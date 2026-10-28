'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'

'The priority of the government should be to use agricultural production for human beings first, and only after that for biofuel and such things.'

IMAGE: Workers pack pomegranates in carton boxes at the Bhutnar vegetable market in Kullu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'India faces a looming food security crisis as rising prices threaten the affordability and accessibility of essential food items.'

'Heavy dependence on imported pulses and vegetable oils increases vulnerability to global supply disruptions and rising international prices.'

'As food prices keep rising, it will be out of reach for more and more people.'

'Expanding subsidised food access and strengthening public employment programmes are essential to protect vulnerable households from worsening hunger.'

'Prolonged wars could disrupt global food supplies, while diverting crops towards biofuels may further undermine food security priorities.'

A senior United Nations official warned the world that parts of Asia and Africa could face a very serious food security crisis if the war on Iran by the United States continued.

Then, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned India and the world of an impending food and fertiliser crisis.

According to many experts, India -- one of the largest producers of food -- faces a serious food crisis.

India received its lowest rainfall between June and September in more than a decade because of El Nino.

How grave is the situation?

Dr Himanshu, an expert on food security, inequality, poverty and development economics, is an Associate Professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning at JNU.

"If you have a large majority of the population which is poor, who cannot afford to spend so much on food, then you are likely to have a food security situation, which is going to become a crisis," Dr Himanshu tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the concluding segment of a two-part interview.

Many years ago, when I interviewed Dr M S Swaminathan, he had said that the problem in India is not availability but affordability and accessibility of foodgrains.

Absolutely correct. Accessibility and affordability are the problems.

When you say 40% Indians cannot access food, that is simply because they don't have money. They don't have the purchasing power.

As they don't have access to food, it is either being made available to them at a subsidised price, or just made available at any price.

So, accessibility and availability are dependent first, on the income level of the people.

If you have a large majority of the population which is poor, who cannot afford to spend so much on food, then you are likely to have a food security situation, which is going to become a crisis.

What we are seeing is a rise in food prices. And as food prices keep rising, it will be out of reach for more and more people even though it may be available in many parts of the country.

This situation is not just about production but about distribution.

India is said to be one of the largest food producers in the world.

Correct. We are one of the largest food producers in the world, but again our food production is very imbalanced.

For example, we have a very large production of cereals. But we are also importers of pulses which is an important source of protein. When you consume just cereals and no protein, it leads to an imbalanced diet.

That is also a factor which is creating problems as far as food security is concerned.

We import roughly between 20% to 30% of our total pulses' requirement when pulses are important sources of protein, especially in a country where majority of the people cannot afford meat.

We also import roughly 50% to 60% of our total vegetable oil consumption, which is more than half of the total vegetable oil consumption. And the oil prices are going up.

So, when a household's income remains same, but they have to spend more on vegetable oil and pulses, they cut down on something else.

That will lead to malnutrition. They might be filling up their stomachs, but the food may not be nutritious, it may not be a balanced diet. It might be for basic survival.

So, the lopsided nature of food production system, the inequality in society where you still have a large majority of the population are dependent on subsidised food, and their incomes are under squeeze, then the problem of food security becomes even more serious.

The third point I want to mention in this context is, in this particular season, which is where we started our conversation with, the cost of input in the agricultural sector has gone up.

In the agricultural sector, the three major input costs are:

Energy cost, which is petrol, diesel, electricity, etc and when everything has been mechanised, the energy cost has gone up with the increase in fuel price.

Then there is the fertiliser price, which has again gone up.

So, two of the costs are, the energy cost as well as the fertiliser cost, which account for roughly 50%-60% of the total input cost.

When these prices increase, the incomes of the farmers will be squeezed. So, their profit from farming will come down drastically.

If you have 50% of the population dependent on agriculture, and if they are witnessing a decline in their income in real terms when the food prices are increasing, it will be a double burden for them.

When the incomes are declining, access to food becomes difficult.

Along with the rise in energy and fertiliser cost, labour cost also has gone up.

So, what do you see in the coming months? Is it a real crisis that is looming large?

I would say we are on the brink of a crisis. We are not yet in the crisis.

And a lot depends on how the government is going to handle this.

IMAGE: Workers carry sacks of wheat in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

How do you think they should handle it?

Two issues are important.

One is to make food available in every part of the country, and to every section of the population.

That will mean increasing access to subsidised food.

The second part is, because agriculture is anyway going through a crisis because of drought, El Nino and rising cost, you have to provide alternative sources of livelihood so that people's income is protected.

For that, you have to strengthen your public employment programmes like the MNREGA and other similar programmes so that people have some source of income to buy food.

So, you need both kinds of effort at the same time to be able to tackle the food security problem.

Doing one is not enough. You require both.

IMAGE: Children take shelter under an umbrella with their bucket of food items at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Globally also, in a country like Sudan half the population faces acute food shortage and hunger while some other countries spend money on wars. Can the world shut themselves off such food crises and fight wars?

There has to be some kind of a coordinated global effort. This was what was done in 2008 when the global food prices rose.

I think one has to not just look inwards and look at only for your own country, but also look for your neighbours, and other countries.

For example, Bangladesh depends a lot on imports of rice from India. Nepal is a landlocked country, and not very food sufficient.

So, we have to think of those countries.

There are countries in the West like many European countries and America which are food surplus. Those countries will have to now increase the supply and availability to the countries which are facing this kind of food shortage.

IMAGE: Dr Himanshu IMAGE: Dr Himanshu

If the war in Ukraine and in Iran continues, what kind of global food crisis are we going to witness?

We are already going through a crisis because Ukraine is a very important producer of wheat and vegetable oils. So, the war is affecting the global supply availability of these crops.

If the situation prolongs, it will affect these countries in two ways.

One is the energy price, important for agricultural production, becoming a big drag on production, and in turn will lead to a crisis in profitability.

At the same time, continuation of the war will lead to a large amount of money getting diverted for war efforts. This will take away the amount of money that is required for global food security efforts.

In that sense, India, as a country also has to be very careful.

Let me mention this to you.

The rising energy prices, petroleum prices will affect food prices directly as well as indirectly. They impact directly because petroleum prices are linked to fertiliser prices and other energy prices.

Indirectly, this will lead to another crisis, as a large part of your agricultural economy is now being diverted to produce bioethanol and biodiesel.

In India, for example 33% of sugarcane cultivation is now going to the production of ethanol.

When people are going hungry, you are trying to convert sugarcane into ethanol for luxury cars.

Maize and rice are also being diverted into the basic staple crops for ethanol production.

Similarly, vegetable oils are being diverted for the production of biodiesel.

So, we are seeing a situation where energy prices are already high.

If the war leads to energy prices getting further elevated, it will force countries to shift a large part of agricultural production into production of biodiesel, ethanol and such things at the cost of food security for their own citizens.

We see this happening in India. The government is steadily increasing the demand for bioethanol mixing from 10% to 20%, and planning to increase it up to 30%.

Remember, all of this is coming from food grains which are meant to be provided to the people.

The priority of the government should be to use agricultural production for human beings first, and only after that for biofuel and such things.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff