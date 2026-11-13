'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'She had seen how Narasimha Rao had taken advantage of her political naivety and tried to undermine the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family.'

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points 'Had it not been for Arjun Singh and the Tiwari Congress, perhaps Sonia Gandhi would not have emerged as the political figure she eventually became.'

' There are, of course, no ifs and buts in history, but this experience made her cautious about people like Pranab Mukherjee.'

'Her book is a narration of events, and she's legitimately eyeing how history would judge her.'

"Despite having the highest respect for Pranab Mukherjee, Sonia Gandhi did not make him home minister, let alone prime minister. She also did not choose any other senior Congress leaders for the top job in 2004,' says Rasheed Kidwai who has closely observed the Congress party for the past four decades and written three books on the grand old party, including a biography of Sonia Gandhi.

"She could have given the position to almost anybody, and the decision would have been accepted. But she chose Dr Manmohan Singh because she was deeply disillusioned with the political class," Mr. Kidwai tells Rediff's Archana Masih in the concluding part of the interview on Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging.

You've written a book on the Scindias. Sonia Gandhi, in her book, has written about the split in the household, when Maneka Gandhi left Mrs Gandhi's residence.

She recalls how Varun Gandhi's first birthday was celebrated in Vasundhara Raje's home and the Gandhis' were not invited.

What does this tell about political and personal dynamics at that time?

My biography on Sonia also has a chapter called 'A Tale of Two Bahus'.

It's the typical story of the great Indian family where differences between devrani-jethani and saaj-bahu pop up. If you look at it from a human point of view, it is more glaring because Rajiv and Sanjay were two different entities with some similarity.

However, Maneka and Sonia were totally different.

Indira Gandhi was sympathetic towards Maneka, particularly after Sanjay's death in an air crash. She was looking at a political role for Maneka, maybe as political secretary.

But Maneka overplayed her cards by forming the Rashtriya Sanjay Manch party with Akbar Ahmed 'Dumpy' and that's when I think Vasundhara got into the picture.

Two camps emerged after Sanjay's death. The supporters of Maneka Gandhi included people like Khushwant Singh, a member of Rajya Sabha, journalist and author.

Indira Gandhi's camp included R K Dhawan, M L Fotedar and Dhirendra Brahmachari.

There was an entire ecosystem trying to antagonise Indira Gandhi against Maneka. The long and short of it is that Maneka lost that battle. It was like a movie or television drama. Maneka was evicted out of the prime minister's residence and she called the media to witness it.

It was painful and traumatic for Indira Gandhi also because it involved her young, grieving daughter-in-law, but also the grandson who was the apple of her eye.

Sonia also mentions how pained she was to see Varun being used in the 1984 Lok Sabha election campaign when Maneka contested against Rajiv Gandhi in Amethi. She lost, but that's a different matter.

All these things need to be looked through the lens of the family's dynamics. These are human stories that happen in the Great Indian Families.

IMAGE: Indira Gandhi with her younger son Sanjay Gandhi. Photograph: Keystone/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

In the book she calls the Emergency 'a mistake' and that 'keeping Sanjay Gandhi in check would have prevented much of the damage'.

This is a known position. It has been said and written by many who were close to Indira Gandhi, including biographers and relatives.

Sanjay has become the fall guy, but it raises questions about Indira Gandhi's own judgment.

Sanjay was an extra-constitutional figure who wielded considerable power and dominance. Indira Gandhi, who was an astute judge of human beings, was unable to see through what Sanjay was doing.

The mother-son had a complex relationship.

An important factor which does not find mention in Sonia Gandhi's book, however, is that Sanjay shaped Indira Gandhi's great comeback.

Of course, he was responsible for the downfall of Indira Gandhi in 1977 because of the excesses of the Emergency, but her Cabinet colleagues, and people like the lieutenant governor of Delhi, chief ministers Siddhartha Shankar Ray and Narendra Dutt Tiwari were stoking the fire.

Congress functionaries like Ambika Soni, even Pranab Mukherjee, were aligned to Sanjay Gandhi.

At the same time, Sanjay led Indira's spectacular comeback. He created divisions in the Janata Party that led to the downfall of Morarji Desai's government and formation of the short-lived Charan Singh government.

Those were all part of Sanjay's political machinations. In 1977, every third or fourth Congressman had left Indira Gandhi. Even D K Barooah who coined the terminology 'Indira is India and Indira is India' deposed before the Shah Commission, set up to investigate the excesses of the Emergency.

Despite that Indira Gandhi came back in the 1980 general election with 353 seats, something even Mr Modi has not been able to achieve. The maximum number of seats the BJP has won under him is 303 in 2019.

If Sanjay was bad for Indira politically, he was also instrumental in her great return in 1980 -- he was both a liability and an asset.

IMAGE: Then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee with then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, May 22, 2011. Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Another revelation in the book is about Pranab Mukherjee telling Sonia Gandhi that it was time for a change of leadership at the top in 2010 and hinting that he should get the job.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir gives her point of view.

Sonia Gandhi has written that she was surprised and 'shocked' at the suggestion because she had no intention of replacing Dr Manmohan Singh.

More so because of her experience with Narasimha Rao, she was wary of career politicians. She had seen how Rao had taken advantage of her political naivety and tried to undermine the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Had it not been for Arjun Singh and the Tiwari Congress, perhaps Sonia Gandhi would not have emerged as the political figure she eventually became. There are, of course, no ifs and buts in history, but this experience made her cautious about people like Pranab Mukherjee.

That is why, despite having the highest respect for Pranab Mukherjee, she did not make him the home minister, let alone the prime minister. She also did not choose any of the other senior Congress leaders for the top job in 2004.

She could have given the position to almost anybody, and the decision would have been accepted. But she chose Dr Manmohan Singh because she was deeply disillusioned with the political class.

Are there any revelations that you didn't know?

She's the longest serving Congress president. Her book is a narration of events, and she's legitimately eyeing how history would judge her.

So how will history judge her?

It's a very extraordinary, exceptional story. Like I have said before she's a first class graduate from the University of Life.

She has also said that she has had no real contact with Mr Modi and he avoids eye contact on the occasions they have met.

It takes two to tango. Has the Congress done any reaching out? There is a trust deficit.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony at the Parliament premises. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

How do you think this book will be received?

The memoir is deeply personal, human, and is a story about love. It is also about her relationship with her children and how protective the children are towards her and how central to the decisions she makes.

Is there anything you learned about Rahul and Priyanka from the book?

The Gandhis are private people. For those interested in contemporary politics, this book is a goldmine.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff