'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'

'Trump has weakened, not necessarily restrained.'

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump at the White House, November 5, 2026. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Key Points 'Trump is sounding a more conciliatory tone, but don't expect that to hold. He relishes a fight.'

'The Democrat landslide victory is a blessing and a curse'

'Trump has very little to lose after these elections'

"Government of India should be using this time to build new connections to Democrats across the board in an effort to plan for 2028 and beyond," says Dr Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"This election may deepen New Delhi's inclination to wait this president out and hope for a more favourable administration come January 2029," Dr Vaishnav tells Rediff's Archana Masih.

What are your top takeaways from the midterm election results? What political message have the American people given Donald Trump? Is this a rejection of his leadership?

Donald Trump and the Republican party suffered a historic rout. One almost struggles to find appropriate adjectives to describe the scale of Republican losses in the midterm elections.

The Democrats are projected to win the national House vote by roughly 13 percentage points, that too in a system where gerrymandering has reduced the competitiveness of elections across the board.

The losses extended well beyond the usual battlegrounds.

In districts that Trump won by 10 per cent or less in the 2024 presidential election, Republicans were largely wiped out. The Democrats are on course for a commanding majority in the US House (more than 250 seats out of 435, with many races yet to be called).

They will end up with between 54-56 seats (out of 100) in the US Senate. At the state level, Democrats are poised to control the governorship and both state legislative chambers in 22 states, if current leads hold.

The most basic interpretation of this election is that the American people supported Trump in 2024 to do two things: Rein in prices and avoid over-extension abroad.

Trump has failed on both counts. Inflation and the cost of living have gotten worse.

The United States is stuck in a quagmire in the Middle East, with no end to the Iran War in sight.

Above and beyond that, available data suggest the American people are outraged by the corruption allegations surrounding this administration.

For instance, the AP Voter Poll found that more than half of voters considered government corruption crucial to their congressional vote.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump meet during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

What significance does it hold for the remaining two years of the Trump Presidency?

With Democrats controlling the House and Senate, is Trump likely to be more moderate, or will the next two years see him become even more combative?

I think analysts have been too quick to call Trump a 'lame duck'. It's true that, now the midterms are over, the campaign for 2028 will begin in earnest. And without control of Congress, he has very little chance of moving signature legislation that lacks bipartisan support.

But the executive in the US system is very powerful and, in recent years, it has become even more so.

On foreign policy, for instance, Congress controls the purse strings and can conduct hearings and oversight, but our system allows the president wide remit over foreign policy -- and, indeed, policy more broadly.

Trump is sounding a more conciliatory tone, but don't expect that to hold. He relishes a fight and, once Democrats formally take over Congress in January, you can expect the next two years to be a slog.

There will be sustained confrontation over spending, oversight/investigations, and how the president wields his authority.

IMAGE: Supporters celebrate Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa's win after Texas Governor Greg Abbott conceded the race during the US midterm elections in Austin, Texas, November 3, 2026. Photograph: Kaylee Greenlee/Reuters

How will this change impact India? Is it likely to bring some relief on ongoing Indian concerns about H1B visas, trade and tariffs?

Or will immigration be one issue on which both Democrats and Republicans will share common ground?

More than anything, this election may deepen New Delhi's inclination to wait this president out and hope for a more favourable administration come January 2029.

This administration has real conviction on raising tariffs, curbing immigration, and protecting US companies. I see no evidence on the horizon that they will walk back from this.

On immigration, for instance, exit polls suggest this is the one issue where Trump has amassed real support. For the approximately 30% of voters who called immigration a priority issue, the Republicans held a 15 percentage point advantage over Democrats.

What leverage or opportunities does this create for India in its trade and tariff negotiations? How much authority does Congress have to check the President's power to impose tariffs?

Again, I don't think the administration is going to abandon its ideological positions on trade. There might be a deal under which Indians exports are subject to an 18% across-the-board tariff, but it's anyone's guess whether this deal will hold or will be immediately upended by some new tariff or trade action.

Although the supreme court clipped Trump's wings on the use of emergency tariff authority, the executive has multiple tools with which it can act, provided it satisfies the relevant statutory requirements (such as Section 232, concerning national security, and Section 301, regarding unfair trade practices).

Of course, Congress could pass legislation that amends the president's tariff powers, but this would be subject to a presidential veto, which requires a two-thirds majority in each chamber to override.

IMAGE: Indian-American candidates Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Pia Dandiya won election to the US House of Representatives. Photograph: X

Will this result weaken Trump's position internationally or is this likely to make him even more unpredictable? What does India need to be cautious about while navigating its relationship with a likely more unpredictable Trump at this point of time?

Well, one way to look at it is that Trump has very little to lose after these elections so there are limited guardrails. Trump has been weakened, but that does not necessarily mean he can be restrained.

Yes, he will face more scrutiny on Capitol Hill, but the president still sets the direction of foreign policy.

One source of reassurance for India is that there is still a broad bipartisan support in Congress for India's strategic importance. That gives both Democrats and probably some Republicans as well an opening to apply more pressure on the administration.

If I were the Government of India, I would also be using this time to build new connections to Democrats across the board in an effort to plan for 2028 and beyond.

IMAGE: Iranians Rally Behind New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

What implication is it going to have on the war with Iran? Can it restrain Trump's military actions on Iran?

As my colleague Jennifer Hendrixson White (external link) has pointed out, Democrats will have new forms of leverage over Iran policy because they will help determine how the government is funded.

Specifically, they can attach language to the defence authorisation bill to condition any spending on the Iran War. They can also use hearings to scrutinize the war's objectives, costs, and legal basis. But they have very little power to end the conflict.

Furthermore, this is tricky territory because if Democrats push too far, they could be accused of leaving American troops high and dry -- and that could be politically costly.

IMAGE: A 'veto' cap lies on a book, on the day Trump signs a proclamation on the 'Establishment of the Oval Office National Monument', in the Oval Office at the White House, November 5, 2026. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Trump posted a picture of a cap with 'Veto' written on it. Does this mean that the Democrat win is not enough to rein him in and he will increasingly depend on his veto power to fulfil his agenda to stamp his legacy in the final two years of his presidency?

The Democrats can use their majorities to stymie Trump's legislative agenda. They can conduct investigations of his administration. They can schedule oversight hearings to scrutinise administration policy. In other words, they can do things that do not require them to affirmatively pass legislation.

However, to reiterate, we have a system that has concentrated greater powers in the hands of the executive over time. The president can do a number of things through executive action, even if these orders are subject to limits, including judicial scrutiny or funding constraints.

And the Democrats also have to tread carefully because they need to present the American people with an affirmative agenda. This is why their landslide victory is a blessing and a curse.

The American people expect action, and they will not treat divided government as a valid excuse.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff