ganeshotsav in September.

In an interview with Rediff's Hemant Waje, Bapat talks about his campaign against noise pollution and traffic obstruction during festivals, the response to his activism and his demand for stricter laws to protect citizens' right to peace and tranquillity.

The festive season is on. After Ganeshotsav do you plan to oppose noise pollution further?

Yes, absolutely. Apart from festivals of all religions, there are many other easily available pretexts, such as electoral propaganda or protests, under which noise pollution is imposed upon innocent citizens.

So citizens suffer from the menace of noise pollution throughout the year under this or that pretext, and we are equally opposed to all forms of noise pollution.

You were mocked and assaulted during the Ganesh festival in Pune for raising decibel issues. What do you have to say about it?

Yes, that mockery is not much of a concern, I do not think it is worth taking notice of. But regarding the disturbance to citizens, it was as noisy as it is every single year.

There was no reduction in noise pollution at all, and it was the same with traffic disruption.

No positive change was seen in the celebrations this year because it has to be imposed. The so-called festival enthusiasts obviously do not do anything positive on their own.

It has to be imposed on them.

But regarding this, there are currently some loopholes in existing legal provisions due to which citizens are unable to enjoy peace and tranquillity 24x7.

They also have to face traffic hurdles under the pretext of these celebrations. So there was nothing positive to be seen in this year's celebrations.

'Need For Stricter Regulations'

Do we really need to impose harsh restrictions?

We are just describing what they are actually doing. What to eat and what not to eat is their personal issue.

But they should not disturb other citizens under the pretext of their celebrations.

What they actually do under the pretext of celebrating these festivals is encroach upon public streets, which are owned by the public, and streets are meant for traffic, not for celebrations.

Those are not auditoriums or playgrounds that you can use for celebrations. They encroach upon those streets by building their pandals, which leads to traffic obstruction.

They insist on carrying out processions on streets that are meant for traffic and owned by the public.

So this leads to a lot of traffic disruption, and they cause a hell lot of noise pollution. Under the pretext of celebrations, what do they actually do? They start playing loudspeakers out in the open.

Loudspeakers are meant to be played inside a closed, soundproofed atmosphere, not in the open.

So they play loudspeakers in the open, in an outdoor atmosphere, and they play musical instruments like drums and tom-toms in the open, which causes a lot of disturbance and a lot of nuisance to citizens who just happen to reside in the vicinity, or even passers-by.

The ridiculous so-called solution that they offer is that citizens should leave their homes and go outside the city if they are getting disturbed by their celebrations, which we call victim-shaming in English.

So this is the ridiculous so-called solution that they offer.

The issue you have raised affects everyone. Even people who celebrate loudly have elderly people and children in their families. So why don't they care about noise pollution?

Yes, they do get affected.

Many devout religious people have told me categorically, either in person, over phone calls or via WhatsApp messages, that they like celebrating festivals, but they are vehemently against the noise pollution and traffic obstruction that are being imposed under the pretext of celebrations.

They do get disturbed equally because of this noise pollution, because body chemistry is universal, whether one is religious or non-religious.

So irrespective of that, everyone gets affected by it.

But these religious people hesitate to raise objections. Because these so-called festival enthusiasts pretend that when you take objection to noise pollution and traffic obstruction, which are purely secular or civic issues, you are taking objection to celebrating the festival itself.

No one is taking objection to celebrating festivals, but they pretend as if you are taking objection to their celebrations.

That's why religious people hesitate to raise objections publicly.

We, as atheists or rationalists, do not hesitate to do so because we treat being called blasphemous as a matter of pride or as a badge of honour.

'We Should Imbibe Civic Sense in Citizens'

What would you tell ordinary people who want to speak up but are afraid of the consequences? Even you were assaulted for taking a stand.

That is a matter of courage and not just a matter of comprehension.

As responsible citizens, they should not hesitate to raise their concerns or put them forth publicly.

They should imbibe this courage. Only then can the resolution of this long-standing and man-made issue be expedited.

We have seen scuffles over loud music being played in public places. How do you think the authorities can instil civic sense in the public?

If you go inside Pune Metro trains, there are a lot of posters put up by the authorities.

The same thing can be observed when we go inside an auditorium: We see boards or placards saying, 'Please keep your mobile phones either switched off or on silent mode'.

Even though the organisers make such announcements, many people still keep their phones on and disturb other people.

This is a matter of imbibing civic sense.

One can get wired earphones for Rs 40, Rs 50 and wireless ones from Rs 200, Rs 300 onwards, yet those people play music loudly in open spaces.

They are the same ones who do not feel anything wrong with playing a loudspeaker in the open under the pretext of celebrations.

So it is correct that we should imbibe civic sense in citizens.

If they refrain from these minor offences, the problem may get resolved on its own.

At the moment, I think it should be done by amending the legal provisions regarding celebrations.

What has your campaign achieved so far?

It has created a lot of citizen activism. I will not even call it awareness; I will call it activism because citizens were already aware of this issue.

They were getting affected by it a lot, but they were afraid of speaking up.

Like the LGBTQIA movement in the US in the '70s and '80s, LGBTQIA people were there in society, but they were in the closet. Later, they openly declared themselves as LGBTQIA.

The same happened with the atheist movement after 2006 and '07, when Richard Dawkins wrote The God Delusion. Before that, there were atheists in society, but they were in the closet, and after that, they came out.

So the same has happened regarding the issue of noise pollution and traffic obstruction.

People were getting affected by it a lot before, but now they are openly raising their objections despite being religious.

So, I will say it has increased civic activism a lot. Regarding the resolution of this issue in practice, we need to get the laws amended, which means the loopholes must be fixed.

The words '10 pm' or 'at night' must be removed from Section 5 of the Noise Pollution Rules.

Similarly in Section 3, the proviso that grants discretion to local bureaucrats, must be repealed in toto. Once we amend the legal provisions, citizens will get peace and tranquillity 24x7 on all 365 or 366 days of the year.

Has anybody from the government contacted you?

For the last few months I have been sending e-mails to the offices of the CM and the PM. I have received some responses from both.

What was the response?

It just said that my representation had been forwarded to this department or that department. That's what they always do: Postman's work. It was a typical response. There was no conclusive resolution of the concern.

'We Want It To Be Restricted 24 Hours A Day And On All Seven Days Of The Week'

What next for Mr Bapat?

We are now trying to get the legal provisions amended. It can be done either through the legislature or the judiciary.

We are trying both routes. Currently, we can see that at 12 midnight, all noise pollution stops, irrespective of which day it is.

On most days it ends at 10 pm. We want it to be restricted 24 hours a day and on all seven days of the week.

We have a rule that after 10 pm, one shouldn't use loudspeakers in public.

Yes, yes, that's correct. But it says only 'at night', which is defined as after 10 pm for 350 days of the year, and for 15 days, it can be until 12 midnight.

But to live in peace and tranquillity is a fundamental right. So the ban should be in place 24 hours a day and on all seven days of the week.

It means no noise pollution or traffic obstruction can be caused all 24 hours a day and on all 365 or 366 days of the year, including all festival days.

Why should one be able to enjoy peace and tranquillity only at night?

Again, nowadays, due to our multinational lifestyle, because we work in the IT or ITES sector, we work in their time zones.

So, Indian night-time is daytime in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. We are working almost 24x7.

For the last seven or eight years, we have been working from home. It's normal now. So, the demarcating line between residential, commercial and industrial areas has been blurred. Even the prime minister now recommends that wherever working from home is possible, people should resort to it.

So, this night-time sleep logic does not hold up anymore. It might have been workable before 2000, when the Noise Pollution Rules were drafted, because back then the IT industry was in its infancy.

But today, we work 24x7, and we work from all areas, whether residential, commercial or industrial.

If some people want to celebrate a festival and basically want to enjoy themselves or want noise, then they should go to a secluded place, such as an auditorium or any enclosed, soundproof facility that is exclusively created for that particular purpose and ensures that no sound leaks outside the facility.

They can then enjoy whatever level of noise -- maybe 100 decibels, 200 decibels, 1,000 decibels, whatever level of noise they are comfortable with -- at whatever time of day and until whatever time they want.

They can enjoy all the noise inside that enclosed, soundproof facility, and obviously, it will not lead to traffic obstruction because it is not on the streets.

Your opposition is only to loudspeakers being used during festivals. You don't oppose festivals per se.

Yes, absolutely.

In Mr Bapat's perfect world, how should we celebrate festivals?

We do not want to prevent anyone from celebrating any religious festival or performing any ritual by force.

Although the Constitution has recognised freedom of religion, which necessarily includes freedom from religion for atheists, it has also stated that it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper.

So, we will obviously do that, but we will do it by way of counselling, which means we will not impose it.

One can be a religious person and yet have scientific temper. It's not that you need to be an atheist to have scientific temper.

No, in practice, one cannot be religious, as that word is interpreted in common parlance, which means believing in the existence of a supernatural power, and simultaneously possess scientific temper.

But in practice, one can be against noise pollution and traffic obstruction while simultaneously being religious. In practice that can be the case, and it is the case.

So your focus is only on noise pollution and traffic disturbance?

Absolutely, because that's what we want to be done immediately and with enough force, if necessary, which is always necessary.

That's what we want to be done immediately and with sufficient force by the state government machinery, and it will give relief to everyone, including religious and non-religious people.

Regarding festival celebrations, performing religious rituals or superstitions, we will deal with those through counselling. It may take hundreds of years.

That's not what we want to be implemented forcefully regarding festivals per se. But public nuisance, traffic obstruction and noise pollution are what we want to curb immediately and forcefully.