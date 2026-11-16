'Sharad Pawar Has Rejected Several BJP Offers'

'Praful Patel and company don't have much say in the party. That is why they want to revive this talk of unity.'

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: Kind courtesy @PawarSpeaks/X

Will they? Won't they?

That's the question before the two camps of the Nationalist Congress Party, one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by Sunetra Pawar, his late nephew Ajit Pawar's wife.

'There is no chance of a merger of the two factions of the NCP,' Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter, said.

'When the time comes, we will let you know,' Sunetra Pawar. who is one of Maharashtra's two deputy chief ministers, said.

"I don't believe Sharad Pawar would ever go to the NDA," P C Chacko, a Sharad Pawar confidante, tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

Key Points 'Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar had considered coming together when Ajit was alive.'

'The BJP wants both NCP factions together because their combined strength could improve its electoral prospects in Maharashtra.'

'In the last two years, we have been resisting any kind of merger with any other parties, which may ultimately lead us to the NDA camp.'

Once again, there is talk of a merger of the two NCP factions. Will such a merger happen? As a senior member of the party, how do you see it?

This talk of merger between the two factions of the NCP has been there for a long time.

In fact, it is a wish that both sides should come together.

But the problem is when one faction joined the NDA, the major faction led by Mr Sharad Pawar did not agree to joining the NDA camp or aligning with the NDA.

So, there is a basic ideological difference.

Sharad Pawar held on to his view. There are nine MPs of his faction from Maharashtra.

They (the Bharatiya Janata Party) were trying to win them over by saying development work could be done in their constituencies by implementing 100 crores, 150 crores, etc.

So, the MPs were in a very difficult situation. In spite of all that, they were holding onto Sharad Pawar's stand of not aligning with the NDA.

In the last two years, we have been resisting any kind of merger with any other parties, which may ultimately lead us to the NDA camp.

Even today our position is the same. But some people are trying deliberately to create a rumour that a merger going to happen.

The media is latching on to the news that both sides are going to come together. It has become a hot news in Maharashtra, and also in Delhi.

I can tell you for certain that there is no truth in these rumours.

Sharad Pawar has not taken a decision to align with the NDA.

IMAGE: Sunetra Pawar, right, and Sharad Pawar, left, at the inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. Photograph: Adani Group/ANI Video Grab

How did this rumour start?

After Mr Praful Patel met Mr Sharad Pawar at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai where he (Sharad Pawar) was admitted.

After meeting Mr Pawar, Praful Patel spoke to the media that he discussed many things with Pawar.

But Pawar was not in a position to discuss anything as he was not in a good health condition.

It is not that Pawar called him for a meeting; it happened at the instance of Praful Patel only.

After the meeting, the kind of rumours Praful Patel tried to spread was that there was going to be some kind of a merger.

The interesting thing is that the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP is very badly divided.

'Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare are not happy with Sunetra Pawar'

The other day, Sanjay Raut said 20-25 people might move to the other side....

It is like this. Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare are not happy with Sunetra Pawar.

After the death of Mr Ajit Pawar, without even consulting Sharad Pawar, Sunetra Pawar was taken to Mumbai by Praful Patel and company who called a parliamentary party meeting and elected her as the leader.

This happened on the third day after the demise of her husband.

They wanted to elect her as leader of the party and also make her the deputy chief minister as they knew that they would not get the post.

The same evening at 5 o'clock, she took oath as the deputy chief minister.

When she did not listen to them, Praful Patel was very unhappy.

Even though he is holding the post of the working president, it is Sunetra Pawar's son (Parth Pawar) who is handling the party affairs. Sunetra Pawar is president of the party and the deputy chief minister.

So, Praful Patel and company don't have much say in the party. That is why they want to revive this talk of unity again.

Sunetra Pawar said at the press conference that if something had to happen, it would happen, and that at present there was no discussion on any merger.

She denied it completely.

I will say Sharad Pawar has not taken any decision to merge with the other faction of the NCP.

Yes, Sharad Pawar had this idea when Ajit Pawar was alive. He wanted to take him out of the BJP combination, the NDA and align with him so that both these NCPs together can be a big factor in Maharashtra especially in Marathwada, in the Pune area.

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar had the feeling that both the NCPs should come together.

The interesting thing is that during the last municipal election, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar had a discussion and they contested in the municipal elections together.

When people were talking about Sharad Pawar's faction going to the NDA, the deputy chief minister of the NDA government in Maharashtra (Ajit Pawar) put up candidates against the BJP.

Yes, when Ajit Pawar was alive, they had an idea of coming together. They were not very much fond of continuing with the BJP.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra/X

Do you think had Ajit Pawar been alive, the merger would have happened eventually?

Yes, that is my personal feeling.

I don't have any evidence of that. But knowing Ajit Pawar very well, knowing Sharad Pawar closely, my feeling is that, had he been alive, there would have been a situation where he would have come out of the NDA, and Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar would have played a major role in Maharashtra politics.

Now, the NCP of Sharad Pawar is with the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

And the NCP of Ajit Pawar is with the NDA.

The contradiction continues. And the question of these two parties coming together is not a practical solution.

'BJP always wanted the Sharad Pawar party to come to the NDA'

Why is Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis talking about the merger of these two parties?

That is because the BJP always wanted the Sharad Pawar party also to come to the NDA.

The BJP did not get a majority (in the 2024 Lok Sabha election) because of the setback they had in Maharashtra.

And they know very well that in the 2029 election also, if the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions join together and if they are with the BJP, they have a good chance in Maharashtra. Otherwise, their chances are not very good.

Now, Ajit Pawar is not there. Even though Sharad Pawar is not keeping good health, if he says if he is with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the BJP may not get a clean sweep in Maharashtra.

That is the reason why Fadnavis and company are spreading these rumours.

It is in their interest that they want both factions of the NCP to be with the NDA, but that is not a practical proposition.

IMAGE: NCP President Sunetra Pawar with her sister-in-law NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule. Photograph: ANI Photo

As a senior NCP leader, do you feel both factions should merge and move away from the NDA?

That is my personal feeling. But power is such a powerful tool.

Right now, they are enjoying all the privileges of being in the government. I can't say whether they will leave all that to come out.

But it was a different chemistry between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. If Ajit Pawar was alive, they could have taken such a decision.

But these people are with the NDA to be on the safer side, and not because of any ideological stance.

When Sharad Pawar was leading the party, majority of the MLAs went to the Ajit Pawar side, ditching Sharad Pawar. That was because they were going to join the ruling party and going to get all the benefits.

That was the biggest setback for Sharad Pawar.

'I don't believe Sharad Pawar would ever go to the NDA side'

As a person who knows Sharad Pawar so well, do you think the possibility of him going to the NDA side is nil?

I don't believe Sharad Pawar would ever go to the NDA. If he wanted, he could have taken that decision much before.

All kinds of offers were there from the top-most level of the BJP; that Supriya Sule should join the Cabinet and one or two more people should become ministers at the Centre.

But never in the last two years has Sharad Pawar listened to these kinds of offers.

Rohit Pawar also is not for a merger.

Rohit Pawar has got a good political future.

Rohit Pawar is a potential future leader, a good writer, a good organiser, and a good MLA.

He has got the Pawar family background also. He is very firmly against joining the NDA.

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar greets P C Chacko after he joined the NCP in 2021. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

'Rahul Gandhi has to lead the opposition coalition'

As someone who was with the Congress earlier, do you feel all the people who were with the Congress once should rejoin the Congress to fight the BJP?

What we can think of is not to join the Congress, we can think of a coalition with the Congress. There can be a broad alliance.

See, Mamata (Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress leader) was not part of the alliance earlier.

There was a situation where Mamata was completely sidelined by the Congress and forced to go out of the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi being the Opposition leader has to lead the Opposition coalition.

In the last election, we could not form a total understanding. And at many places, we were fighting against each other.

Now in UP, in Bihar, in West Bengal, in Tamil Nadu, we could have a good alliance. In Tamil Nadu Joseph Vijay may come to the INDIA bloc.

All these people can come together and fight against the BJP as one group.

It is not that we all merge with the Congress. That is not practical.

Every political party that is conscious of the current situation of India has to come together, forgetting their differences, to fight the BJP.

There has to be a perfect understanding in the alliance.

Do you feel there is a difference between Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as far as bringing alliance partners together? Was she more accommodative?

Sonia Gandhi, generally, was for an alliance with all parties but she alone was not taking the decisions.

When Sonia Gandhi was the party president, there was a team of senior people in the Congress party who were working on the nitty-gritties of the alliance.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi decides everything on his own. But he has changed a lot over the years.

I think some more changes are still necessary. The Congress should not behave like they are the only people to take decisions, and the others should follow. That should not be the attitude.

Every small party has got self-respect, and they will be relevant in certain areas.

Bringing all parties together should come from the major party, that is the Congress.

I think Rahul Gandhi will be able to come to that level or bring his party also to that level.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff