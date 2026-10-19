'There Is Lack Of Clarity And Openness In Census'

'What is the need for collecting so much data unless they are going to be used for some other purpose?'

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes.. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Census 2027 includes questions on personal details that traditionally do not form part of normal statistical census exercises'.

'The possibility of linking new census questions with NRC enumeration cannot be ruled out'.

'Concerns remain over collecting addresses, names, mobile numbers, passport details and other personal information without clear explanations'.

'Digital census processes may involve paper collection and multiple handlers, raising concerns about data security and possible misuse'.

Census 2027 has begun, which is counting 1.4 billion people.

Naturally, it is one of the biggest exercises in the world.

K Narayanan Unni, former Deputy Registrar General of India who was a member of the Advisory Committee for Census 2011 and 2021, had earlier explained to the Rediff how a Census in India is conducted.

Now that the Census 2027 process has begun, Mr Unni expresses his concern over the number of questions, and also whether the data collected should be used to create the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

"Questions like the name of the spouse, name of the parents, their religion, etc which they are trying to collect, don't form part of a normal census exercise," Mr Unni tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the first of a two-part must-read interview.

You recently said that the questions for Census 2027 raise concerns. Why do you feel so?

There are a number of questions which are not part of the census, because the census is an exercise to collect data on population, not individual information.

So, questions like the name of the spouse, name of the parents, their religion, etc which they are trying to collect, don't form part of a normal census exercise.

Whatever the purpose -- I am only speculating that it may be for updating or creation of the population register -- adding these types of questions which are not part of the normal statistical activity can affect the quality of census data itself. That's my concern.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the questions were 'worthless, superfluous and diabolical', because they saw a link between the Census and the NRC.

It is possible because if you look at the new questions, most of them were there in 2010 when they had the first NRC enumeration. That was during the house listing stage of the 2011 census.

The only one which is missing is the present address of the persons.

Otherwise, everything else is there.

So, the possibility of linking these two cannot be ruled out.

In fact, there is a strong reason to suspect that.

IMAGE: A census official conducts door-to-door house listings and housing surveys under the 2027 census in Guwahati, September 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Should you be linking the Census with the NRC? Because the Census, like you said, is collecting data.

That is exactly the issue.

The Census Act says the information will be confidential, and we have also subscribed to the principle 6 of the United Nations Fundamental Principles of Occupational Statistics that specifically says individual information will only be used for collecting data and tabulating it. So basically, it is a violation of our own rules, and international principles.

Also, the purpose of the questions is also not explained.

As far as the statistical questions are concerned, everybody can see what each of these questions can be used for.

Even the caste census questions, which are added are to find out the number of persons in various castes.

But what are you going to do with the addresses and names? Even the mobile numbers and passport details. There is no clarity on that.

The government has not come out with any explanation as to why they want it.

Transparency is important when you are dealing with not 100 people or 1,000 people, you are going to deal with 1.4 billion people.

You have to be transparent about what you are going to do with all this personal information you are collecting.

IMAGE: Narayanan Unni IMAGE: Narayanan Unni

Should they be collecting personal information like passport numbers, Aadhaar numbers, bank account numbers? What is the guarantee that this will be safe?

That is another important question. What is the need for collecting this unless they are going to be used for some other purpose?

So many people have more than one bank account. But that information could have been obtained from banking channels easily, because almost everybody has to have their Aadhaar number linked to the bank account. I don't know why this has been included.

Then there is this question of safety as too many people will be handling this data.

Though technically it is a digital census, a large number of people will not be able to do that because of connectivity issues. Then many of them may not be tech savvy also.

So, they may collect the information on paper. In many cases, they may not be the ones who will enter the data into a tab. It means another set of persons will have privy to the information.

And there is a possibility of data misuse. Previously they had experiences of data being misused. But now those complaints have gone down after they have tightened up the security. Still, there is a possibility, and it cannot be ruled out.

Of course, the main question is, once it is collected, what are you going to do with it?

There has not been any assurance from the census authorities how they will use it. And if this information is going to be shared with other departments, or even with another arm of the office of the Registrar General of citizen registration, how will they ensure that it is not misused? This is something which they have not shared with the public.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee and OBC department members hold a protest march to demand a comprehensive caste census, OBC census, and caste-based enumeration in Ranchi, September 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

If an individual refuses to give such personal information to the enumerator, what will happen?

Theoretically, an individual can be punished for not giving information. It has happened in the last so many years.

In 2001 and 2011, we took the signature of the person after collecting all the information. That is missing this time because it is digital.

I do not know whether they have made any alternate arrangements for that.

Last time, the filled-up questionnaire was shown to the person, and then the person signed.

If somebody says I didn't give the information, what is the proof that he gave or didn't give? It will be difficult to prove.

So, taking action against those who do not cooperate, or who do not provide information, is not easy.

And if a large number of persons do not give personal information, you cannot go on punishing everybody.

What should be done is, what can be collected, should be collected.

And just to give an analogy, in the US census, they mailed the questionnaires earlier. And people were supposed to mail it back. Only 60% of the questionnaires used to come back!

The point is, you can't go beyond a certain point regarding information as you are only collecting statistics.

Even if 2% or 3% or even 5% of the people do not give information, as long as it is not concentrated in one area, it is not going to matter in statistics.

We can accept that much of point error.

It is not only not responding to the questions, there can also be errors in the information given.

We should accept it, otherwise you can't conduct a census.

If the purpose is only to collect statistics, then every information that is collected from the individual, should be confidential.

What is creating the problem is lack of clarity and openness.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff