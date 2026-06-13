'Why Did US Shoot A Missile Killing Indians?'

'The US was well aware of the nationality of the seafarers on board the vessels. It was not hidden. The nationality of those aboard a merchant ship is known to all the ports.'

'So, why did US shoot a missile that resulted in the deaths of the Indian mariners?'

IMAGE: The Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, was attacked by US forces off the coast of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, June 10, 2016. Photograph: Forward Seamen's Union of India/ANI Video Grab

Key Points 'Three Indian seafarers have been killed and we are just exchanging dialogue with US officials.'

'Nearly 50 per cent of Indian seafarers are employed on foreign-flagged ships and remain exposed to such risks in times of conflict.'

'Both Iran and the USA are attacking commercial vessels. The seafarer is suffering. And in most cases, they are Indian.'

Three Indian maritime workers operating on the oil tanker MT Settebello were killed in a US missile attack near the Strait of Hormuz.

Aditya Sharma was a deck cadet from Himachal Pradesh.

Shivanand Chaurasia was an engine fitter.

P Suresh was the chief engineer.

There were 24 Indian crew on board the ship. 21 were rescued by the Oman navy. The attack was carried out on the pretext that the ship violated sanctions against Iran prohibiting movement of crude oil from Iranian ports.

Soon after, the American navy launched another attack on the MT Jalveer with 20 Indian seamen. The crew was evacuated safely. This was the third attack on a merchant ship carrying Indian seafarers by the United States Central Command.

"If the intention had been to warn them, they could have alerted them by firing a warning shot -- or they could have fired in the front portion of ship where there would be no casualty, but they struck in the most sensitive area -- the engine room," says Manoj Yadav, General Secretary, Forward Seamen's Union of India.

In an interview with Rediff's Archana Masih, he speaks about the need for strong intervention by the Government of India on the attacks on Indian seafarers, among the largest maritime workers in the world -- and how seafarers are becoming innocent victims of geopolitical and military conflicts.

You must have spoken to the families of the seafarers? How are they and what have they told you?

I spoke to them yesterday (Thursday) evening. Nobody was aware or prepared for this attack. If any of the deceased seafarers had spoken to their families even an hour earlier, they did not know what would follow.

It must have been their normal day at work on the ship.

The seamen were from Himachal Pradesh, UP and Andhra Pradesh.

As somebody who represents the FSUI and has been a mariner, what are your comments about this tragedy?

Seafarers are not trained for war.

We are simply trained to work on marine vessels -- handling cargo operation, movement, maintenance and navigating the vessels.

If a missile or helicopter attacks a ship, what else can seamen do other than trying to save their lives?

If CENTCOM suspects that a sanctioned vessel is operating or a ship is breaking the blockade, then it has several other measures that it can resort to.

They could have boarded the ship and take it under control. Since there is no ammunition on the ship, there is no risk of counter-fire.

That would have been the simple way to stop the ship. And even if the ship didn't comply, should they have launched a missile despite knowing that that the ship did not have any weapons on board?

The US was well aware of the nationality of the seafarers on board the vessels. It was not hidden. The nationality of those aboard a merchant ship is known to all the ports. So, why did US shoot a missile that resulted in the deaths of the Indian mariners?

If the intention had been to warn them, they could have alerted them by firing a warning shot -- or they could have fired in the front portion of ship where there would be no casualty, but they struck in the most sensitive area -- the engine room.

The strike on the engine room could have resulted in oil pollution and damaged the marine environment.

Also, the seafarers' accommodation is located just above the engine room. The video shows that the accommodation is burning.

The US has attacked 3-4 merchant ships so far and is likely to attack other ships. By doing so they are putting the lives of Indian and international seafarers at risk.

Earlier Iran was following this pattern. They were conducting drone attacks any ships of US, Israeli or associate country's ownership.

Similarly, the USA is now targeting vessels from Iran. They don't care if it is an Indian vessel or any other foreign ship.

In retaliation, Iran will strike back and ultimately, Indian seafarers will die.

After land and naval conflicts, military power is being unleashed on commercial vessels and innocent seafarers.

IMAGE: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 11, 2026. Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

How many Indian seafarers must work on vessels in that area?

Around 18,000 to 20,000. Maybe more. Initially, there were 23,000.

The Indian government has said that 3,500 people have returned. But I do not agree because a lot of the crew has been replaced by a fresh set of crew.

Did the FSUI get a distress call from this ship?

They sent out distress calls, but did not get any help until they contacted the FSUI. Then we started tagging different people on Twitter and highlighted it in the media.

They were finally rescued by the Oman navy.

I received the first message around 2:07 pm. The strike happened around 1:30 or 1:45 pm. I tweeted around 2:10 or 2:15 pm, tagging the authorities, including the Indian Navy.

We highlighted it on many news channels. I got a call around 4:15 pm that a helicopter had reached. It took two-and-a-half hours.

The first set of the crew has arrived in India. The second set is still there. The third set is safe.

India has ordered its agencies to be ready to respond to any contingency involving Indian seafarers. What are your thoughts on the Indian government's response so far?

This is no proper response. Three Indian seafarers have been killed and we are just exchanging dialogue with US officials who have been summoned. We do not know what was discussed. Whether the US agreed that they will not conduct such attacks in future?

No statement has been issued either by India or the US about the outcome of the meeting.

So, how will Indian citizens know if the discussion achieved anything?

IMAGE: Kamlawati Devi, the mother of Shivanand Chaurasia, the seafarer aboard the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, who was among the three crew members killed, in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, June 12, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

As someone who represents India seafarers, what do you think the government should be doing?

There are two-three important issues.

There is no committee for sea mariners. We have requested the formation of a committee for crisis management that includes the ministry of external affairs, the ministry of shipping, the directorate general of shipping, the Indian Navy, ship owners and seafarers union to meet any crisis and challenge in future.

Secondly, we have requested some ex-gratia payment from the government to the families of seafarers who have died in this attack.

Third, a dialogue with the United Nations, including the International Maritime Organisation.

This poses a challenge to the United Nations also when countries are disregarding the UN's call for ceasefire.

Despite several appeals, multiple vessels were targeted. Military power is being demonstrated to innocent seafarers working on the commercial vessels.

Both Iran and the USA are attacking commercial vessels.

The seafarer is suffering.

And in most cases, they are Indian.

IMAGE: MT Jalveer, with Indian seafarers reportedly on board, was attacked off the coast of Oman near the Shinas port, June 11, 2026. Photograph: Forward Seamen's Union of India/ANI Video Grab

What are the lessons that emerge from this unfortunate incident?

The government has to initiate an emergency meeting, involving all the stakeholders. They have to decide what action they will take and its response if such an incident is reported in the future.

Seafarers have nothing to do with these wars.

There are hardly 20% Indian flagged ships. Nearly 50 per cent of Indian seafarers are employed on foreign-flagged ships and remain exposed to such risks in times of conflict.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff