'70% Of Bollywood Stars Have Paid Extortion Money To Bishnoi'

'The remaining 30% are scared they will be shot at and they too will shell out the money soon.'

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits Tiger Shroff at his home after the shooting. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mumbai's underworld, which many believed was dismantled in the late 1990s, is once again at the centre of an uncomfortable debate.

The latest jolt is the shooting attempt at actor Tiger Shroff. Three young men, one of them reportedly a minor, were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, and claims of responsibility have been made in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, though the link is yet to be established.

The attack comes as former Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique reportedly says he has received four threatening calls. His father, NCP leader Baba Siddique, was shot dead in Bandra on October 12, 2024, a killing the Bishnoi gang owned up to. That murder followed the April 2024 firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra home, which was also attributed to the gang.

Since then, shootings, threats and extortion claims tied to the Bishnoi network have repeatedly surfaced in Mumbai, even as Bishnoi remains lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat.

To make sense of the pattern, Prasanna D Zore/Rediff spoke to Shirish Inamdar, former additional deputy commissioner of police in the State Intelligence Department, who weighs in on who is behind the attack, what the police must do, and why arrests so far rarely reach the top.

'The real question is who is protecting the person who is the heart and soul of this gang'

How do you read the Tiger Shroff shooting?

Three boys carried out the shooting and then, almost supersonically, made their way to Kota, Rajasthan, where they were arrested. One is a minor, one is 18 and the other is 22.

We can call them start-ups of our skyrocketing GDP, or fit for our self-proclaimed fourth-largest economy. They are mercenary killers, paid mercenaries who work for a few thousand rupees per shooting.

Were substandard weapons used to carry out the shooting? One of the shooter's gun even jammed. Why would contract killers be given such weapons?

Sophisticated weapons do not jam. These were the kind of weapons made in Uttar Pradesh, where most illegal firearms in the country are manufactured.

I see two possible explanations, and both could be true. One is that they only wanted to send a message. But even then, they need not have taken so much risk. A single phone call would have been enough to scare him. So the shooting was meant either to frighten him or to bring him to their terms.

Could the attack have been staged?

That question does arise. With a little more sophistication, and the same infrastructure, alacrity and smartness, they could have easily killed Tiger Shroff.

So one has to ask whether it was real or a concocted attack, meant to divert ordinary people's attention from whatever is going on in the country.

It is a serious point. We are talking analytically, and analysis means asking questions and looking for patterns that may give you a clue.

Claims of responsibility have been made in the name of the Bishnoi gang. How should the police treat these claims?

If the claimants are serious, the Maharashtra government should, on the basis of their claim, move with electric speed to get custody of Lawrence Bishnoi. If they are only sending a red herring by taking his name, then Bishnoi should deny it. Nothing has happened either way.

The claimants also said they first tried to convince Shroff by phone, and that they acted because of his closeness to Salman Khan. That is bogus, because Tiger Shroff has not acted in a single film with Salman.

Ever since Bishnoi's name came up in the firing at Salman over the blackbuck issue, the pattern has been the same. Whenever his gang comes into the picture, three, four, five or six people are arrested, and nobody helps the police reach the man at the top.

Nobody knows what happens to the investigation, or whether charge sheets are even filed. Everything goes into cold storage.

Then something happens again, the media asks questions again, and it dies down again.

The real question is who is protecting the person who is the heart and soul of this gang.

'These shooters are like your nails. If they grow a little, you cut them, and you get new ones'

Almost a day on, the film industry has said very little. Why?

IMAGE: A visual of two of the three accused arrested by the Kota police in connection with the actor Tiger Shroff firing case, in Kota on Monday, October 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nearly 24 hours have passed and no big name has said a word against it, except one organisation that asked the government for security for its members.

My claim is that more than 70% of them (top Bollywood stars) have already paid (extortion money to Lawrence Bishnoi). The remaining 30% are scared they will be shot at and they too will shell out the money soon.

What should the Mumbai police investigate first to establish how the attackers tracked Shroff, carried out the shooting and fled?

Tracking someone and keeping them under surveillance has become very easy today. There is no rocket science in it.

A message like 'Tiger Shroff is playing football on such-and-such ground' can reach thousands of people in a fraction of a second. The attackers only need planning and people kept ready. When reliable information comes in, that team goes and executes the plan.

Whether it is terrorism or organised crime, you can stop the final act only during two stages, planning and preparation. Once those pass successfully from the perpetrators' point of view, nobody can stop them. You may arrest, prosecute or even hang them afterwards, but the damage is already done.

How can investigators establish whether Bishnoi personally ordered the attack or whether his gang members acted independently?

The three boys have been arrested, and they will be interrogated. Every statement will be tested against circumstantial evidence and counter-proof, and it should show whether it was Lawrence or not.

But do you think Bishnoi, from jail, would speak directly to these three boys? Of course not. There are contacts (gang members who Bishnoi contacts), far away, even outside the country.

Procedurally, an accused's confession is not admissible in court on its own. It has to be corroborated by other direct or circumstantial evidence.

Under special laws like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), a confession recorded through the procedure laid down in that Act is admissible. So if that stage comes, the police will record the confessions as the law prescribes.

The easiest thing to check right now is whether Bishnoi has any means of communication in jail. That has to be answered by the Sabarmati jail authorities.

How do gangs like Bishnoi's keep operating through local recruits and hired shooters while key members, including Bishnoi himself, are in custody? Has the network expanded?

These shooters are like your nails. If they grow a little, you cut them, and you get new ones. It is as simple as that. As for expansion, the network has already gone up to Canada and the US.