The World No. 1 Who Lost A Leg In Combat

Subedar Hokato Sema lost his leg in a mine blast on the Line of Control. Today he is a champion para shot-putter and among the most decorated para soldier-athletes.

IMAGE: Subedar Hokato Sema is the world number 1 in men's shot put in the para-athletics F57 category. Photographs: Kind courtesy Subedar Hokato Sema

Key Points 'Growing up I was very inspired by the film Border. Then the Kargil War happened and I wanted to join the army and the elite Special Forces. I loved the uniform and wanted to fight for the nation.'

'Sometimes people are surprised to know that I am a paralympian because they see me walking normally. They do not know that I am actually an amputee.'

'I participated in the National Games 2017 in Jaipur. I was competing against Asian Games silver and bronze medalists and had only trained for 2-3 months. I won a gold medal in my first competition!'

The loudest applause in a hall celebrating valour, service and duty was when Subedar Hokato Sema walked up to receive his medal from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan a few weeks ago.

In a military gathering dominated by generals, admirals, air marshals, he may have been junior in rank, but his accomplishment was extraordinary.

What he had achieved was even greater because what Subedar Hokato Sema had done would have been difficult for most able-bodied individuals. And he had done it -- not once -- but consistently after losing a leg in a mine blast while serving on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Subedar Sema is the world number 1 in men's shot put in the para-athletics F57 category.

The men's F57 shot put is a classification for male athletes with lower limb disability. They compete from a seated position.

Subedar Sema won the bronze medal in the Paris Para Olympics in 2024 and is the first paralympian to be awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, AVSM.

The medal is conferred by the President to personnel of the defence services for distinguished service of exceptional order.

Subedar Sema, who belongs to the Assam Regiment, has also been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal and Arjuna Award.

As he prepares for the Para Asian Games in October, the soldier-athlete speaks to Rediff's Archana Masih about his inspirational journey from carrying a weapon to throwing a shot put -- and how he conquered disability to become a champion.

Journey From Soldier to Paralympic Champion

Tell me about that day in Rashtrapati Bhavan when you received the award. Your name drew the loudest applause. What all was going through your mind?

It was a privilege. I was also a little uncomfortable because this honour is usually conferred upon generals and senior officers. Many people asked me why I was getting this award and I explained my accomplishment and journey with them.

We all took a group photo.

What made you join the Indian Army?

Growing up I was very inspired by the film Border. Then the Kargil War happened and I wanted to join the army and the elite Special Forces.

I loved the uniform and wanted to fight for the nation.

I joined the army in 2000. My first posting was in J&K.

I was seriously wounded in a mine blast during an operation on October 14, 2002.

IMAGE: Subedar Hokato Sema won the bronze medal in the Paris Para Olympics in 2024.

The blast on the LoC

How did you cope with the injury? How long and difficult was the road to recovery?

I was taken to the Srinagar base hospital where I underwent emergency surgery. I was then admitted to the artificial limb centre in Pune. It took about a month for the swelling to subside.

The staff at the artificial limb centre trained me how to walk with a prosthetic leg.

At first, it seemed as if I had forgotten how to walk. I had to relearn it. It was like a new life for me.

That area in the thigh used to swell up. It took me around one-and-a-half months to start walking again.

That is amazing! People take that much time to recover after a fracture.

I was inspired by patients who were also recovering and that motivated me to give it my best.

I kept thinking when will I walk? When will my turn come? After amputation the residual part of the limb takes time to heal. It was painful and used to swell up.

It was a challenge.

IMAGE: Subedar Hokato Sema lost his leg in 2002 and took to sports in 2017.

The road to recovery

When I saw you walk up to receive your medal at the defence investiture ceremony on television, you walked straight and tall. Nobody would have guessed that you had a prosthetic limb.

It has been 24 years and I can walk properly. Sometimes people are surprised to know that I am a paralympian because they see me walking normally.

They do not know that I am actually an amputee.

It does not take me much time to wear my prosthetic limb now. I remove it while sleeping. I no longer experience pain.

It is natural like putting on a shoe.

When did you return to service?

After two-and-a-half months of rehabilitation I returned to my regiment and was assigned administrative duties because I could no longer carry a weapon because of my disability.

I joined my paltan (unit) in West Bengal. I also served in Shillong. I continued doing administrative duties till 2016.

IMAGE: Subedar Hokato Sema is aiming for gold at the Asian Para Games in Japan in October.

Discovering para sports

How did you join para sport nearly 14 years after your injury?

After amputation, I wanted to join sports but did not have much information about parlaympic games.

In 2016, I returned to the artificial limb centre to get a new prosthetic foot made. I was to retire in 2017. While I was waiting there, a friend and I started playing table tennis. The hospital ward in charge saw us play and told us that we should pursue sports seriously.

We told him we didn't have any information about how to pursue sports. So he said he would speak to Colonel Gaurav Dutta [an inspirational para-triathlete who heads the army para athlete node].

I then met him and he asked me what games I played. Since I regularly went to the gym and was fit, he asked me to try shot put.

I went back to my paltan and Colonel Dutta sent a letter to my paltan recommending me for training. I trained there for a month in Hyderabad and came to Pune in 2017.

IMAGE: Subedar Hokato Sema after receiving the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rise in international competitions

How did your journey in international sport begin and how did you make your mark?

I participated in the National Games 2017 in Jaipur. I was competing against Asian Games silver and bronze medalists and had only trained for 2-3 months.

I won a gold medal in my first competition!

I then went for my first international competition in China and won a bronze.

I have participated in para games in China 2-3 times. I won bronze at the para Asian games in 2022. I did my personal best in Bangalore a few months ago. I have participated in competitions in Morocco, Japan, France. I won bronze in Paris in 2024.

I have won 25-26 medals so far. I am preparing for Asian Games in Japan this year.

My target is the gold.

IMAGE: Subedar Hokato Sema has also been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal and Arjuna Award.

Family and discipline

How has your family supported your sporting career?

They have been with me every step of the way. My family lives in Nagaland. I usually visit home after completing major competitions because if I go home during training, it breaks the schedule.

Shot put is a power sport, where one has to be extremely disciplined. It takes almost a month to get back into your training regimen.

I will visit home after returning from the competition in Japan.

I have a wife and three children. My boys are in school. My daughter is doing MBA.

IMAGE: Subedar Hokato Sema after receving the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal last month.

World No. 1

What does it mean to be World No. 1 in your sport?

It feels that all my hard work is paying off. I have worked very hard to reach here, and I believe none of this would have been possible if I had not been a part of the Indian Army.

The army provided me training, facilities and expensive equipment. The biggest credit for my success goes to the Indian Army.

My family has stood by me and helped me remain single-mindedly focused.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff