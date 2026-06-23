'USA-Iran Deal Is Not Enforceable'

'Actual implementation of the 14-point agreement is proving hard to achieve let alone striking and sustaining a long-term treaty or deal.'

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance looks on as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks while holding the hand of Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani at the start of a quadrilateral meeting between the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Lake Lucerne Summit, aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict, at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, June 21, 2026. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Pool/Reuters

Key Points 'The US-Iran deal may not even be enforceable on the two signatory nations.'

'A future bilateral treaty will not be binding on other nations.'

'Tehran and Washington are already at odds.'

'Israel and Hezbollah are breaking the ceasefire in Lebanon.'

"Despite its military and economic dependence on the USA, Israel is a fully-independent nation that always will protect itself and its citizens," says Dr Jamsheed K Choksy.

Professor Choksy is faculty, Department of Central Eurasian Studies and director, Inner Asian and Uralic National Resources Center at the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, Indiana University.

"Likewise, Iran's proxies and allies in Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank, and Yemen are not always completely in sync with Tehran's will because they have their own concerns, ambitions, and goals," Professor Choksy tells Rediff's Archana Masih discussing the tenuous Iran-US peace deal.

Realistically, can the US-Iran peace deal hold if Israel is not a signatory and the USA cannot restrain Israel?

If the agreement between Iran and the USA holds and leads in the near future to an enduring treaty then the current regime in Iran will have succeeded in staying in power and in gaining substantial short-term assets (release of frozen exported-commodity funds, possibly the promised external-donor reconstruction funds) and very considerable long-term resources (export revenue from oil and gas, possibly imposing tariffs on Strait of Hormuz).

President Trump called it 'unconditional surrender' -- who are the victors and the losers of this conflict?

The citizens of Iran and regional nations, especially Israel and the Arab States of the Gulf, will be the losers because the regime in Tehran will have ongoing resources to re-arm and re-fund itself to enforce its will at home and regionally. It will have the resources to re-arm, fund, and protect its regional allies and proxies, and to attempt destabilisation of regional governments who do not bend to its will.

The USA will see Iran's committing to not developing nuclear weapons as a win for the world but, as with the uncertainty of whether Iran will gain short-term and long-term advantages, even the nuclear issue's resolution hinges on the establishment, maintenance, and enforcement of a still-unagreed-to comprehensive monitoring programme inside Iran.

IMAGE: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyid Abbas Araqchi and Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf with the Iranian delegation at the Lake Lucerne summit. Photograph: Urs Flueeler/Pool via Reuters

In what direction do you the see the negotiations progressing in the next two months?

The current USA and Iran agreement is not enforceable on any other country and may not even be enforceable on the two signatory nations.

Even a future bilateral treaty will not be binding on other nations.

France, one of the parties to the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action or the Iran Nuclear Deal] and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has indicated that it may not accept such bilateral deals.

Even if a comprehensive agreement or treaty is reached involving not just Iran and the USA, but regional Arab nations and all signatories of the previous JCPOA, and even if such documents are ratified by the UN Security Council, it will be difficult to convince Israel that Iran and its proxies and allies will cease to be major threats.

Can the US keep Israel in check? Similarly, can Iran reign in its proxies?

Despite its military and economic dependence on the USA, Israel is a fully-independent nation that always will protect itself and its citizens.

Likewise, Iran's proxies and allies in Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank, and Yemen are not always completely in sync with Tehran's will because they have their own concerns, ambitions, and goals.

Internal struggles between ideologically anti-western (especially anti-US and anti-Israel) groups including the IGRC and more pragmatic politicians are increasingly becoming public within Iran and could result in actions by those opposed to compromise with the USA (and Israel) and by their regional non-State partners to damage or even vitiate the current tenuous deal.

IMAGE: A Lebanese soldier inspects the damage in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in Nabatieh, Lebanon, June 21, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

What are the most important takeaways from the 14-point peace deal when you study and interpret it and how will it be implemented?

Actual implementation of the current 14-point agreement is proving hard to achieve let alone striking and sustaining a long-term treaty or deal.

Likewise, nations including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye, and now Switzerland, which are assisting in mediations between Iran and the USA could find themselves caught in the diplomatic quagmire -- for even as details of the agreement still are emerging, especially secret discussions and promises, Tehran and Washington already are at odds over interpretation of clauses on the Strait of Hormuz, release of funds, lifting of sanctions, and the like, while Israel and Hezbollah are reaching and breaking ceasefires in Lebanon.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff