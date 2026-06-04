'The Country Is In Stagnation'

'Unfortunately, today most ministers are busy with either election duty or praising duty. They are not interested in serving duty.'

'Ministers have become relaxed like retired people still holding onto jobs.'

'Look at how the NEET paper leaked. But there is no accountability.'

'After 12 years, they have become saturated. They are short of ideas.'

IMAGE: Members of the Youth Congress protest over the NEET paper leak row and alleged irregularities in the CBSE examinations outside the Lok Bhavan in Ranchi, June 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'The youth feel it is the government's responsibility to take care of them by providing them with jobs. But it is not happening. That's where the problem lies.'

'Idle brain is a devil's advocate. If there is no right engagement, then wrong engagements will take over.'

'What do you say when they ask we are ready to work, but where is the work?';

An overall unemployment rate of 5.2%, which means approximately 35 to 40 million people unemployed in India, of which youth unemployment (ages 15 to 29) is over 15% and nearly 40% for higher education graduates.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have pulled out over Rs 2 lakh crore from India's secondary markets in the first four months of 2026 which is close to the entire 2025 full-year level.

India's MSME sector that contributes around 31% to GDP, 49% of exports and the country's second-largest employer supporting over 330 million people, is struggling to stay afloat.

This is the state of the Indian economy now.

All this is happening in the midst of the US-Israel war on Iran, and AI acting as a disruptor.

How will India overcome all these obstacles?

"Sooner we are likely to see youth unrest in this country like it happened in Sri Lanka or Nepal or Bangladesh," cautions K E Raghunathan, convenor, Consortium of Indian Associations, in the concluding segment of an interview with Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

Part 1 of the Interview: 'Job Market Is Collapsing Like Pack Of Cards'

Is it because the government doesn't understand what the MSMEs are going through, or they just want to create an illusion in front of the people that everything is fine, it is Amrit Kaal, and we are cruising towards a 5 trillion economy?

Yes. There are two things. First is, they are not able to digest or accept the reality and the truth.

If the doctor does not know the patient's condition, he will not be able to write a prescription.

Unfortunately, today most of the ministers are busy with either election duty or praising duty. They are not interested in serving duty.

Piyush Goyal was camping in Tamil Nadu for two months. What has he done for the textile industry? What has he done for the MSMEs that are painfully struggling here?

Cotton prices have gone up so much that industrialists in Coimbatore demanded that the cotton tariff should be brought down, and customs duty should be waived off.

He (Piyush Goyal) had no time to address any issue or find a solution. He was only interested in election duty.

The country is in stagnation. See the prime minister openly asked people, don't buy gold, don't go abroad, don't do this, don't do that.

We are even told, get back to the COVID condition. What does he mean?

He wants everyone to work from home. When there is no work, where is work from home coming?

That's why the cockroach party has become so popular in less than a week.

See, a small trigger is enough for everything to explode.

Freshers hiring is down by more than 24%. Commitment letters were given to college students which have not been honoured even after two years.

So things are becoming really dangerous now.

IMAGE: Congress party workers protest over the NEET paper leak row in Amritsar, June 2, 2026. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Do you feel the much publicised Make in India campaign has also not triggered a manufacturing renaissance? The slogans are there, but manufacturing has not picked up.

Specifically in the last eight months, have you heard anywhere terms like Startup India, Digital India, Skill India, Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat?

All these words or jargon were so much talked about 8 months back. Where are they now? Nobody is talking about them.

Instead, they are only talking about elections in Tamil Nadu, elections in Kerala, elections in West Bengal, elections in Assam.

Rupee has been devalued by 18%. But the finance minister has not made a statement how much more it will go down.

The price of petrol and diesel have hit centuries. Everything has crossed the 100 mark.

The value of an Indian passport is also losing.

You saw the latest rule by the US government on green cards. Indians are already hit by H-1B visa rules.

Thailand, which is a popular country for Indian tourists, has withdrawn visas on arrival for Indians.

So what are we talking about?

Photograph: Kind courtesy @Cockroachisback/X

Do you think instead of governing the country, the ministers are more interested in winning elections?

Absolutely. We are not focused.

The ministers have already become relaxed like retired people still holding onto jobs. There are no new ideas.

They think tweets praising the prime minister or condemning certain people are enough. It is as if their job is over with those tweets.

Look at how the NEET paper leaked. But there is no accountability.

After 12 years, they have become saturated. They are short of ideas. They have mastered survival techniques.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Is it going to be Cockroach Kaal?

That's a beautiful name, Cockroach Kaal.

Yes, it is more of a Cockroach Kaal.

Otherwise, why would somebody who was unheard of open a website and get millions of followers in two days on Instagram, X and other social media platforms?

Why would there be a procession of cockroach youth in Coimbatore, a tier 2, tier 3 city in India?

Sooner we are likely to see youth unrest in this country like it happened in Sri Lanka or Nepal or Bangladesh.

Idle brain is a devil's advocate. If there is no right engagement, then wrong engagements will take over.

What do you say when they ask we are ready to work, but where is the work?

How do you feel about the unemployed youth of India, a new generation of people who are frustrated?

I find they are clueless. They are choked. Earlier, if you have money or the ability to borrow, then you could go for higher studies to the US or Australia, or even Russia or China.

That is over now.

They don't have a job, they don't have the scope to do higher studies, they are not valued within the country, they see only nonsense around them.

Above all, they are being called cockroaches.

The youth feel it is the government's responsibility to take care of them by providing them with jobs. But it is not happening. That's where the problem lies.

As a person who has been living as an entrepreneur, I feel so much of pain for them.

You don't want your son or a daughter, after four years of education at the age of 21, sitting at home for two years or three years without knowing what to do.

The only recourse many of them took was gig work. Now with petrol prices increasing, even that job also has gone for a sixer.

What stops the government coming out with a subsidy scheme for two wheelers and give them petrol as ration?

When this country has witnessed liquor being served as ration, why can't the government serve petrol on ration for two wheelers?

Why can't we innovate and solve problems?

Unfortunately, there is no motivation for them (the government) to solve problems.