'India Changed My Life'

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri to Vishva Vidya Founder and Director Acharya Jonas Masetti at Rashtrapati Bhavan, May 27, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Acharya Jonas Masetti, also known by his Indian name 'Vishwanath', is a Vedanta teacher who has spent the last 12 years spreading Vedic knowledge abroad.

A former lieutenant in the Brazilian army, the mechanical engineer left the army after seven years and built a successful career in the stock market in Rio de Janeiro.

He had all the markers of a successful life -- house, car, money, shares -- yet life seemed empty.

In the quest for meaning, he found yoga and Vedanta which brought him to India 16 years ago.

He sold his company, gave up all material wealth and spent four years in Swami Dayanand Saraswati's gurukulam in Tamil Nadu studying Vedanta, Sanskrit and the Bhagavad Gita.

He travelled across several places and ashrams in India to gain more knowledge of Indian spiritualism and earned the title of 'Acharya'.

On his return to Brazil, he started the Vishwa Vidya Gurukulam outside Rio and imparts knowledge of the Vedas, Gita, Sanskrit and meditation at the ashram and to over 150,000 students online.

Last week, Acharya Masetti travelled to India and received the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan, dressed in a dhoti, rudrakash and barefooted.

After that he travelled to Rishikesh to meet his guru Swami Sakshatrtananda, a disciple of Swami Dayananda.

Acharya Masetti spoke to Rediff's Archana Masih on his return to Brazil and just before leaving for 15 days sadhana in the middle of the Amazon forest all alone without food and water.

Before beginning the interview he recited a mantra saluting the lineage of his teachers and honouring the Vedic parampara.

What was your experience at Rashtrapati Bhavan when you went to receive the Padma Shri?

It was a very profound and intense moment. It gave me deep sense of gratitude towards Bharata and the Vedic tradition.

I have studied Vedanta for more than 20 years and have been working for Vishwa Vidya for 12. The gurukulam's work in Brazil is sustained by many sevakas, not just myself.

Being foreigners, sometimes we feel far away from India, but then to be recognised with the Padma Shri was like being a part of the big Indian family.

My wife and I reached Delhi two days before the ceremony.

I met other Padma Shri awardees at the rehearsal one day prior. It was nice to talk to achievers who had contributed so much to Bharata.

You looked very elegant in the dhoti and shawl at the ceremony. How did you select your attire for the evening?

It was such a high honour being presented to me in such an important place. My wife and I decided that we should present ourselves as we are. So I went barefooted in my simple dhoti, rudraksha mala and vibhuti.

[His wife wore a sari.]

The dhoti is from Coimbatore. I wear dhotis all the time.

I did some prayers and japam to prepare myself and asked for blessings for everyone.

It was an intense moment and what comforted me was the smile on the face of the PM who was seated in the front.

I feel the Padma Shri award is not a material thing in itself. It's a materialisation of a spiritual force that we have been holding for so many years.

IMAGE: Jonas Masetti greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives to receive the Padma Shri. Gurukulam members had performed the Ramayana during the PM's visit to Brazil in 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

You had a feather in your hair while receiving the award. What does that signify?

I'm living the Vedic tradition, but at the same time, I come from a culture with its own native tradition. I have profound respect for it.

This eagle feather is part of the tantric process.

The eagle feather represents the guidance of the native masters and gurus. I always carry it with me on my head.

In Brazil, we have access to many different sadhans in the forest. I am going to observe tapas for 15 days in the Amazon forest.

There are natural elements that are like beacons and murtis where the energy is established.

Are you going to remain in the middle of the Amazon forest for 15 days/nights, and all alone?

Oh, it's a very beautiful tapas [spiritual journey of purification].

You reach the Amazon forest after taking two flights and one boat which takes you to a village. Then we walk for half a day to the middle of the forest.

You stay for 15 days with no access to anything outside. It is just you and the forest. You are completely isolated.

You stay there without drinking or eating, just letting the body dry. It's like a very deep cleanse. In this process, you say many prayers and carry out rituals every day.

From time to time an elder comes and gives bitter tea or some raw banana to ingest.

You also have some aushadhanams, some types of herbs from the forest that you put through your nose, eyes and mouth. It is an adhyatmic experience. I have done this twice.

Being a Brazilian, I'm doing this under guidance of my native Brazilian culture.

There are many equivalents in the tapas of Indian and Brazilian traditions.

Do you wear the dhoti always?

When I am in the gurukulam and at home, I only wear the dhoti. My home is in the gurukulam. I live there with my wife and two children.

IMAGE: Acharya Masetti started a gurukulum outside Rio and has structured it on the Dayanand Saraswati ashram in Coimbatore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jonas Masetti/Instagram

How has India changed your life? When did you first come to India?

16 years ago.

The shakti of Vedanta knowledge and all its siddhantas have changed my life.

I was a Western businessman struggling in life. I was stressed and unable to understand that the problems of my life were not external.

I thought I need to change and Vedanta presented me another idea.

Instead of re-paving roads all over again, one can just use a good pair of shoes and walk without pain. This is how I started the process of cleansing.

IMAGE: Acharya Masetti who speaks Sanskrit performs a puja in Brazil. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jonas Masetti/Instagram

How different was your life earlier?

I was a mechanical engineer. I had worked for five years in the Brazilian army. I then opened my own company and worked for the stock market for seven years.

I had a car, apartment, material comforts, but life was not meaningful. I was empty.

