'Vijay's Government Will Be Pulled Down By December 2027'

'You will have President's rule for 7 to 8 months, And Annamalai will be the hero in those 7 months.'

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the inauguration of the Singappen (Lioness) Special Task Force to enhance women's safety at the Rajarathinam stadium in Chennai, June 9, 2026. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo

Key Points '2029 is important for the BJP and Annamalai. If 2029 does not result in the BJP's favour, what's the point in letting Annamalai come to the fore in Tamil Nadu politics?'

'If Vijay's government is pulled down, issues like the anti-defection law against the 25 AIADMK members who voted in favour of this government will come up.'

'The BJP would not like Vijay to go to the 2029 elections with the Congress as ally.'

The Tamil Nadu political scene is getting crowded.

With the success of Vijay's TVK political party, Kuppusamy Annamalai, the Bharatiya Janata Party's former state president, decided to leave the BJP and make a solo plunge into Tamil politics.

But he prefers to start a movement first, and then convert it into a political party.

He began with a social media interaction and very soon, around 15 lakh people joined him.

Will Annamalai make the same political impact as Vijay?

"When the time comes, Annamalai can make a 'homecoming'! Who is going to stop Annamalai when he says he is returning home?", Dr Ramu Manivannan, former head of the department of politics and public administration at the University of Madras, asks Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the concluding segment of a two-part interview.

Part 1 of the interview: 'Annamalai Is A Proxy For The BJP'

Annamalai is using A P J Abdul Kalam as the mascot to attract young people...

All said and done, Kalam was the BJP's presidential candidate. He's popular among young people and one of the most celebrated leaders in Tamil Nadu.

It's like Vijay picking Periyar and Annadurai.

So, politicians can pick their idol and can talk about them.

The same thing can be applied to Annamalai's choice.

Abdul Kalam is a very big passage for even people within the BJP; the finest secular image of the BJP is Abdul Kalam. So, it is no surprise that he has used Abdul Kalam as the mascot.

Looking back at the 2026 assembly election, do you think Vijay's success was not because he was a film star but because young people wanted a change, and his image was that of a secular person?

I don't think people ever asked what Vijay's ideology is. They never asked about what he stood for. If he had said Ambedkar was not an Indian and he did not write the Constitution also, people still would have voted for him.

IMAGE: Then BJP leader K Annamalai campaigns in support of AIADMK candidate K R Jayaram from the Singanallur constituency in Coimbatore, April 21, 2026, for the Tamil Nadu assembly election. Photograph: @annamalai_k/ANI Photo

What I meant was young people are frustrated and want a change. Do you think anybody in Vijay's position would also have got this kind of response from the electorate?

You are partly right because people wanted a change. But then people were also forced into believing that this change as an alternative.

Also, people fall prey to cinema culture in Tamil Nadu. And cinema culture was instrumental in influencing Vijay as an alternative.

And if Annamalai or someone else was there and they get elected, then you can say, yes, people wanted an alternative, and they elected him.

As far as Vijay is concerned, it is the cinema culture, and his fan following that helped him. If you look at his legislative members, 50% of them worked for his fan clubs.

If you are a political leader, you don't form a government like this.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Vijay in New Delhi, June 11, 2026. Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

You had said this government would not complete its term. Is the main reason lack of political experience?

Yes, it's partly inexperience and lack of political orientation.

Also, the vulnerabilities of the party.

All the coalition members are also opportunists. When they wanted a stable government, they offered support.

But when they see one policy based on which they can't go back to the electorate as part of this government, they would come out.

For example, what is common between the Communists and the TVK? Nothing.

So if the Communists have to go back to the people for votes, either they have to become electoral allies of the TVK, meaning they have to substantially redefine their ideological and political orientation.

IMAGE: Annamalai during an election rally for Tamil Nadu assembly elections in Dharmapuri. Photograph: @annamalai_k/ANI Photo

Where do you see Annamalai and Vijay in the coming days?

Vijay made a very interesting acceptance speech, though in India we don't have acceptance speeches of any political party or leader after a win.

He said I am not a messenger of God to solve all your problems.

What he meant was, I can't do miracles. No government can do miracles in six months or one year.

My understanding is that by December 2027 or January or March 2028, this government will be pulled down.

Then, you will have President's rule for 7 to 8 months,

And Annamalai will be the hero in those 7 months.

2029 is important for the BJP and Annamalai. If 2029 does not result in the BJP's favour, what's the point in letting Annamalai come to the fore in Tamil Nadu politics?

This is the BJP's gameplan.

I see the prospect of governor's rule in Tamil Nadu in the next year-and-a-half.

And in the interim period, there will be absolute media and backhand support to Annamalai.

The same way they supported Vijay in the last one year to defeat the DMK.

The BJP's narrative will be controlled as under no circumstances the DMK or the AIADMK can come to form the government given the numbers they have.

If this government is pulled down, issues like the anti-defection law against the 25 AIADMK members who voted in favour of this government will come up.

This government can be pushed to the corner easily by the Centre.

The BJP would not like Vijay to go to the 2029 elections with the Congress as ally.

They would like to put Vijay on the back foot and bring Annamalai to the foreground. They can easily manoeuvre this.

Annamalai is seen as a person who can fight both the DMK as well as the TVK.

The BJP can always have him back. I don't think that window will ever be closed for him.

IMAGE: Dr Ramu Manivannan IMAGE: Dr Ramu Manivannan

Is that why the BJP wants to place him in the Tamil Nadu political scene as a proxy?

Certainly. He is a proxy in a sense that he is the new avatar of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

When the time comes, Annamalai can make a 'homecoming'!

Who is going to stop Annamalai when he says he is returning home?

After all, the party's favourite idiom is Ghar wapsi!

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff