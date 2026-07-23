Rhiya Ahir: 'I'd Rather Die A Martyr Than Be Helpless'

'When you are standing for what the Constitution guarantees you, you are not alone.'

IMAGE: A video grab of Rhiya Ahir stopping the police van in Mumbai, July 22, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhiya Ahir/Instagram

The police van kept moving. She didn't.

Far away from the epicentre of protests happening at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, for 40 minutes on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 evening, the youth protests convulsing India had a single, unmistakable face.

In Mumbai.

Key points Rhiya Ahir stood before a moving police van at Mumbai's Shivaji Park to stop detained student protesters being driven away.

She says the driver of the police van revved the engine to intimidate her but nobody physically pushed or pulled her.

Her family has an army and paramilitary background; her father served in the ITBP.

As a Mumbai police vehicle packed with detained student protesters tried to nose its way out of Shivaji Park on Wednesday evening, engine snarling in warning, a 27-year-old model planted herself squarely in its path, fist raised, and refused to yield an inch -- for 40 long minutes, with traffic piling up behind and no one else standing beside her.

By the time the video finished travelling across the country, Rhiya Ahir was no longer just a face in the crowd. She was being likened to a modern Rani Lakshmi Bai, her stand compared to the man who stopped a tank at Tiananmen Square in June 1989, her name trending alongside a movement that has now pulled thousands onto the streets of Mumbai on three consecutive days.

Rhiya hadn't gone looking for a moment like this. Running late to meet friends before the protest, she was still on the road when the chanting reached her -- and it was enough. The unrest she walked straight into is part of a nationwide reckoning over the NEET-UG paper leak, driven by the Cockroach Janta Party's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, a call that has since echoed from Jantar Mantar to towns as distant as Shimla and Thrissur.

A day later, visibly still processing it all, Rhiya spoke to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff about those 40 minutes -- and what she's bracing for next.

'I'd be lying if I said I wasn't scared. But I was there because my conviction is stronger than my fear'

What was going through your mind as you stood in front of that van?

Rhiya having lunch with her father, mother and younger brother. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhiya Ahir/Instagram

Honestly, the only thought was -- now that I've started this, I have to finish it. It would only end once the students inside were let go where they were meant to go.

If I'd walked away and joined the protest instead of standing up for those citizens, those students in the van, I would have failed myself.

You'd actually gone there to join the protest, hadn't you?

Yes, that's right.

Weren't you scared? You could have been detained yourself.

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't scared. But I was there because my conviction is stronger than my fear.

I was waiting for my friends near Kohinoor (a skyscraper near Sena Bhavan), and they kept getting delayed. I could hear the slogans, the chanting, and it hit me -- I was wasting time waiting for them when I could just join my friends and my family, meaning the citizens out there.

So I started walking towards the sound, saw what was happening, and thought -- it should start here.

When you stood in front of the police van, did it strike you that you were completely alone, with no one behind you?

Honestly, I didn't think about it at all.

When you are standing for what the Constitution guarantees you, you are not alone.

When you are standing for what's right, for students and citizens going through hardships over something they never deserved in the first place -- we should have been at home, studying, working, paying our taxes -- and instead we are treated like this.

So no, I wasn't afraid. There was nothing they could do to me.

They did try to detain me though. They kept revving (in neutral gear so that the vehicle didn't move) the van while I stood in front of it.

They were pushing the accelerator to scare you off?

Absolutely, they were trying. Not by moving the van, but through the sound of the engine -- to intimidate me, with traffic building up behind us.

Did you think, at any point, that they might actually run you over?

For a second, honestly, yes. I thought, they'll have to either let the students go or run me over, because the traffic behind was only growing. But I'd rather die a martyr than be known as a helpless citizen.

'One woman constable came towards me, but that was mainly to manage the traffic'

People online are calling this India's Tiananmen Square moment. What was the atmosphere actually like?

IMAGE: Rhiya Ahir during one of her modelling assignments. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhiya Ahir/Instagram

I've seen all of that -- people calling me Rani Lakshmi Bai. It's humbling, though I'm nowhere near her.

The atmosphere itself was peaceful, which I think is the most important word for any protest anywhere in the world. The police were present, but I didn't see any pushing or pulling -- by the time I got there, people had already been detained.

One woman constable came towards me, but that was mainly to manage the traffic. Even so, I'd have told her to join me -- that this was her Singham moment. I want every police officer to understand that. Don't sleep on it.

Your picture -- fist raised, one hand behind your back -- was splashed across Mumbai's newspapers. Apart from revving the van, did the police try to intimidate you in any other way?

Not really. Mumbai police are very nice, honestly -- they're not rowdy like the Delhi Police. That said, I didn't make it easy for them either. As a citizen, I'd done my homework.

Some people will ask -- you're not a student yourself. Why does this concern you?

Actually, I am a student. I've enrolled at Mumbai University again -- I studied psychology earlier, and now I'm doing English Literature by correspondence. I've been trying to reach the university for two weeks now, calling six different numbers every single day, and nobody answers.

That's the real problem -- it isn't about individual students, it's the system. The same way society blames a rape survivor instead of the perpetrator.

IMAGE: Rhiya Ahir on the front page of the Mumbai Mirror newspaper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Mirror

So you are comparing the system itself to a perpetrator?

Absolutely. They (the system) are raping us (students) of our rights.

Did you face anything like this when you were a student yourself?

I studied psychology at Sathaye College, finishing just before Covid. I've also done theatre for 13 years, which teaches you how to hold a stage, how to command a frame. That's probably what carried me through yesterday -- holding my ground.

Now that you've applied to Mumbai University, aren't you worried this might affect your admission?

Not really -- I've already paid my fees, and the admission is done online. I studied hard for my exams, staying up nights on black coffee because theatre had sharpened my memory. I scored around 82 percentile in Class 12, and I'm doing this course through correspondence.

'If you know your rights and know you haven't erred, there's nothing to fear'

Which part of Mumbai are you from? Will this affect your modelling career?

I was born and raised in Bombay. As for the modelling, I honestly don't know if this will affect my career either way -- I haven't turned down any offers, nor have I lost any.

What I have received are messages, all night, from my managers and bookers, every one of them supportive. I was up till 5.30 in the morning. Not a single message saying, why are you doing this, I'm unfollowing you. That's been wonderful.

And your family -- are they supporting you?

The real reason I went there in the first place is my father -- he served in the ITBP, and social work runs in my family; my uncle and cousins have all been in the army too.

I've actually thought about joining the army myself once my modelling days are behind me. My mother's a homemaker, and she wanted to come and support me at the rally, but she stayed back for my younger brother's sake. She was there in spirit, though.

Are you worried the police might try to intimidate your family? There are reports of vans showing up outside protesters' homes, and students being called to stations.

I was up all night thinking about exactly that -- what if they show up at my house. Standing in front of that van for 40 minutes gives you a lot of time to think. But if they do come, I'll file an FIR against them because I haven't done anything wrong.

If you know your rights and know you haven't erred, there's nothing to fear. I'd urge every Indian citizen to learn (about) their (fundamental) rights.

'If that doesn't move you, you're not truly Indian -- that's a line from Bhagat Singh'

Which part of India does your family originally belong to?

My parents are from Agra; I was born and raised in Mumbai.

There's another protest today -- will you be joining it?

Right now I'm having lunch with my family. As far as I know, gatherings are currently prohibited, so let's play by the rules. I've already written to the Supreme Court, the high court, the UN -- every legal body I could think of, right after the brutality against a 12-year-old protester came to light.

If that doesn't move you, you're not truly Indian -- that's a line from Bhagat Singh.

What was the most painful part of watching all this unfold?

Watching the police detain students, even with lawyers and doctors standing by them.

But you said the Mumbai police were better than Delhi's.

Better doesn't mean right. My first question to the officer there was whether he had a memo authorising the detentions. He said no.

I told him -- I understand you're doing your duty, but you're not doing it responsibly. Police officers need to remember they serve the public, not politicians.

When did the crowd finally disperse?

Once the students were released, we moved with the rest of the crowd towards Shivaji Park and stayed till six -- that's the cut-off time for any protest, and I kept telling people to stick to the book. After that I went home, because I'd done my duty as a responsible citizen.

What matters now is reclaiming the colour of our flag -- the saffron that stands for courage, sacrifice and spirituality. If you want to do the right thing, you'll be uncomfortable. Get over it.