'Where's The Letter Which Says 20 MPs Are Leaving TMC?'

'Now if you break the party under the 10th Schedule you have to join another party.'

'You cannot join the NDA as it is not a party. You can only join another party, and that is the BJP.'

'So the question to ask is that these so-called 20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs who are parting ways with the TMC, are they ready to join the BJP and accept Narendra Modi as their leader?'

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points 'Who knows what kind of inducements are being offered and what kind of threats are being given to them?'

'This is a kind of morality deficit. You don't seem to appreciate that you won because of the party and the leader. And now since the party has lost the assembly elections you are changing your ideology.'

'Those who defect should be disqualified and be forced to contest elections under their new party banner.'

Barely weeks after losing power in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress finds itself battling a twin crisis -- a reported rebellion by nearly 20 Lok Sabha MPs seeking to form a breakaway group in Parliament and growing unrest within its ranks in the state assembly.

As reports of defections mount and allegations of attacks on TMC leaders and workers emerge from across Bengal, questions are being raised about whether Mamata Banerjee's party is headed for a major split.

In this interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com, TMC MP and its Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose rejects claims that the party is collapsing, accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party of engineering defections through pressure and inducements, and insists that Mamata Banerjee remains the central force around whom the party will regroup and fight back.

What is happening in the TMC? Is it breaking up in Parliament, since 20 Lok Sabha members are reported to have joined the revolt against Mamata Banerjee?

They are giving media statements that they are leaving and if they are leaving, that's their choice. If they had problems with the party they should have the courage to leave before the elections.

This is the politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party at work: Saam Daam Dand Bhed. Who knows what kind of inducements are being offered and what kind of threats are being given to them?

The entire Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in action (against the TMC). Our veteran MP and colleague in Parliament, Saugata Ray, has said on record he too was offered (to switch sides).

Don't you feel the blame lies somewhere with the TMC MPs and MLAs as they are not standing with Mamata Banerjee in this time of crisis?

If you fought elections under a particular platform with one particular leader's face on your poster, with one particular symbol on your election poster and that is how you have won the election, then suddenly if the party loses, you think nothing of abandoning the leader and abandoning the party.

What about the party workers that worked for you?

What about the leader on whose appeal you won the election?

What about the party that supported you to win the election?

This is a kind of morality deficit. You don't seem to appreciate that you won because of the party and the leader. And now since the party has lost the assembly elections you are changing your ideology.

How does this make sense? It is quite shameful frankly.

'You cannot win elections on one banner and later switch after the elections'

In that sense even the TMC poached Congress MLAs earlier. If the BJP is doing the same now. what is wrong in it?

Yes, Mamata Banerjee was part of the Congress. She broke away from the Congress party. But then she fought elections under the Trinamool Congress banner.

She created her own party. You fight elections on your own banner and win elections.

You cannot win elections on one banner and later switch after the elections.

If you break away from a particular party and form your own party, fight elections and win on your own steam.

That is honourable and ethical. But here you have fought the elections on Mamata Banerjee's banner and Trinamool symbol.

Now, the party is defeated, you are leaving and switching loyalties. Is this ethical? I don't think so.

Did you expect the West Bengal verdict where the Trinamool Congress was defeated by the BJP?

No, it was not free and fair assembly elections, it was manipulated elections in West Bengal.

It has been a stolen election. The TMC has not lost the elections.

34 lakh voters were deleted from the adjudication under SIR (Special Intensive Revision). And what is the vote difference between TMC and BJP? The BJP got 29,224,804 votes and TMC got 26,013,377 votes.

The difference was 32,11,427 votes. And here 34 lakh voters were under adjudication.

You can check the example of Rajarhat New Town assembly constituency.

The TMC candidate was winning and at the last moment one single Muslim booth went in favour of the BJP candidate who won by 316 votes.

'Majority of voters in West Bengal voted against the BJP'

IMAGE: All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee meets Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, June 7, 2026. Photograph: @AITCofficial X/ANI Photo

By making such claims of election rigging you are putting a question mark on Indian democracy.

The Bengal assembly polls of 2026 are a blot on Indian democracy. The Election Commission of India has manipulated the state elections in West Bengal.

It was not a free and fair election.

There was no level playing field.

The umpire itself (the Election Commission) was acting like a 12th man for the BJP.

You can see for yourself the manner in which the Election Commission acted.

Two election officers who were conducting elections in West Bengal have joined the BJP government now.

One is a chief secretary, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, who was chief election commissioner of West Bengal during the assembly elections, and the other is the chief advisor (Subrata Gupta) who retired from service in May 2025. (He was appointed by the Election Commission of India as the special observer for the contentious special intensive revision process).

The manner in which the SIR exercise was done was grossly discriminatory and in fact a scandal.

Why was the SIR done so fast, why in such a rush? Why were 91 lakh voters deleted?

The right to vote is not an administrative convenience but a Constitutional right.

It is a statutory and Constitutional right and cannot be paused just because administrative work can't keep up.

To say the BJP has won the West Bengal elections in a free and fair manner is completely wrong. It was not a free and fair poll but a manipulated poll, the BJP has stolen the Bengal election.

It is one of the most controversial and questionable results in the history of Indian elections.

That too, in spite of all the manipulation the BJP got 45 percent of the votes and did not cross 51 percent vote share.

It is a 45 percent party and 55 percent voted against the BJP. Majority of voters in West Bengal voted against the BJP.

The BJP is saying if SIR was a problem in Bengal then why was it not so in Tamil Nadu and Kerala where the BJP lost the elections, and that too very badly?

In West Bengal the SIR was done in a way that the Election Commission snatched away the right to vote from voters. There was a 'Logical Discrepancy' list which was not there in any other state.

Somebody's name is Banerjee or Bandyopadhyay (interchangeable names) so they came under the 'Logical Discrepancy' list.

Someone has got five siblings, they came under the Logical Discrepancy list.

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen was queried (under adjudication). The state chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty was queried.

Cricketer Richa Ghosh was queried.

This was an AI software that disqualified lakhs of voters. The way SIR was done in Bengal was particularly discriminatory, anti-democratic.

The right to vote was snatched away. Under these circumstances the BJP edged past and that too with only 45 percent votes. 55% voted against the BJP.

IMAGE: Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee addresses the media in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

'BJP does not even have a cabinet in place in Bengal'

So what about the poriborton vote in West Bengal that led to the BJP forming the government? Did that happen or not?

Look at the reign of terror the BJP has unleashed in Bengal.

They are demolishing hawkers' small businesses and demolishing homes. Wreaking violence on TMC workers, this is not democracy but police raj. It is a police state in West Bengal.

They are not even allowing us to protest.

Mamata Banerjee tried to protest but was not given permission, this is unlike anything in Bengal.

Bengal has always respected the right to protest.

You have seen how in the past BJP was allowed to take out protests when Mamata Banerjee was ruling the state.

You saw how TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee was attacked.

A stone was thrown at his face and he could have been mortally injured. The BJP is creating a reign of terror in West Bengal.

One month has passed and the BJP does not even have a cabinet in place in Bengal. Who is the finance minister? Who is the industries minister? 42 portfolios have to be allocated.

The BJP government in Bengal is only driven by revenge and vendetta and does not know how to govern. They are only giving statements on the TMC. What is their administrative agenda? They don't seem to have one.

58 TMC MLAs revolted against Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

They are not going against Mamata Banerjee's leadership. You are wrong.

TMC MLAs in Bengal are saying we are loyal to Mamata Banerjee.

They are saying Mamata Banerjee is our leader.

But these 58 MLAs did not back the TMC's official candidate Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition and went against the party diktat?

These MLAs who claim to be a separate group of the TMC have sworn loyalty to Mamata Banerjee.

All grievances should ideally be aired within the party, not as a public spectacle. But this is what the BJP wants them to do.

Did you speak to Mamata Banerjee? What is she saying about this crisis in the party?

She is very clear that those who lack moral courage and courage of their convictions and are too weak to fight in the Opposition should go.

Those who are weak and lack strength of character or ideological conviction or clarity of purpose or belief in a cause are not assets for any party.

I know that as a political journalist for over 30 years.

The history of West Bengal politics tells you that once you are out of power you will never come back, like the Congress or CPI-M did not come back to power after losing the elections. Is this Mamata Banerjee's future then?

Mamata Banerjee will definitely bounce back again.

We are talking of Mamata Banerjee here. She is a born fighter and leader. She single-handedly took on the Left Front government and defeated them. She is one of the most remarkable, astute and courageous politicians that India has ever seen.

Mamata Banerjee will bounce back and will come back even stronger and more popular.

'You can't form a new party inside Parliament'

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee addresses a protest in Esplanade, Kolkata, June 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Are you sure that 20 out of 28 TMC Lok Sabha members will not split the party and form a separate group?

I don't know how many are going.

Where is the letter which says 20 MPs are going out of the TMC?

Does anyone have official proof of the names of these 20 MPs who have gone to the Lok Sabha speaker? Where is the letter?

If I as a member of Parliament write a letter to the speaker I will share it.

So my question is: Where is that letter? Has anybody seen it? We don't know who these MPs are.

We only know what the media is reporting. Have you seen the letter?

No, I have not seen the letter.

Then where is that letter claiming 20 TMC MPs are splitting from the party? How many have signed?

And if they have all signed, why are they not showing the letter?

By the way, I saw on the news that the speaker's office has said that as yet they have not received any letter.

Is there any pressure tactic from the BJP on TMC MPs? There are reports that your cricketer MP Yusuf Pathan was called by Home Minister Amit Shah to join the group of 20 MPs.

I am not going to respond to speculation.

Let us first see the letter. Let us see what it says and let us see how many have signed.

Moreover, under the 10th Schedule if you break the party inside the Parliament, that is if the parliamentary party breaks, it has to merge with another party.

The law says that you cannot form a separate party inside Parliament.

Now if you break the party under the 10th Schedule you have to join another party. You cannot join the National Democratic Alliance as it is not a party. You can only join another party, and that is the BJP.

So the question to ask is that these so-called 20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs who are parting ways with the TMC, are they ready to join the BJP and accept Narendra Modi as their leader?

Does it mean the breakaway faction of TMC MPs cannot be the real TMC as was the case with the Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra assembly where Eknath Shinde's party became the original Shiv Sena?

They can't be. The law is different as you cannot break away in Parliament and form your own separate party. It is the 2023 Shiv Sena judgment, please see that (Subhash Desai vs principal secretary, governor of Maharashtra and others).

It is the political party that has to break outside Parliament.

That is what happened in the Shiv Sena, the political party broke, not the party within the assembly.

You can't form a new party inside Parliament. If you break away, and assuming you are two-thirds and don't attract the anti-defection law, you have to merge.

Frankly, those who defect should be disqualified and be forced to contest elections under their new party banner.