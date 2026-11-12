'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the cultural programme organised at the Indira Gandhi Memorial on her 42nd death anniversary in New Delhi, October 31, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points 'It requires moral and ethical courage to write about certain things. Her fight against cancer and how she faced the loss of a child are inspirational.'

'She's a very astute judge of human beings and human emotions. She is a first-class graduate from the University of Life.'

'Penguin had no problem in publishing the unauthorised, independent account of Sonia Gandhi, but had a problem with publishing the authorised autobiography of Sonia Gandhi.'

"You may agree or disagree with her conclusion, formulation, but she has given significant insights," says Rasheed Kidwai who wrote Sonia's Gandhi's biography first published in 2003 titled Sonia: A Biography [Penguin India]. The book subsequently had two more editions in 2009 and 2011 and was translated in eight languages.

As her autobiography Belonging: A Journey of Love becomes the most talked about political memoir in recent times, Mr. Kidwai picks out some of the most striking moments and revelations, including those that surprised him.

"This is a first-hand account of somebody who's been a player or witness to events from 1968 till date -- five decades. In terms of archival reference material, this is A plus," he tells Rediff's Archana Masih in a two-part interview.

As someone who has written her biography what surprised you about Sonia Gandhi's memoirs?

I found one surprising revelation. She has written about the Congress Chintan Shivir at Shimla just before the 2004 elections where she was to make the concluding remarks.

The conclave included Congress chief ministers, leaders and members who were deliberating who should lead the party in the general election campaign. She writes, and I quote, 'Wasn't the party president the one to lead an election campaign?'

She implies that it had been five years since the matter of her foreign origin was raised. She thought she was as Indian as anyone else and was wounded that she was still seen as a foreigner by her party.

It is very significant that she mentioned this in the autobiography -- that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party. She clearly lamented it.

An autobiography is a very candid account, it also an account of your political, philosophical, ethical considerations. How history will judge you and the legacy you will leave behind.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh. Photograph: Karma Sonam Bhutia/ANI Photo

What are the other significant revelations in the book?

India has had 14 prime ministers, few have left behind accounts of their tenure in office. Jawaharlal Nehru was a prolific writer. He wrote many books, but not with a comprehensive graphical account of his tenure as prime minister till 1964.

Indira Gandhi was also a learned person and she wrote a few books, but not a hands-on account of here years in office.

I K Gujral wrote mostly about foreign policy, and he was PM only 11 months.

So, here is a first-hand account of somebody who's been a player or witness to events from 1968 till date. This is first-hand information spanning five decades. In terms of archival reference material, this is A class, A plus.

You may agree or disagree with her conclusion, formulation, but she has given significant insights. It requires moral and ethical courage to write about certain things. Her fight against cancer is inspirational. She also written about losing her first child.

Her references to Maneka and Sanjay Gandhi, and what it was like to be Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law are important.

She gets full marks.

Does the book cover different phases of her life adequately?

From December 1997 till the book was published, she was holding various positions of responsibility as a leader of the Congress party, parliamentarian, United Progressive Alliance and National Advisory Council chairperson.

Prior to that and from 1991 onwards she was part of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, but she was apolitical. She was first prime minister Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law and then a prime minister's wife.

She has chosen to give an account of Bofors, Shah Bano case and other complicated issues when she was not holding any position of responsibility. Yet she has given a graphic account. The doctrine of convenience may be at play in certain instance, example the Shah Bano case where she has tried to raise the issue of gender. I was a reporter at that point of time, and don't remember gender being a part of any debate.

In fact, the women members of the Rajiv Gandhi's Cabinet were not even consulted.

You can make certain observations about her book, including critical ones, but it's a first class, first-hand account of a person who had access to such information.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi during INDIA Bloc's symbolic public impeachment programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at 10 Rajaji Marg, New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Was Penguin Random House hasty to drop this book? Does the book contain anything damaging for Mr Modi, the government or RSS?

No, I don't think so. There are worse things have been said and written about Mr Narendra Modi. He is a very accomplished politician who has turned disadvantage into advantage.

The irony is that the biography of Sonia Gandhi written by me independently was published by Penguin.

Penguin had no problem in publishing the unauthorised, independent account of Sonia Gandhi, but had a problem with publishing the authorised autobiography of Sonia Gandhi.

I think it had to do with the earlier book of former army chief General Manoj Naravane. That had created certain complications, and there were a few cases. Perhaps they were under considerable scrutiny regarding various laws and regulations.

We have too many regulations, rules and regulations. There was a sense of intimidation which is very sad commentary on how institutions come under undue duress, scrutiny and public glare.

More importantly, it's a bad economic decision. Imagine this book is selling on Blinkit. It is certainly the book of the year, if not the book of the decade.

Nobody worth their salt in the publishing industry would have done this unless their hands were tied.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi with Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay homage on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary at Vir Bhumi in New Delhi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

She talks about her working relationship with Dr Manmohan Singh and vehemently refutes the charge that she sent for government files from the PMO. Did you read that portion?

I did.

Somebody asked me that she has not mentioned that she had a say in the appointment of Narasimha Rao as prime minister. I said why would she?

She is a politician, a member of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha presently -- if she writes that she had a say in Narasimha Rao's appointment, people are bound to ask in what capacity?

She was a private citizen at the time. As a matter of record, she became a member of the Congress party only in 1997. Before that, she was not even a party member.

It's true that after Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, the party leadership was offered to her, literally on a platter. I would also add that it was done in a very insensitive manner because Rajiv's body was still lying in state and the cremation had not taken place.

She has written about such aspects from a political point of view and coming back to your question, she has tried to give a political explanation.

PMO files being shown to her was raised within a political narrative and campaign. We know that under the Official Secrets Act, no file can be physically taken away. As journalists we know it has to be accounted for and that's how the Government of India works.

And if the files were indeed taken out, then this government which has been in power for 12- and-a-half years has done a disservice to the nation by not proving the various acts of omission and commission taking place.

What was the Cabinet Secretary and other secretaries doing if this was going on?

As a journalist I know there was a core group during the UPA government that met every Friday -- Defence Minister A K Antony, Finance Minister P Chidambaram, the home minister, the finance minister, Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi.

They either met at the prime minister's residence or at Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janpath. People may have been referring to discussions in these meetings, where matters concerning appointments and decisions would have been discussed.

But to say that files were shown to her are grave allegations. I don't see any truth in them. As chairperson of the UPA government, she may have been privy to what was going on.

That is very much possible.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging on display at Bahrisons Booksellers in Khan Market, New Delhi, November 10, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

She has mentioned a few Congress leaders who stood by her like Arjun Singh, Ahmed Patel, Mohsina Kidwai, Priyaranjan Das Munshi, Ambika Soni, Pranab Mukherjee, Sheila Dixit and few others? How do you describe her judgement of people?

She is a private person, and a very astute judge of human beings and human emotions. I keep saying that she is a first-class graduate from the University of Life.

She's very high on emotional intelligence. I have the privilege of knowing all the names she mentions at a very informal level.

She was able to see through people and has acknowledged those who stood by her. Many of them went away in a rather inglorious manner, for instance, Arjun Singh, who he had many opportunities to strike a deal.

When Narasimha Rao became prime minister, he had two challenges -- Sharad Pawar and Arjun Singh. Arjun Singh more so because he was Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha, a towering leader and a contender for PM.

Narasimha Rao was in oblivion and was not an active politician at that time. He was brought in as a sort of stopgap arrangement. So Arjun Singh had every opportunity to strike a deal with Narasimha Rao, yet he chose to highlight offline issues that were central to Sonia Gandhi, though she was not formally involved.

First, the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family because she was the keeper of the flame. Secondly, the issue of secularism. Third, economic policy, particularly the Nehruvian model which had come under strain because of the reforms initiated by Rao with the help of Dr Manmohan Singh, and lastly, probity in public life, in view of the number of scandals during Narasimha Rao's time.

On all these counts, Arjun Singh fought a proxy battle with Narasimha Rao, and Rao tried to win over Arjun Singh in every possible way. He offered him the number two status and various other posts, even hinting that he could be his successor or president of the country, vice president, all kinds of allurements were offered.

Yet Arjun Singh did not relent and fought a titanic battle. But what did Arjun Singh get in return? At the time of reckoning in 2004, Sonia chose Dr Manmohan Singh who was by P V Narasimha Rao's able lieutenant as finance minister and the architect of the economic reforms.

While Arjun Singh received very little and remained a soldier of the Congress and Nehru-Gandhi loyalist. He chucked away a very promising career.

If he had compromised with Narasimha Rao, he could have been a prime minister in 1996 or President or vice president.

And Sonia Gandhi herself has mentioned that when she was in a difficult position and did not have the numbers to form a government after the fall of the Vajpayee government in 1998, she should not have been hasty and should have listened to the politically astute counsel of Arjun Singh rather than the 'urging of another (who shall remain unnamed here) who later turned out to be thoroughly dishonest'.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff