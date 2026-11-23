'The entire agencies and Centre are putting their efforts to divert the attention from the real issues of Ladakh.'

IMAGE: Violence broke out in September 2025 in Leh over the demand for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule. Photograph: ANI Video grab

Key Points 'Elections are being conducted when the temperature in Ladakh is in minus degree Celsius.'

'Bureaucrats are running the show and bureaucracy has no logic.'

'In the past our councilors had power but now they will have none.'

Ladakh is heading into a crucial electoral exercise amid growing political discontent over its governance, constitutional status and long-pending demands for greater autonomy.

The administration's decision to hold elections to all eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) on December 4, along with panchayat and municipal elections, has triggered objections from sections of the region's political and civil society leadership, who have questioned the timing of the polls amid the onset of the harsh winter.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a prolonged agitation in Leh and Kargil, with political groups, including the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), demanding statehood, Constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule and protection of Ladakh's land, employment opportunities, culture and tribal identity.

Since Ladakh became a Union Territory without a legislature in October 2019, concerns have persisted over the absence of an elected government and the concentration of administrative powers in the hands of the bureaucracy and the lieutenant governor's administration.

In an interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, Sajjad Kargili, co-chairman of the Kargil Democratic Alliance, questions the timing of the elections, alleges that the Centre has curtailed the powers of elected hill councils and accuses the government of backtracking on assurances given to Ladakh's leadership on Constitutional safeguards and political representation.

Are you not happy with the announcement of elections?

It is unfortunate that the elections are being conducted when the temperature in Ladakh is in minus degree Celsius.

Our honourable member of Parliament, Mohamad Haneefa Jan, too has questioned the timing of elections being conducted in winter. He said in his letter, with harsh winter approaching, senior citizens have already started migrating to warmer regions, while thousands of students will leave by late November and early December for education and coaching.

Snowfall and road closures will further restrict access to polling stations, affecting voter participation.

Moreover, the two apex bodies Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh) and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Kargil) have requested many times to the Centre too postpone the elections but yet they are not listening and conducting elections of the panchayat as well as municipality amidst the harsh winter.

Bureaucracy Running the Show

What does the central government or the officials who are conducting elections tell you when you ask them to postpone elections?

There is no logic in their answer. Bureaucrats are running the show and bureaucracy has no logic.

Are you going to participate in the elections?

We will see, but right now there are boycott calls for elections in some areas, but at the same time people do want to participate in the elections.

It is a totally imposed decision (by bureaucrats).

Has your demand for the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh been resolved?

No, it is not solved yet. The ministry of home met our elected bodies and there was an understanding between us and the Government of India where they signed and stated that there will be an elected level body in Ladakh which will have financial and executive powers.

But right now, they have undermined those decisions and put the discussion with us in installments.

They had signed the minutes of the meeting but now they are not implementing things that they promised us.

Total dictatorial policies are running in Ladakh. They are conducting elections in hill councils at eight new districts and they too will be completely powerless.

In the past our councilors had power, but now they will have none.

IMAGE: Sajjad Kargili, co-chairman, Kargil Democratic Alliance. Photograph: Kind courtesy@sajjadkargili_/Instagram

Withdrawal of Powers

Did the government state in writing that local elected bodies will have no power in Ladakh?

Yes, they have issued a notification.

We have written back to them about it.

Can you explain to us what power you had earlier which has been withdrawn in the new notification?

We had like a post chief executive councilor who drew power which was parallel to a state cabinet minister.

Now in the rule nowhere was this mentioned.

Second is the financial powers the hill council had which no longer exists now.

The hill council had an approved budget of Rs 20 crore for five years but now not a single rupee has been allocated to the Hill Power Council.

Thirdly, land allotments power was with the Hill Power Council. Now that power too has been withdrawn.

Now all the powers have been transferred to administrators (appointed by New Delhi).

They have completely disempowered us.

Don't you feel the power for land allotment should be with the central government, considering the fact that Ladakh is a border state?

There are multiple types of land in Ladakh.

We have Ailan No. 38 which is a historic 1932 land decree in Ladakh that allows local villagers to cultivate State-owned barren or wasteland.

When the Indian Army needed any land the people of Ladakh have given them their own land willingly and never protested against that move.

In Ladakh, more than 90 percent of the population is tribal and the indigenous, which needs certain safeguards that even the BJP had promised but till date our lands have no safeguards.

We have a law called Nautor land law.

The Nautor land system dates back to around 1932, when it was introduced in Jammu and Kashmir during the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Essentially, Nautor land refers to barren or uncultivated government land that local residents could occupy, cultivate or use for livelihood purposes. After which they used to get the property rights of that land.

Now, the new framework of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Nautor Regularisation) Rules, 2026, says, eligible people who had been in possession of Nautor land before October 27, 2020, can be granted legal ownership rights, subject to prescribed conditions.

But here is the catch; the occupants are being told to lease the same land or pay up for it, which they have been occupying for years for free according to the old Nautor law.

Powerless Constituencies

The number of elected constituencies in Ladakh's Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) has been increased by 48 seats, rising from an earlier total of 52 to 100. Are you not happy with that too?

All 100 elected constituency leaders will be totally powerless.

We are demanding a legislature and assembly for Ladakh which was promised to us by the ministry of home affairs and is being not given.

When you met Home Minister Amit Shah or ministry representatives, what did they say?

The talks are on and the Indian government has made a high power committee to resolve this issue.

They said clearly in the minutes of the meeting that there will be an elected body for Ladakh which will have executive, legislative and financial powers.

Despite promising us they are going back on their word.

The Centre says that elected councillors for Ladakh means better grass root democracy which is good for the region.

For grass root democracy the panchayat and municipality has to exist.

In Ladakh they are not fully implementing the spirit and provisions of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, particularly regarding the devolution of administrative, financial and functional powers to elected local bodies.

Moreover, the councillors who existed, their powers are being snatched and the power of zilla parishads is being passed on to them.

So in the name of grass root democracy people are being subjected to restrictions.

What is the mood of the people in Ladakh?

We do not want to give a single window or room to people who can be manipulated.

The entire agencies and Centre are putting their efforts to divert the attention from the real issues of Ladakh.

We do not want to leave any room open.

We want those candidates to win who have sympathy for the larger interests of the people of Ladakh.